13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
-
1. NIS 180810
Lace shirt, £45, Warehouse
Work lace a la the Christopher Kane catwalks in this lace shirt from Warehouse and some skinny leather trousers.
-
2. NIS 180810
Sequin jumper, £85, Whistles
Team this pretty embellish-front sweater with a floaty maxi for a look to rival Marc Jacobs irreverently stylish A/W models.
-
3. NIS 180810
Toffee flannel crop trousers, £32, Next
Camel is the new black for A/W so a pair of flattering office trousers in the catwalk-favourite hue are a must.
-
4. NIS 180810
Violet thunder dress, £195, French Connection
Go for 80s glam with this sequin shift from French Connection.
-
5. NIS 180810
Faux leopard coat, £200, Warehouse
A leopard fur coat is the ultimate investment for A/W - you'll feel instantly glamorous no matter what you wear it over.
-
6. NIS 180810
Sammy stripe jumper, £60, French Connection
You'll need some winter-ready Breton stripes soon, and this French Connection number has a Parisian simplicity that we love.
-
7. NIS 180810
Mesh tee, £38, Warehouse
Add just a hint of seduction to casual looks with this peek-a-boo tee.
-
8. NIS 180810
Christie playsuit, £75, Urban Outfitters
Team this pretty playsuit with some lace-up shoeboots and opaque tights for a funky evening look.
-
9. NIS 180810
Lace button up, £29.99, River Island
This ladylike blouse is the perfect office-to-evening option. Just change up some straight leg trousers for leather shorts and heels.
-
10. NIS 180810
Clouche hat, £19.99, River Island
This ladylike 40s hat will make keeping your hair shower-proof infinitely more glamorous.
-
11. NIS 180810
Fur snood, £20, Asos
A fur neck scarf will add instant glamour to your look.
-
12. NIS 180810
Mathai buckle boots, £85, Asos
Jessica Alba is a real fan of tough city-stalking boots like these Asos buckle numbers. Even girlie girls should invest in a pair to add edge to floaty tops and dresses during the daytime.
-
13. NIS 180810
Grey bow coat, £70, Miss Selfridge
This cute 50s jacket is perfect for inbetween seasons.
-
14. NIS 180810
Houndstooth jacket, £175, Jaeger
Get office elegance with this perfectly cut houndstooth jacket.
-
15. NIS 180810
Zip detail parka dress, £150, Jaeger
Clean, simple lines can make just as much of a statement as bold prints and are uber flattering whatever your shape.
-
16. NIS 180810
Cream Paterpan smock, £45, Miss Selfridge
This ladylike smock is the perfect partner for boyish shoes and loose locks a la Alexa Chung.
-
17. NIS 180810
Animal mesh dress, £45, Miss Selfridge
Leopard is still THE print of the moment and a great evening option. Just remember to keep accessories simple and let the print do the talking.
-
18. NIS 180810
Quilted jacket, £100, Barbour
A quilted Barbour is the perfect solution to our 'what to wear in these pesky showers' dilemmas - it's classic and bang on-trend with A/W's vogue for country chic.
-
19. NIS 180810
Contrast hem jumper, £230, See by Chloe
A cosy but cool knit is a must-have for autumn. This See by Chloe number is a touch quirky but will make a real statement with jeans and boots.
-
20. NIS 180810
Shawl boyfriend cardi, £195, My-Wardrobe
Wear your chunky knits with plenty of tweed for a luxe layered look.
-
21. NIS 180810
Fur trim parka, £150, Whistles
Now is the time to invest in your winter coat! This fur-trim parka is a modern classic and will keep you snug even in the coldest climes.
-
22. NIS 180810
Elsie black bag, £159, Reiss
This suede tote is perfect for everything from shopping to sight-seeing - a great casual number.
-
23. NIS 180810
Natalia dress, £195, Reiss
We've fallen head over heels for this stunning LBD - the flattering cut, the stunning but subtle detail - it's an absolute must for the new season.
-
24. NIS 180810
Thea shoes, £169, Reiss
Let your feet do the talking in these embellished heels. They'll look fab poking out from under some boot-cut trousers.
-
25. NIS 180810
Cocktail jacket, £49.99, River Island
Transseasonal dressing can be tricky, but this Stella McCartney-esque jacket will solve all your evening cover-up dilemmas.
-
26. Nis 180810
Woven detail vanity case, £45, Topshop
Travel in style with this slick vanity case.
-
27. Nis 180810
Stone square ring, £12.50, Topshop
No vintage ensemble would be complete without a stunning retro sparkler.
-
28. French Connection shoe
French Connection Paloma, £85, Kurt Geiger
Go for practical and stylish with these cute shoe boot flats from French Connection. Great for when the weather starts to turn.
-
29. New Look Mac
Piped Twill mac, £39.99, New Look
Macs are THE transseasonal style staple! Go girly with yours with this feminine cut twill mac from New Look.
-
30. nis180810
Croc boots, £65, Topshop
Invest in classic finishes like moc croc for A/W.
-
31. nis 180810
Vintage bird scarf, £14, Topshop
A 40s-style scarf is a great accompaniment to casual jackets for a chic country look.
1 of 31
NIS 180810
Lace shirt, £45, Warehouse
Work lace a la the Christopher Kane catwalks in this lace shirt from Warehouse and some skinny leather trousers.