13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
1. NIS 210710
Wisteria lane dress, £195, French Connection
We're in love with this 80s-tastic shift. It'll have you stealing the show at every big event in your callender.
2. NIS 210710
Clover jersey all-in-one, £95, French Connection
For a cool alternative to tea dresses try this puff-sleeve jumpsuit out for size.
3. NIS 210710
Embellished jacket, £95, Miss Selfirdge
A little carnivalesque and infinitely glamorous, this Miss Selfridge jacket is the ultimate investment.
4. NIS 210710
Bird print playsuit, £37, Miss Selfridge
We're all a flutter about this adorable Miss Selfridge playsuit.
5. NIS 210710
Hula tassle sandals, £28, Topshop
Get your hippy chic on in these tassled sandals. The perfect finishing touch to floaty smocks.
6. NIS 210710
Charlotte jeans, £75, French Connection
Printed denims are a great downtime staple as they'll add a little wow factor but are still easy to wear.
7. NIS 210710
High leg strap heel, £35, Next
Wear with a simple cut jersey dress for edgy city chic.
8. NIS 210710
Green flapper dress, £40, Dorothy Perkins
This floaty frock bares a real likeness to the Halston numbers worn by SJP on the set of SATC2, so style it a la the lady herself with killer heels and a glistening clutch.
9. NIS 210710
Becky Blouse, £65, Monsoon
Ladylike blouses are a must for autumn, and will dress up city shorts a treat while temperatures are still riding high.
10. NIS 210710
Ethnic tassle pendant, £4, New Look
The ultimate new week treat at just £4, this pretty pendant will instantly update simple tees and plain dresses.
11. NIS 210710
Faux fur boots, £64.99, New Look
Faux fur trims and finishes adorn all of next season's hottest accessories, so stock up on these super-snug booties before they're gone.
12. NIS 210710
Drape mix jacket, £65, Warehouse
This drape jacket is by far the most elegant cover-up you'll find.
13. NIS 210710
Pattern shawl cardi, £55, Warehouse
Fairisle isn't just for skiing; stock up on this winter warmer for next season, now.
14. NIS 210710
Parade sweatshirt, £35, Urban Outfitters
Who says loungewear can't be pretty? This 80s floral-print won't leave you feeling glum about covering up when temperatures drop.
15. NIS 210710
Butterscotch lace dress, £48, Urban Outfitters
This pretty lace-insert frock is tea party perfection.
16. NIS 210710
All-in-one, £29.99, H&M (0207 323 2211 for stockists)
When you're not in the mood to wear a dress (or it's just too windy!), a floaty jumpsuit will keep you cool and on trend.
17. NIS 210710
Villain scarf, £60, All Saints
Go a little rock and roll and team this smokey-print scarf with plenty of leather.
18. NIS 210710
Devo skirt, £165, All Saints
This glistening mini is perfect for fashion magpies.
19. NIS 210710
Swallow print scarf, £12, Dorothy Perkins
This swallow-print scarf is the perfect evening addition for upcoming fests.
20. NIS 210710
Suede cage sandal, £150, Karen Millen
No night out ensemble would be complete without some killer heels and these strappy red beauties will give your outfit real wow-factor.
21. NIS 210710
Check dress, £15, Fly53, (01905 746 562 for stockists)
Want a new summerdress, but don't want to break the bank? Sorted!
22. NIS 210710
Mariana one shoulder dress, £30, Fashion Union
This simple one-shoulder frock is a go-to centre piece for wardrobe dilemma days.
23. NIS 210710
Heels, £24.99, H&M (0207 323 2211 for stockists)
Nude is still the shade de jour for accessories. We want to wear these pretty ruffle heels with everything.
24. NIS 210710
Oversized sequin shift, £85, Asos
For a glam yet relaxed night out look this sequin-embellished shift is simply perfection.
25. NIS 210710
Daisy print playsuit, £35, Asos
Still haven't found your perfect playsuit? This bandeau number can be dressed up or down and comes in a summer-perfect print.
26. NIS 210710
Zach pants, £55, All Saints
For urban chic team these tapered sweatpants with buckle shoe boots and a blazer.
27. NIS 210710
A-line leather skirt, £58, Topshop
A sleek leather skirt is a must for working ladies. Team with simple tee and a statement necklace for a look that's just the right side of sexy.
28. NIS 210710
Large leopard bag, £90, Topshop
Animal-print goes tactile next season, with a 50s inspired vogue for pony skin. So this Topshop holdall is the ultimate in new season travel chic.
29. NIS 210710
Cut out heels, £25, New Look
Cut out shoe boots are the perfect summer evening footwer, and this pair are a snip at just £25.
30. NIS 210710
Bandage skirt, £95, O.D Maison at Bunnyhug
Sport this figure-hugging mini with a simple silk tank for an easy evening look.
31. NIS 210710
Dominique jersey top, £65, Reiss
If you want to wear lace without going too girlie, try this khaki sweater out for size.
32. NIS 210710
Picton bag, £265, Reiss
This sophisticated arm-candy is top of our workwear lust list.
33. NIS 210710
Silver metal evening bag, £34.99, River Island
This petite filigree bag looks like it's been hunted down from an exotic marketplace, but luckily for us we won't have to travel a million miles to look like a seasoned traveller.
34. NIS 210710
Mesh shoulder sweater, £39.99, River Island
Military meets art deco glamour in the form of this sweet River Island sweater.
35. NIS 210710
Stripe cut out tee, £55, Whistles
Stripes go with everything, so stock up with this cut out tee from Whistles.
Skirt, £49.90, Mango
Skirt, £49.90, Mango
The skirt is huge for next season, and this ladylike number will give you instant Mad Men-style chic.
37. NIS 210710
Salina dress, £37.90, Mango
Give your breton stripes a smart twist with this sweet Mango frock.
38. NIS 210710
One-shoulder dress, £49.99, River Island
Next season's pallete is ruled by pared-down shades, but accents of red added romantic touches for the likes of Valentino. At less than £50 we don't think we've seen a more perfect cocktail frock for next season or any.
39. NIS 210710
Scarf, £6.99, H&M (0207 323 2211 for stockists)
This pretty printed scarf will add a sophisticated touch to blazer and city short combos.
40. NIS 210710
Flower and chain necklace, £25, Topshop
A pretty corsage necklace is the perfect finishing touch for plain workwear shifts.
41. NIS 210710
Sporty lace-up platform shoe boots, £50, Next
These sport luxe shoe boots are a great statement piece. Take a cue from Jessica Alba and wear with combats and ditsy florals for a bitter-sweet city girl look.
42. New in store
