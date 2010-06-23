13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
-
1. New In Store Warehouse dress
Utility assymetric dress, £65, Warehouse
We’re completely in love with this dress, the sheer panels instantly make this pastel-coloured number sexy.
-
2. New in store French Connection Dress
Tea dance daisy dress, £65, French Connection
The all-over floral print makes this bodycon number perfect to wear as a day dress when it's warm outside.
-
3. NIS Printed frill one-shoulder dress, £150, Asos
Printed frill one-shoulder dress, £150, Asos
This gorgeous frilly affair is the ultimate girlie dress for summer and almost a doppelganger for the Stella McCartney number that stole the show on the S/S catwalks.
-
4. New in store Topshop gold shoes
Gold plain court shoes, £55, Topshop
There is no doubt about it, these shoes will go with everything!
-
5. New in store Topshop shift dress
Tuck shift dress, £40, Topshop
Every girl should have a sleeveless tulip dress in their wardrobe for instant summer chic.
-
6. NIS kg brogues
Leonard lace-ups, £110, Carvela at Viva La Diva
Boy-chic shoes can be summery too if Carvela's nude brogues are anything to go by.
-
7. New in store Topshop tassel bag
Leather tassle bag, £50, Topshop
This bag is ideal for holding your festival essentials while you wave your arms in the air like you just don't care.
-
8. NIS storm watch
Vesta crystal watch, £89.99, Storm
We're loving the 80s sports watch trend, especially with a little razzle dazzle thrown in from some diamante action.
-
9. New in store Miss Selfridge playsuit
Cut-out playsuit, £35, Miss Selfridge
Team this cutout playsuit with a pair of black jellies and a sun-kissed glow.
-
10. NIS espedrilles
Pablo wedges, £85, Kurt Geiger at Viva La Diva
Espedrilles have been gracing the feet of the most stylish A-list set and are a great wear-with-anything shoe.
-
11. NIS planet dress
Silk stud dress, £149 , Planet
This slinky silk dress is just a touch fierce thanks to its stud detail. We'll be wearing ours with some statement strappy heels.
-
12. New in store Miss Selfridge tan clogs
Tan vintage clogs, £55, Miss Selfridge
These clogs are super-high but super-cool. Get them before everybody else.
-
13. NIS Narcissus sandal, £45, Office
Narcissus sandal, £45, Office
You can never have enough summer sandals, especially when they're as pretty as this corsage pair from Office.
-
14. NIS skull necklace
Rose gold skull key necklace, £135, Goodman Morris
Supersized necklaces may have made a comeback of late, but fine jewellery is still the ultimate investment, and this little charm necklace is cute-as-can-be.
-
15. New in store Accessorize sunnies
Milly butterfly sunglasses, £15, Accessorize
The sun is shining. Hurrah! Protect your eyes with these pretty plastic numbers.
-
16. NIS hnm body
Lace body, £14.99, H&M (0207 323 2211 for stockists)
Miley, Kylie - all the stars are rocking the sheer lace body. But, seeing as we mere mortals won't be shaking it on stage, it may be best to sport it with some tailored shorts and a blazer.
-
17. NIS ec bracelet
Bracelet, £70, EC One
These hippy chic bracelets will add a fun accent to simple summer combos.
-
18. New in store ASOS dress
Crochet dress, £95, Asos Premium
Channel this season's nude trend with this crochet embroidered mini dress. Love the flared sleeves too.
-
19. NIS ec one earrings
Silver beaded earrings, £95, EC One
These stunning danglers are top of our lust list. The perfect touch to take your look from day to evening.
-
20. NIS monsoon jacket
Yara Silver Jacket, £150, Monsoon
This pretty embellished shrug jacket will make a great addition to your wedding outfit if you're keen on a plainer frock.
-
21. New in store Whistles sequin dress
Magic sequin dress, £250, Whistles
It's official. We have fallen in love with this sequin dress, the reversible and can appear matte silver or black. Divine.
-
22. NIS Folk scraf, £22, French Connection
Folk scraf, £22, French Connection
This pretty patterned folk scarf will keep you warm on chilly evenings at your next fest.
-
23. NIS Ruched sleeve blazer, £60, Topshop
Ruched sleeve blazer, £60, Topshop
This season's tailoring reigns in fluid silhouettes and pared down hues for a softly smart look, so this Topshop blazer is right on the money with its ruched sleeve detail.
