13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
Floral platforms, £39, Miss Selfridge
OMG! Aren't these beautiful? Jazz up a pair of boring denim jeans with a pair of show-stoppers like these.
Laptop carrier, £60, Marc by Marc Jacobs at Net-a-porter
Pucker up girls, you'll want to kiss this when it arrives. Only Mr Jacobs could make a laptop carrier the hottest accessory in town.
Ruffle shift dress, £50, Topshop
Demure yet sexy thanks to the see through chiffon material inserts. Ooh err!
Nouveau print maxi dress, £90, Warehouse at Asos
Just team this sheer maxi with a stack of bangles for instant boho glamour.
5. Faulks sequin dress, £150, French Connection
This sparkly stunner will look dazzling on starry starry nights.
Rosa Flower Trim Sandals, £70, Topshop
You'll be getting compliments left, right and centre with these gorgeous sandals.
7. Purple ribbon necklace, £39, Windsmoor
This pretty tie-necklace is making us feel a little less glum about putting together next week's work wardrobe.
8. Diagonal stripe dress, £45, Topshop
We can see Whitney Port stalking The City in this zip-up pinafore frock.
9. Leopard print scarf, £44.90, Mango
Animal-print will add instant edge to smart blazer and trouser combos.
10. Cut out ankle boots, £90, Topshop
We've got real summer shoe lust for these cut-out beauties.
11. Marli black and white top, £110, Reiss
Slip this sheer blouse over a cami for office chic.
12. Smudge leopard harem shorts, £32, Topshop
Harem shorts will keep you cool in the heat, and are bang on trend.
13. Frill front jumper, £21.99, River Island
Who says jersey's just for the gym? Next season's tapered trousers are the perfect partner for this loose fit nude sweater.
14. Printed maxi dress, £29.99, River Island
This lighter-than-air maxi will make the perfect holiday option for balmy nights.
Illustrated shopper, £135, My Wardrobe
Get a little Moschino in your life with this chic shopper.
16. Leather jacket, £250, Banana Republic
Leather jacket, £250, Banana Republic
A cool leather cover-up is a wardrobe essential, especially with these changeable temperatures.
17. Tan floral brogue, £35, Miss Selfridge
Boy chic shoes get a girlie twist with these too-cute floral brogues.
Patch padlock bag, £30, Miss Selfridge
The lady bag set to be next season's It arm-candy, and we love the adorable heart lock on this Miss Selfridge number.
Doily heart shirt dress, £45, Topshop
This 50s style frock is picnic-perfect and just a little sexy thanks to the cut-out sides.
Leather chain woven bag, £25, Topshop
This colour pop x-body bag will make the perfect holdall for all your summer sojourns.
21. Lilly maxi dress, £200, Monsoon
With just the right amount of sparkle, this pretty backless frock is the perfect wedding guest dress for those headed to tropical nuptials.
Scuba bikini, £28, Topshop
Surfer-style swimwear was huge on the spring/summer catwalks, and will look super-cool on your summer hols.
Cotton check shirt, £14.99, Uniqlo
Buy this plaid shirt a few sizes over the odds to work as an evening cover-up come your next fest.
Cream and navy sequin dress, £79, Miss Selfridge
Party dresses don't come anymore exciting than this one. Nautical with a heavy dose of sequins, we love it!
Mixed bracelet set, £16.50, Topshop
Bracelets don't come any prettier than these. We reckon they'll be glued to your arm all summer.
26. Fabien lace blouse, £40, Monsoon Fusion
Smart blouses are big news for next season, and we love this lace edition.
27. Indie, £130, Kurt Geiger
We've fallen hard for these adorable Miu Miu-esque wedges; they won't be off our feet this season.
28. Jag stripe dress, £45, French Connection
We love the slighy 60s vibe of this French Connection shift.
Slingback clogs, £95, ASOS
Invest for next season with these shearling rimmed clogs. You'll regret it if you don't.
Collar striped pullover, £35, Urban Outfitters
Add a little preppy-cool to your downtime look with this cute sailor-style sweater.
Cut out playsuit, £45, Urban Outfitters
This powder-pink playsuit is a little dressier than your average onesie, and will make a perfect night out option teamed with some sky-high wedges.
Dress, £3.99, H&M (0207 323 2211 for stockists)
Perfect for shopping or throwing over your bikini on the beach, and it's only £3.99! What are you waiting for?!
Wedge boots, £50, Dorothy Perkins
The sport luxe look is still flying high on our style radar, and these perforated wedges are cool-as-they-come.
Leggings, £12.99, H&M (0207 323 2211 for stockists)
Bold digital-print leggings will help you stand out in the festival crowds.
Mesh bag necklace, £40, All Saints
If you haven't got room in your wardrobe for another handbag, we're sure you'll find space for this cute chainmail necklace.
Lost game tee, £40, All Saints
You can never have too many cool T-shirts, and this one will look perfect with our denim cut-offs and some biker boots.
Suede georgie heel, £135, All Saints
Wear these stone-washed brogues with some tapered harems and a loose fit top for city girl chic.
Double strap metal watch, £25, Asos
Two straps are far better than one as far as we're concerned, and this rose gold-look watch is a real bargain at £25. Perfect for finishing off workwear looks.
Janison shoe, £130, Kurt Geiger
Grown up yet playful we love these T-bar Kurt Geiger shoes.
Twinkle tears dress, £90, French Connection
This slinky little number is perfect for cocktail hour. Team with a stack of bangles and cinch your waist with a belt.
Shrug, £110, French Connection
Lend glamour to a basic tee or LBD with this must-have cover-up.
Wellington boots, £225, Burberry at Netaporter
Perfect for the summer festivals this summer and the most stylish boots to face the elements in.
Empire line dress, £45, Warehouse at ASOS
We predict this will be your christmas party dress next season.
Animal print jumpsuit, £38, Dorothy Perkins
Animal print isn't going anywhere, get your fix with this jumpsuit.
Lexi purple dress, £125, Coast
Loving the regal purple shade of this Coast dress and the frill detail is super flattering.
Suede pull-on boots, £45, ASOS
Kate Bosworth wore a very similar pair to Coachella this year, we bet these are a fraction of the price.
Lace dress, £150, Coast
Wedding guest dress drama? Look no further than Coast with this lace bandeau number. You can thank us later.
Leatherette skirt, £79, Reiss
Olivia Palermo has a very similar skirt to this, we'll be wearing ours with a crisp white shirt.
Tan purse, £28, Topshop
High street purses are usually a little boring, well thanks to Topshop that's no longer the case.
Mystify jewel ballet pumps, £30, Topshop
Who wouldn't want their ballet pumps covered in crystals?
Knitted crop top, £38, Topshop
The perfect cover up and we completely adore the shade.
Dancer shoes, £100, Kurt Geiger
A huge bow and candy cane striped fabric make these shoes the cutest courts around.
