13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
Leather croc lock bag, £50, Asos
This season sees a return to classic finished like moc croc - the perfect compliment to a crisp camel coat and boots.
Black lace boots, £45, Miss Selfridge
Boyish meets vampy in these lace boots - perfect for giving floaty dresses an edgy lift.
Melbourne bird jumper, £65, French Connection
Add a little fun to your off-duty look with this French Connection knit.
Velvet dress, £55, Oasis
This tactile drape-sleeve dress will be our go-to choice for party season - a great alternative to restricting bodycon dresses.
Piped hooded cape, £70, Warehouse
Staying snug for autumn doesn't mean you have to wear bulky knits, this chic cape cardi is the perfect off-duty cover-up. Sport it with a feathered fedora for the ultimate in country chic.
Druisilla jumper, £195, All Saints
Cape-style jumpers are infinitely more stylish for A/W than their fitted counterparts.
High shine super skinny jeans, £125, G-Star
Ditch denims next season in favour of super-sexy leather-look jeans.
Military jacket, £75, Asos
Opt in on the military trend with this shapely embellished-button jacket.
Platform boots, £365, Opening Ceremony
Wear under the neat new breed of bootcuts for 70s-style glamour.
Braclets £6.99, H&M (0207 323 2211 for stockists)
These resin bracelets have to be the ultimate bargain of the week. Stack them over simple knits for daytime boho glam.
Demi khaki boot, £35, Boohoo
These army-esque boots are a real bargain for the new week - very Cheryl Cole!
Boots, £29.99, H&M (0207 323 2211 for stockists)
Everyone from Kate Moss to Alexa Chung has picked up some Chelsea boots for autumn, so get your at a snip from H&M.
Dress, £24.99, H&M (0207 323 2211 for stockists)
Autumnal colours like this deep chestnut brown are the perfect tones for the new season look. Wear with simple jewellery and boyish boots.
Cream cape, £250, Karen Millen
There's nothing more luxurious than a crisp cream coat, especially when you add some fur into the mix.
Brown embellished sequin jacket, £59.99, River Island
Pop this drape jacket over a simple tank and skinnies for instant evening glamour.
Desert boot, £180, Karen Millen
Pragmatic thanks to their slight but leg-lengthening heel, these light-hued lace-ups will become your go-to shoes for A/W.
Emilia swing coat, £90, Monsoon Fusion
This sweet swing coat by Fusion is perfect for vintage queens.
Ruffle stretch blouse, £130, Gant
Clean simple lines can make just as much of a statement as bold prints, and will stay in style for many seasons to come. Wear this Gant blouse with a tweed pencil skirt for classic office chic.
Faux shearling bag, £30, Asos
Burberry Prorsum set the trend for shearling finishes this season, and we can't imagine a better bag to have hugged under our arms come autumn than a faux sheepskin tote.
Drape shirt, £250, Jaeger
We adore this luxuriously cut Jaeger shirt. Wear it with straight-leg trousers and some dressy lace-up heels to have all eyes on you next time you head to the office.
Oversized handknit jumper, £395, Joseph
Every girl needs a cosy knit. Team this cute-as-can-be fairisle number by Joseph with heeled boots to stay looking ladylike.
Gillian heels, £95, French Connection
These stain heels are very Mad Men. Team with a fit-and-flare dress for cocktail hour.
Day star boots, £179, Day Birger at Mikkelsen
Invest in some equestrian-style boots for easy winter chic.
Bombshell necklace, £256, Merle O'Grady
Create an effortless night out look by teaming fierce statement jewellery with smart basics.
Leather pencil dress, £120, Oasis
Leather is big news for A/W and super-flattering in simple cuts like this Oasis pinafore-style shift.
Denim A-line skirt, £25, Topshop
This season denim has gone 70s-tastic. The A-line cut of this belted skirt is flattering for any shape. Team with a simple white button-up and cropped boots for a polished daytime look.
Lace shift dress, £42, Miss Selfridge
This cute Peter Pan-collar dress is a fun option for work days.
Marvel swing coat, £265, Reiss
For 60s glamour top this boyish swing coat with red lips and a fur cossack hat.
Collette lace up, £179, Reiss
The perfect partner to peg legs - just roll them up a touch to really show off Reiss' wedges.
Poncho, £14.99, H&M (0207 323 2211 for stockists)
Camel is THE colour of the season and will go with everything.
Brown aviator jacket, £150, River Island
If you're in the shearling camp when it comes to this season's jackets, then this River Island number is a real winner with its waist-shaping detail.
Dress, £98, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
This loose fit dress is a great new season staple in its on-trend neutral hue.
Dark green mid-length coat, £39.99, Uniqlo
A wax jacket is the ultimate inbetween seasons purchase - perfect for warding off pesky showers and the coolest way to stay snug at the rest of the summer's festivals.
Mabel harem, £95, Whistles
Team these draped camel trousers with a simple shirt for minimalist office chic.
Babooshka foil sweater, £130, Whistles
Knits don't come much more glam than this Whistles number.
37. Urban Outfitters A/W 2010
Kimchi & Blue Slub Floral Cardigan £35.00 Urban Outfitters
Take a bit of S/S into autumn with you with this cute floral cardi. Great for adding a splash of print to the minimalism of the new season, team with a plain tee and peg-leg trousers for a great work-to-play look.
-
38. My-Wardrobe jumper
Manoush Romantic lace knit sweater, £252, My-Wardrobe
If the thought of new season heavy knits fills you with dread, go girlier with your warm-wear with this feminine sweater. With a bold lace collar, it’s the perfect mix and match piece and would give a black leather miniskirt a romantic edge.
Boxy leather ladybag, £50, Topshop
Stash your work files away in style with this Topshop satchel.
