13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
1. Miss selfridge dress
Black jewel trim dress, £55, Miss Selfridge
This jewel-collar LBD has to be our favourite pick of the week. Wear with a slick updo for 50s glamour.
Ophelia cuff, £15, Accessorize
This embellishmed cuff will give your outfit an instant luxe feel.
2 in 1 twisted dress, £145, Ostwald at Asos
This jersey dress is a real stand out number - a great alternative to plain shifts.
Drape cowel dress, £38, Asos
Brights are huge for next season. For a high fashion take on the trend layer this drape shift with tones of the same shade.
Shirt, £65, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
This pretty ruffle blouse is a must-have addition to your work wardrobe.
Trousers, £75. Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
Combats are next season's ultimate staple, and we love the dressy twist added by the light silk of these Banana Republic numbers.
Bracelet, £69, EC One
The perfect addition to our chiffon floor-skimming dresses.
Quartz ring, £142, EC One
We've been lusting after this glam rock all week - the perfect accessory to our next night of cosmos!
Biker jeans, £65, Gap (0800 011 1427 for stockists)
Gap's new capsule trouser collection will solve all your wardrobe woes with an elegantly cut black pair for every day of the week. We love these sexy biker skinnies. We'll be rocking ours Elle Macpherson-style with sky-high heels and a loose-fit tee.
Blouse, £35, Gap (0800 011 1427 for stockists)
A silk shirt is a summer staple and this Gap number is light, feminine and will go with everything.
Cape, £65, Gap (0800 011 1427 for stockists)
Capes are huge for next season, and great for inbetween seasons. Pair with flared camel trousers and ankle boots for an on-trend equestrian look.
Dress, £24.99, H&M (0207 323 2211 for stockists)
This floaty polka frock is perfect for sticky summer days.
Skirt, £29.99, H&M (0207 323 2211 for stockists)
This pretty pared-down ruffle skirt is a a great formalwear staple. Team with a simple silk tank and blazer for a chic office look.
Horsey race blouse, £85, Hobbs NW3
Go a little Mad Men in this cute 50s-print blouse.
Across heels, £140, Carvela
Pair these killer cage heels with a metallic mini for the perfect party look.
Dancer, £100, Kurt Geiger
We love these luxe striped heels, the perfect partner to pencil skirts and vintage-style shifts.
Long spot mesh cover up, £39, Miss Selfridge
Stay stylish as temperatures drop of an evening by popping this pretty crochet cardi over your summer dress.
Grey boysie shirt, £25, Miss Selfridge
Plaid is still huge for next season, so keep stocking up on well-cut shirts like this Miss Selfridge number.
Lantra shoe, £90, Mode en Pelle
These have to be the perfect party heels, they're fierce as they come, but just the right height for dancing.
Kuti heart jumper, £38, Monsoon Fusion
Every girl needs a cute and cosy casual jumper, and we love this stripy cropped number from Monsoon Fusion.
Joss studded boot, £152, Sam Edelman at My-Wardrobe
Toughen up ditsy dresses with these studded ankle boots a la Jessica Alba.
Cheetah brogue, £140, My-Wardrobe
Pony skin accessories will instantly update denim or all black looks.
Waterfall jacket, £28, New Look
Smarten up simple skinny jean and tee combos with this bargain waterfall jacket.
Smudged floral tunic, £89, Planet
Struggling to find a great wedding guest look? Try this smudge-print smock out for size and team with some bright opaque tights and nude heels.
Lucie black top, £110, Reiss
This layered stripe top is Parisian chic at its best.
Brogue boot, £34.99, River Island
These cool cropped boots will help give summer dresses daytime kudos.
Silk print scarf, £12.99, River Island
Oh la la! We love this pretty vintage Paris-print scarf.
Ponti shift, £38, Topshop
Get this season's colour pop look in this simple yet elegant raspberry shift.
Tapestry holdall, £40, Topshop
Weekends away will be all the more fun with this Mary Poppins-style holdall.
PU skirt shorts, £35, Topshop
Leather shorts will add instant chic to your summer look.
Tassel puch bag, £195, Urban Outfitters
This diddy tweed tassel bag is just a little Chanel-esque, and will make the perfect addition to layered autumn outfits.
Simple coast tee, £28, Urban Outfitters
Get in the seafearing spirit with this cool map-print tee.
