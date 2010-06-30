13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
-
1. NIS monsoon parrot dress
Cosmic parrot dress, £60, Monsoon Fusion
Electric brights meet a classic Darwinian-print on this stunning shift, making for a frock that will have you feeling like summer perfection.
-
2. NIS topshop heart shift
Smudgy heart shift dress, £45, Topshop
Topshop have developed quite a penchant for this pleated silhouette, and we love this pretty 50s print. We're actually looking forward to heading to the office to show it off!
-
3. NIS RI bag
Summer basket bag, £39.99, River Island
We wish everyday was a picnic in the park, and luckily for us when we've got this cute basket bag in tow it can be!
-
4. Reiss jumpsuit
Silk Milla jumpsuit, £129, Reiss
Our heart skipped a beat when we saw this stunning silk jumpsuit.
-
5. Urban outfitters necklace
Gold bow necklace, £14, Urban Outfitters
Chic and stylish, this necklace is a web exclusive so what are you waiting for? Get clicking!
-
6. NIS whistles dress
Corinne print dress, £125, Whistles
This tulip-skirt 50s shape frock is perfect for a garden party or ten.
-
7. NIS RI boater hat
Boater hat, £14.99, River Island
Team a floaty smock with this ditsy boater for hippie summer vibes.
-
8. carvella shoes
Sandals, £95, Carvella at Kurt Geiger
Glam up your boyfriend jeans with these stunning sandals. Love the chain detail!
-
9. Urban Outfitters dress
Leopard print dress, £58, Reformed Jack at Urban Outfitters
Release your inner feline with this leopard-print dress, it's similar to the one Cheryl Cole wore to the X Factor auditions.
-
10. Urban Outfitters shoes
Shoes, £22, Urban Outfitters
The perfect go-with-everything shoe, we've been hunting for a pair like this for ages.
-
11. NIS whistles slip skirt
Animal chevron skirt, £65, Whistles
Wear this sweet little slip skirt with a loose for tee for effortless city girl chic.
-
12. NIS asos heels
Exotic shoes, £95, Asos
Killer heels alert! We're a little in love with these oh-so-tactile platforms.
-
13. KG shoes
Kaira shoe, £130, KG by Kurt Geiger
If these shoes don't make it to our feet we won't be happy.
-
14. NIS accessorize kaftan
Gem border print dress, £30, Accessorize
This funky little beach cover-up is very Sienna.
-
15. J Crew necklace
Crystal tassel pendant, £45, J.Crew at Net-a-porter
J.Crew, new to the UK and a fave of Olivia Palermo - we just love this crystal pendant, we'll be wearing ours all summer.
-
16. NIS duffle bag
Washed leather mini duffle bag, £25, Asos
This diddy little duffle is just big enough for all your festival essentials and seeing as it's neutral, you can wear it with even your most outrageous dancing gear.
-
17. NIS oasis clogs
Oasis knotted strappy sandal, £65, Asos
Chunky wooden heels are pragmatic and undeniably chic. We love this soft hued knotted pair by Oasis.
-
18. NIS t-shirt
Grand prix t-shirt, £12.99, Uniqlo
Show a little support for Jenson Button and the boys in this cool printed tee.
-
19. NIS mns dress
Cotton bead embellished maxi dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer
This floaty cotton maxi will make a stunning evening option for your next holiday, and keep you cool too.
-
20. NIS hnm necklace
Necklace, £7.99, H&M (0207 323 2211 for stockists)
This pretty pearl and ribbon necklace is the perfect new week pick me up at under £8.
-
21. ISTW reiss dress
Denim Mandy dress, £110, Reiss
This dress is superb! The darker hue, the zip detail, the bodycon fit - it's a must buy, there's no doubt about it.
-
22. NIS h&m crop top
Striped top, £9.99, H&M (0207 323 2211 for stockists)
This cute crop top is a great option for wearing under sheer vests and blouses.
