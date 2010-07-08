13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
-
1. NIS miss s playsuit
Frill playsuit, £35, Miss Selfridge
Playsuits are just as ladylike as dresses. This frilly nude number is perfect for a night out.
-
2. nis whistles dress
Tiger lily dres, £135, Whistles
We're loving the trend for tribal prints at the minute and this tiger dress gives a fab but subtle take on the trend.
-
3. New In Store topshop satchel
Satchel, £45, Topshop
Make like Alexa Chung and wear a satchel, prefect is the new perfect.
-
4. New In Store topshop bracelet
Fabric bracelet, £8.50, Topshop
This bracelet is so pretty and it comes in the shade du jour, dusty pink.
-
5. nis fringe heels
Peep toe fringe sandal, £44.99, River Island
A pair of chunky wedges are a summer essential, and this fringed pair are pretty and practical.
-
6. NIS dahlia hat
Black straw hat, £55, Dahlia
This has to be the prettiest trilby of them all. Perfect for pairing with floral festival dresses.
-
7. NIS leather jacket
Leather jacket, £250, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
A leather jacket is still the ultimate cover-up for changeable weather and will help give maxisdresses daytime edge.
-
8. NIS br shirt
Cream silk shirt, £65, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
We're always searching for the perfect white shirt, but we're all about cream now we've seen this Banana Republic number.
-
9. NIS Warehouse dress
Stripe shift dress, £60, Warehouse
Give your office wardrobe a new season lift with this stripy shift.
-
10. NIS miss s heels
Red velvet sandal, £50, Miss Selfridge
Pair these wow heels with a simple LBD for a winning wedding guest look.
-
11. NIS monsoon dress
Sabina dress, £50, Monsoon Fusion
This pretty Monsoon colour explosion will keep you cool in the heat thanks to its floaty fabric and look super-hot with a tan.
-
12. NIS satchel bag
Satchel wallet, £26, Urban Outfitters
This diddy little satchel will house all your festival essentials.
-
13. nis bikini
Sequin floral bandeau bikini, £25, Miss Selfridge
You'll look hot, hot, hot on the beach in this snakeskin bikini.
-
14. NIS miss s floral dress
Floral crini dress, £45, Miss Selfridge
This floral Miss Selfridge frock is very Mad Men. We love!
-
15. NIS espedrilles
Black ditsy espedrilles, £12, Miss Selfridge
Espedrilles are super-comfy and perfect for summer strolls, and this ditsy pair are cute to boot.
-
16. NIS crop top
Leather flower crop top, £28, Topshop
This cute crop top will make the perfect partner for some denim cut-offs.
-
17. nis miss s dress
Coral one-shoulder dress, £32, Miss Selfridge
This pretty blush frock is a great events option. Just pair with loose locks and killer heels.
-
18. nis topshop bag
Snake cross body bag, £38, Topshop
We're loving the 70s boho look at the moment, and think this snakeskin bag will look fab will plenty of fringe.
-
19. NIS Topshop belt
Leopard skinny belt, £32, Topshop
This simple leopard belt will add instant edge to denims.
-
20. NIS nude hnm dress
Dress, £29.99, H&M (0207 323 2211 for stockists)
Get Leighton Meester's latest Gossip Girl look with this pretty and preppy nude dress by H&M.
-
21. NIS tropical playsuit
Tropics plasyuit, £25, Fashion Union
This adorable tie playsuit will make a great holiday cover-up.
-
22. NIS topshop playsuit
Denim playsuit, £50, Topshop
Team this denim playsuit with wedges and some wayfarers for effortlessly cool summer vibes.
-
23. NIS wedge topshop
Waspy knotted wedges, £65, Topshop
We adore these strappy suede wedges, they may be sky-high, but we're willing to handle the vertigo to wear them!
-
24. New In Store topshop sunglasses case
Sunglasses case, £5, Topshop
Don't just limit your tie dye to your clothes, have it on your sunglasses case too.
-
25. NIS velvet heels
Shoes, £30, Dorothy Perkins
The perfect shoe with its midi heel, these babies will go with everything.
-
26. New In Store topshop shorts
Heart print shorts, £32, Topshop
We just love these heart-print shorts, so chic and elegant yet fun too.
-
27. New In Store miss selfridge braces
Shorts and braces, £29, Miss Selfridge
Alexa Chung has worn a very similar pair recently, get them while you can.
-
28. New In Store topshop skirt
Red skirt, £32, Topshop
This deep red shade is the perfect transitional colour, wear with bare legs now and opaque tights next season.
-
29. New In Store miss selfridge top
Embellished top, £39, Miss Selfridge
Glam up your jeans with this sparkly crop top, wear with heels and dark lipstick.
-
30. New In Store topshop crop top
Crop top, £30, Topshop
A grown up crop top is hard to come by, but look no further we've found the perfect one here from Topshop.
-
31. NIS dress dp
Butterfly bandeau dress, £12, Dorothy Perkins
Butterfly motifs are everywhere this summer, we love the playful feel of this bandeau dress. We also love that it's a mere £12!
-
32. New In Store wallis
Jumpsuit, £55, Wallis
Simple, refined and will last you a life time - don't all rush at once.
-
33. nis jean paul shoes
Jean Paul Gautier for Melissa shoes, £160, Melissa at Selfridges(0800 123 400 for stockists)
These Melissa shoes just keep on coming, and we are not complaining. These are just stunning.
-
34. New In Store topshop playsuit
Playsuit, £45, Topshop
We just love this playsuit, especially the zip detailing. We want it and we want it now!
-
35. NIS reiss dress
Samie embellished dress, £159, Reiss at Selfridges
Subtle embellishment and a casual dress is match made in heaven. Wear this with a sunkissed glow.
-
36. New In Store topshop hi-tops
Hi-tops, £25, Topshop
Rihanna loves hers, now you too can get down with the kids and sport a pair of hi-tops. Team your pair with a bodycon dress.
-
37. NIS dp crops
Trousers, £28, Dorothy Perkins
A sandy-coloured pair of peg legs: the hit of the summer. Team your pair with a plain white tee and a pair of clogs.
-
38. NIS coast dress
Nina ruched dress, £135, Coast
Summer workwear can be tricky, this is bright, fun but still respectable.
-
39. New In Store H&M Waistcoat
Waistcoat, £29.99, H&M (020 7323 2211)
Ah, we can't count the reasons as to why we love this leather-look waistcoat.
-
40. New In Store coast dress
Ditzy floral print dress, £115, Coast
Still have summer weddings to attend? This could be the perfect dress for you, then.
-
41. New In Store Reiss sunglasses
Suri sunglasses, £69, Reiss
The purple reflective colour to the lens is bang on-trend.
-
42. New In Store H&M Clogs
Tan clogg shoes, £34.99, H&M (020 7323 2211)
Clogs are still the fashion packs’ footwear of choice, get this pair before they sell out.
-
43. New In Store Anya Hinmarch purse
Holiday Coins purse, £85, Anya Hindmarch at Net-A-Porter
Still saving for that summer holiday? Then throw your coins in this divine Anya Hindmarch purse.
-
44. New In Store H&M Maxi dress
Maxi striped dress, £12.99, H&M (020 7323 2211)
Wear yours with a chic biker jacket.
-
45. New In Store fcuk
Sequin jacket, £125, French Connection
Woah! Check out those sequins. Perfect for all you magpies out there.
