13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
Mesh body dress, £65, Topshop
We've been lusting after this sheer bodycon beauty ever since we clapped eyes on it in the Topshop A/W collection preview. The intricate print is the perfect take on the nouveau goth look.
Hidden Highland cape, £160, French Connection
Now is the perfect time to invest in your winter coat to ensure you get maximum milleage out of it. A cape is this season's must-have style, and we can't resist this adorable pom pom and plaid number by French Connection.
Blue tiger scarf, £55, Alice by Temperly
InStyle loves this Alice by Temperly scarf, we wear ours to work with slouchy knits or soft-tailored blazers.
Bleecker bag, £265, Reiss
We'll be looking forward to work days once we have this stunning taupe arm-candy in tow.
Faux leather dress, £35, Next
A sleek leather dress is a fierce alternative to girlie evening dresses, and a great statement maker.
Green suede court shoes, £79.50, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
It's hard to find an easy everyday heel, but we reckon these khaki courts are just the ticket.
Cream flower print blouse, £262, Acne
The blouse is big news right now, and this fancy drape-detail number will fit like a dream and stay in style season after season.
Jacosta necklace, £40, All Saints
Dress up neutral downtime staples with this statement necklace from All Saints.
Stud frill blouse, £186, See by Chloe
Camel colours were huge on the Chloe A/W catwalks, and we love this wearable frill-trim shirt from their diffusion line.
Leopard Cardi, £55, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
Smarten up simple staples with this ladylike leopard cardi.
Winter sun coat, £160, French Connection
We won't feel glum covering up if we're doing it in this ruffle-detail mac.
Zebra bag, £85, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
Animal-print is huge this season and with it's luxe gold chain this cute X-body bag will be glamming up all our downtime looks.
Loki, £95, Kurt Geiger
Flats don't get more glam than these monochrome Mary Janes.
Wing sweatshirt, £50, French Connection
This fancy sweater is the perfect partner for some wedge boots and combats.
Berry velvet pumps, £18, Miss Selfridge
Glam shoes don't have to be sky-high - these cute berry pumps will go with all your fancy frocks.
Gypsy cami, £25, New Look
This sheer gypsy cami will add a feminine twist to ankle-skimming combats.
Chello bracelet, £69, Reiss
A pretty charm bracelet is a must-have for every girl's jewellery box.
Tipped graphic rose dress, £39, Miss Selfridge
Still got a garden party or two in your diary? Snap up this ladylike tea dress as an easy option for your tea dates.
Cuffed trouser, £24.99, New Look
Fancy pants were all over the catwalks from Gucci to Chloe, and are set to become the answer to our work to off-dutywear prayers. Team these tapered numbers with a classic white shirt for an on trend office look.
Crew neck jumper, £34.99, River Island
Autumn is only round the corner, so stock up on cosy knits now.
Duck-print scarf, £16, Topshop
Country chic is a huge trend for next season and come autumn, we can't think of a better addition to your plaid cape than this duck-print neck scarf.
Print maxi skirt, £19.99, River Island
For Mad Men chic team this printed maxi with a simple blouse.
Lace cardigan, £38, Urban Outfitters
Lace has taken on a new aesthetic this season, worked into sheer detailing on the catwalks. We love this wearable take on the trend by Urban Outfitters - perfect for throwing over a simple jersey top or dress.
Feather trilby hat, £25, Topshop
The perfect finishing touch to your festival look and a great cover-up for the effects that living outward bound will have on your hair!
Silk floral dress, £55, Urban Outfitters
This easy-to-wear summer dress is ideal weekendwear.
Peterpan collar dress, £45, Topshop
If you don't want to go full on with your leopard-print look then try this Peterpan smock out for size, the ladylike collar just whispers at the trend.
Abstract dress, £45, Warehouse
Officewear needn't be boring. You'll feel like the belle of the boardroom in this watercolour-print shift.
Floral bead sandals, £20, Topshop
Make the most of the remaining summer vibes and show of your colour pop pedicure in these cute floral sandals.
Top, £14.99, H&M (0207 323 2211 for stockists)
This fancy jersey will look super-slick tucked into a leather skirt.
Houlihan combats, £245, J Brand
Jessica Alba hasn't been out of her Houlihans of late. Work them like the lady herself with a disty-print cami and some strappy leather sandals.
Grey printed cami maxi, £25, Miss Selfridge
Maxis aren't just for balmy holiday nights, they make for great daywear too. Team this jersey number with a sleeveless knit and plenty of bangles for boho vibes.