-
23. NIS feather top FC
Rushes and reeds top, £70, French Connection
Feathers are having a real moment right now, and this accent-sleeve top has just the right amount of flutter to give your wardrobe a little injection of fun.
-
24. NIS asos shorts
Silk printed culottes, £30, Asos
We can see Rihanna rocking these bold bud-print culottes.
-
25. NIS slip dress UO
Slip dress, £35, Urban Outfitters
If you want to give the underwear as outerwear trend a whirl, but don't want to flash too much flesh, then a slinky slip is a great option, and will keep you cool to boot.
-
26. ISTW Fly 53 dress
Minefield dress, £65 Fly53
With its tiered hem, button-down front and spaghetti straps we can't describe how much we love this dress. We'll we wearing ours this summer with a denim jacket and wooden heels. Love, love, love!
-
27. NIS croc bag
Croco big leather bag, £249, Gant
This croc-effect holdall will be housing all our airport essentials and double up as a stylish work bag too.
-
28. NIS warehouse
Mirror dress, £55, Warehouse
Oh ah! This sheer printed dress is a little mesmerizing.
-
29. NIS shirt FC
Midnight stalks tie top, £55, French Connection
This sheer pussy-bow blouse will look super-chic paired with everything from leather shorts to high-waisted denims.
-
30. NIS necklace UO
Feather bib necklace, £24, Urban Outfitters
Give your outfit a little ethereal charm with this fabulously feathery Urban Outfitters necklace.
-
31. NIS AS sandals
Ophelia flat sandal, £40, All Saints
These have to be the perfect go-with-everything summer flats.
-
32. NIS parka miss s
Khaki poplin parka, £39, Miss Selfridge
This year's festivals will call for a cool shower-proof cover-up, and with the military trend going strong, this Miss Selfridge parka is a real contender.
-
33. NIS all s hat
Claude hat, £40, All Saints
Raffia is the perfect accent to a summery ensemble, so pop this All Saints trilby on to block out those rays.
-
34. NIS topshop brogues
Knit crochet brogues, £55, Topshop
Summer strolls here we come! Be a little daring and wear these preppy-cool Topshop brogues with some ankle socks and a printed prom dress.
-
35. NIS chambray shirt
Jersey insert shirt, £28, Miss Selfridge
Some subtle jersey inserts transform this cropped denim chambray shirt into a great sporty-cool weekend number.
-
36. NIS satchel yellow
Lemon satchel, £60, Topshop
Refresh your workwear look with this sweet lemony satchel.
-
37. NIS t-bar
Floral t bar sandals, £21.99, River Island
When you have to ditch the heels, slip on these sweet floral T-bars to please your feet.
-
38. NIS crop top topshop
Techno stripe tee, £38, Topshop
Create instant laidback summer chic by pairing this tie-up shirt with some chino shorts and simple sandals.
-
39. playsuit asos
Playsuit, £35, ASOS
The perfect day time playsuit with its high neck and pastel shades, but be warned, people will be begging to know where you brought it.
-
40. schuh boots
Buckled boots, £79.99, Schuh
Toughen up your pretty sun dresses, a la Jessica Alba and Sienna Miller, with these buckled biker boots. You'll be wearing them come winter too.
-
41. NIS RI shorts
Heart printed shorts, £21.99, River Island
These silky slip shorts are very 50s pin-up, and just too cute for words!
-
42. ASOS dress
Turquoise maxi dress, £60, ASOS
Show off your post-holiday tan with this rich turquoise colour. Add another hue to really wow the crowds.
-
43. NIS parasol
Parasol, £6.99, River Island
Even sun godesses need a little shade, and we want to take this cute floral parasol everywhere, whatever the weather!
-
44. NIS earrings
Navajo spear earrings, £7, Accessorize
Boho-style maxis will get the perfect finishing touch from these mother of pearl danglers.
-
45. NIS clogs
Clog sandals, £50, Next
Dress up city shorts and blazers with these easy-heeled clogs.
