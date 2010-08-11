13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
1. NIS 110810
Extra fine merino jacket, £29.99, Uniqlo
This super-soft merino jacket is a chic alternative to chunky knits. It's very vintage Chanel.
2. NIS 110810
Kanozo flats, £50, Aldo
Smart flats are a work wardrobe must and these velvet bow numbers from Aldo come in a classic yet bold berry hue that will never go out of style.
3. NIS 110810
Cynthia frame bag, £220, Ally Capellino
Master minimalist chic and compliment clean-cut outfits with sleek leather accessories like this Ally Capellino bag.
4. NIS 110810
Scarf, £69.50, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
Add a little glamour to simple tees by layering over this nude ruffle scarf.
5. NIS 110810
Belt, £35, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
Set of biker jeans with this chain-embellished tan belt.
6. NIS 110810
Elizabeth Rose dress, £95, French Connection
This twist-front jacquard dress is a great wedding guest option for vintage queens.
7. NIS 110810
Wysteria lane top, £100, French Connection
A pretty embellished top and straight cropped trousers will make for a winning smart off-duty look.
8. NIS 110810
Rushes and reeds dress, £185, French Connection
With its feathered hem, embellished print and fresh hue, this French Connection is the ultimate summer events dress.
9. NIS 110810
Relaxed skinny jeans, £55, Gap (0800 427 789 for stockists)
A slight turn-up gives light denim a new season update. Wear these skinnies with boyish brogues and a loose fit tee for an easy daytime look.
10. NIS 110810
Jasper stone bangle, £85, Lola Rose
There's nothing like a bold bangle to really set of a simple outfit.
11. NIS 110810
Colour block sweater, £140, DKNY
This colour black sweater is a great investment for the impending chilly months in on-trend colour block neutrals.
12. NIS 110810
Relaxed tuxedo pants, £35, Gap (0800 427 789 for stockists)
These tuxedo crops are ideal for inbetween seasons and the perfect compromise between sporty and smart.
13. NIS 110810
Yellow gold tigers eye ring, £59, House of Harlow
This quirky cocktail ring is the ultimate accessory for boho queens.
14. NIS 110810
Animal print shirt dress, £175, Jaeger
An ideal work option and a trend-checker with its animal print, we can't see a good reason not to invest in this Jaeger dress.
15. NIS 110810
Spot jacquard blouse, £125, Jaeger
Trousers are back in a big way this season and a white shirt is their perfect accompaniment. To give the look a contemporary twist try this zip-detail number from Jaeger out for size.
16. NIS 110810
Sutton boho, £299, Jaeger
We adore this tactile suede arm-candy from Jaeger. We'll be sporting ours with a leopard scarf and plenty of bling a la Nicole Richie.
17. NIS 110810
Blouse, £110, Jigsaw (020 8392 5603 for stockists)
Tuck this ruffle blouse into classic straight leg black trousers fro timeless elegance.
18. NIS 110810
Gold watch, £159, Michael Kors
Just a little blingy and oh-so elegant, this Michael Kors boyfriend watch is top of our new week wish list.
19. NIS 110810
Tan and tassel loafer, £40, Miss Selfridge
Loafers win out in both the pragmatism and style stakes - ideal for wearing under this season's stylish bootcuts.
20. NIS 110810
Brown fringe and tassel shoe, £45, Miss Selfridge
These tassel shoes are the perfect partner to this season's hottest bag arm-candy - the 50s lady bag.
21. NIS 110810
Lace insert panelled dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer
Dressing for work next week will be easy with this pretty lace-insert shift in your wardrobe.
22. NIS 110810
Tapestry duffle bag, £18.99, New Look
Just a little Mary Poppins, this twee yet covetable bag will add a subtle splash of colour worn over vintage-style pea coats.
23. NIS 110810
Pussybow blouse, £24.99, New Look
Wear this ladylike blouse over a simple cami with jeans and ballet flats for weekend glamour a la Leighton Meester.
24. NIS 110810
Skinny cargo pants, £25, New Look
The LA streets are awash with celebs sporting fitted combats, and they're flattering for all shapes, so snap up this bargain apir from New Look before they're gone!
25. NIS 110810
Cape blouse, £19.99, New Look
Pretty ditsy buds make this simple tee a great one for girlie girls.
26. NIS 110810
Leopard dress, £159, Reiss
Leopard print needn't be bold and brass, this subtly adorned shift gives a soft take on the trend for the perfect wedding guest look.
27. NIS 110810
Duke croco bag, £179, Reiss
Tactile pony skin makes this Reiss X-body bag a real statement piece.
28. NIS 110810
Lace knee length skirt, £29.99, River Island
Knee-nipping skirts were hot on the catwalks for autumn/winter for the likes of Prada and Louise Vuitton. Wear this ladylike lace number with a fine knit tee or sweater for a modern take on 50s chic.
29. NIS 110810
Peg leg trouser, £29.99, River Island
For this season's easiest everyday look team these navy peg legs with a breton top and some espedrilles.
30. NIS 110810
Cob long sleeve top, £18, Topshop
Go for goth glam and sport this cobweb top with a leather skirt. Finish with wet look locks to really max out the look.
31. NIS 110810
Velvet stripe tee, £38, Topshop
This tactile fabric is high on the fashion radar for autumn/winter, and this Topshop tee gives a really wearable take on the trend.
32. NIS 110810
Lux military coat, £195, Urban Outfitters
Wear this cute Peterpan-collar swing coat with sheer tights and patent heels for 50s glamour.
33. NIS 110810
Bow front shirt, £45, Urban Outfitters
A white shirt is a must-have staple for this season, but if you're keen on slightly quirkier styles, then this bow-front number is an ideal option.
34. NIS 110810
Feather maxi, £35, Warehouse
Maxis are still summer's chicest daywear, and this feather-print number is a great feminine alternative to fussy floral numbers.
35. NIS 110810
Grey jacket, £228, BY Malene Birger. 0207 486 0486
This menswear-inspired jacket from BY Malene Birger is essential for trans-seasonal dressing. Layer over peg-legs or a mini cocktail dress for the perfect masculine/feminine balance.
36. NIS 110810
Black embellished dress, £219, BY Malene Birger. 0207 486 0486
Who says black is boring? We think this embellished frock with peaked shoulders is a LBD with a twist. It's just the piece to see you from the office to after-work drinks in style.
