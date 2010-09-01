13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
1.
Black flocked burn out dress, £50, Miss Selfridge
Sheer detail can be just as sexy as bare skin and is great for when temperatures drop. Team this flock dress with some fierce shoe boots for evening glamour.
2.
Bracelet, £5.99, H&M (0207 323 2211 for stockists)
Give yourself a little pick me up with this bargain wrist-candy from H&M.
3.
Crochet trim bed jacket, £36, Asos
Give simple jeans and tees a boho make-over with this lace-trim bed jacket.
4.
Wool wide leg trousers, £199, Jaeger
These camel bootcuts will work magic by making your waist look tiny and skimming any other awkward areas, plus they come in a fresh, on-trend shade of camel.
5.
Azai tunic, £120, All Saints
Wear All Saints corsage tunic over high-waisted skinnies for a subtle and sexy peek-a-boo effect.
6.
Leather trousers, £250, Reiss
Leather jeans may seem daunting but their unbelievably flattering, just remember to style them with looser fit tops to keep them on-trend.
7.
Chain detail biker jacket, £150, Topshop
Work rebel chic in this multi-zip biker jacket. Team it with pieces in rich textures like lace and velvet for a nouveau goth look.
8.
Chinos, £49.50, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
Khaki chinos are a fashion failsafe, and a favourite with Jessica Alba. Team them with loafers for a preppy edge.
9.
Catwalk panel collar, £90, Jaeger
Go for some glitz and glam, and give simple combos an instant dressy make-over courtesy of this bold Jaeger choker.
10.
Milan brogues, £190, Kurt Geiger
Brogues get evening kudos in the form of these slim silver Kurt Geigers.
11.
Pleated python bracelet, £265, Kara by Kara Ross
If you're shy of accessorising, a chunky cuff is a great finishing touch that won't overpower your evening ensemble.
12.
Viola statement ring, £49, Reiss
There's no more perfect finishing touch than a chunky cocktail ring - slip Reiss' Viola number on for instant vintage glamour.
13.
Mix and match check shirt, £28, Topshop
Layer plaid with chunky knits for a luxe country look come autumn.
14.
Leather buckle satchel, £85, Warehouse
The satchel is still THE ultimate office must-have. Wear this Warehouse number with camel tones for an on-trend colour clash.
15.
Toe cap heels, £240, Urban Outfitters
These Urban Outfitters heels are just the right height to wear all day. Wear them with peg legs and an oversized shirt for a smart daytime look.
16.
Leopard jeans belt, £30, Topshop
Give denim an update with this wide leopard belt.
17.
Kreme boots, £120, Office
Guve your outfit real wow factor with these heeled Chelsea boots
18.
One-shoulder leather dress, £120, Oasis
Sleek leather dresses have overtaken fussy layers and frills this season, so this one-shoulder mini is the ultimate night out dress.
19.
Wrap cardi, £143, By Milene Birger
This luxe cardi will be your ultimate cold weather staple.
20.
Peplum skirt, £29.99, River Island
Work the new simplicity look and make a statement with the clean lines of this layered River Island skirt.
21.
Cashmere crew neck, £69.99, Uniqlo
Luxurious knits are THE new season staple. Uniqlo has surpassed themselves with their collectionon of cashemere sweaters - ideal for layering and super-soft.
22.
Stripe floral maxi, £85, Warehouse
It's all about floaty super-glam maxidresses for the new season and this Warehouse number is just the ticket.
23.
Leather skirt, £85, Vila
Team this leather pencil skirt with a pussybow blouse for a fierce yet ladylike look.
24.
Navy button coat, £50, Dorothy Perkins
Military chic ruled on the Burberry Prorsum runways - get on board with the trend in this double-breasted navy coat by Dorothy Perkins.
25.
Semi-precious strand necklace, £390, Jaeger
Add a little colour to next season's pared-down palette courtesy of this candy coloured jewel necklace.
26.
Tweed boots, £36.99, River Island
Next season's downtime chic is all about texture, be it on a boot or chunky sweater. Team these snug boots with plenty of layers to master the trend.
27.
Patsy high wait trousers, £95, Whistles
Trousers are set to overtake the skirt this season, so invest in super-flattering well-cut styles like these Whistles numbers.
28.
Black suede effect boots, £84.99, River Island
We're rushing to get these River Island platforms before they're gone. They're bold, tactile and will go with everything.
29.
Paisley bead vest, £45, Miss Selfridge
Throw this flapper-style top over denim cut-offs or leather shorts for a dazzling daytime look.
30.
Dark intentions dress, £110, French Connection
Team this silk shirt dress with killer boots for an easy autumn office look.
31.
Check trench, £140, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
The trench is the ultimate inbetween season cover-up and we love the classic feel of Banana Republic's check number.
32.
Black blouse, £250, Jaeger
The white shirt may be the ultimate staple this season, but change things up with a black blouses for a slightly more sophisticated office look.
33.
Shatter print shorts, £65, Something Else
Culottes can be just as smart as skirts. Team these splatter-print numbers with a waterfall jacket and simple tank for an cool work look.
34.
Pussybow blouse, £32, Asos
Give your office look a boho twist with this pretty Asos shirt.
35.
Wool skirt, £49, COS (020 7478 0400 for stockists)
Team this COS camel skirt with a buttoned up white shirt for an understated but sleek office look.
36.
Portman clutch, £125, Jaeger
Indulge your opulent side and sport your LBD with this tactile Jaeger clutch and plenty of jewels.
37.
Cap sleeve twist shirt, £32, Topshop
Florence Welch has this smart yet casual shirt in camel. Tuck it into leather shorts to rival her look.
38.
Lace up brogue, £85, Urban Outfitters
Boyish brogues are a great autumn alternative to ballet flats. These two-tone numbers will compliment this season's camel palette a treat.