-
24. New in store Whistles jeans
Soft peg jean, £85, Whistles
These soft denim jeans with a tapered leg would look perfect with a Breton top and a statement necklace.
-
25. New in store asos shoes
Randal buckle wedges, £40, Asos
These buckled wedges will look super with peg legs, shorts, everything really.
-
26. NIS One-shoulder leopard dress, £58, Urban Outfitters
One-shoulder leopard dress, £58, Urban Outfitters
The vogue for animal-print is still going strong and great for adding a little frivolity to your night out look.
-
27. NIS Halterneck ditsy floral swimsuit, £29, Marks & Spencer
Halterneck ditsy floral swimsuit, £29, Marks & Spencer
Forget the bikini, this summer it's all about the onepiece, and the cut-out sides on this M&S number will be uber flattering for your curves.
-
28. New in store Topshop necklace
Seed bead chain collar, £22, Topshop
Jazz up the plainest of tees with this statement necklace. We reckon accessories queen Olivia Palermo would love this too.
-
29. NIS Frill bikini, £28, Topshop
Frill bikini, £28, Topshop
This frilly bikini has a real vintage vibe and is super-shapely, so will have you looking like Bridget Bardot in no time.
-
30. NIS Nirvana vest, £35, All Saints
Nirvana vest, £35, All Saints
This tropical paradise vest is the perfect throw-on for your next beach break.
-
31. NIS Urania bikini top, £50, All Saints
Urania bikini top, £50, All Saints
This skimpy number will give you true surfer girl vibes.
-
32. NIS gant
Stripe scarf, £39, Gant
Simple, chic and practical; what more could we ask for in a wrap-around?
-
33. New In Store
Studded maxi dress, £59.99, River Island
This statement dress is stunning and reminiscent of this season’s sci-fi-esque graphic prints as seen at Alexander McQueen, Mary Katrantzou, Basso & Brooke and Peter Pilotto. Snag yourself a glamorous catwalk look at a snip!
-
34. New In Store
Tan cuffed gladiator sandals with studded straps, £18, Boohoo
These soft tan sandals are sexy, sophisticated and versatile; wear them into town with denim shorts and a floaty blouse, team with a smart skirt and a boyfriend jacket for a laid-back professional look or wear them on your hols with a pretty floral sundress and aviator sunnies. Rest assured, these sandals will work hard for your summer wardrobe!
-
35. New In Store
Multi animal print jumpsuit, £38.00, Dorothy Perkins
A sexy animal print jumpsuit is a summer must-have and will take you from day to night, come rain or shine; its just a matter of mixing in other pieces and accessorising to make it work hard for you.
-
36. New In Store
Dark cocoa suede fringe slouch bag, £65, Oasis
This beautiful dark cocoa suede fringe bag is the perfect accessory for toting around your festival essentials from dusk until dawn.
-
37. New In Store
Bandeau frill bikini top, £14.99, River Island
This beautiful sunshine bandeau bikini is flattering for both petite and curvier busts as the frill detail diverts attention, whilst the bright lemon shade will put a smile on your face. A guaranteed beam of sunshine!
-
38. New In Store
Bandeau frill bikini bottoms, £9.99, River Island
-
39. New In Store
Multi tribal soft harem trousers, £25, Dorothy Perkins
These soft tribal print trousers are both understated and alluring. Wear with a sexy black camisole and embellished sandals for laidback summer luxe.
-
40. New In Store
Leopard print sandals, £35, Oasis
As ever, summer collections are full of eclectic tribal and animal prints, but if bold head-to-toe spots and stripes isn’t your thing, then wear a subtle nod to a seasonal favourite with perfectly pedicured tootsies for full-on Amazonian-glam.
-
41. New In Store
Brown plastic sunglasses, £10, Dorothy Perkins
Every girl must have a gorgeous pair of sunnies to exude poolside Hollywood glamour. These beauties from Dorothy Perkins are a perfect steal!
-
42. New In Store
Ethnic trim tunic, £29.99, River Island
Desperate for some summer sun? While Britain’s weather can be temperamental, you can be sure to up the temperature in this Ibizian ethnic-trim tunic. Pair with high-calf gladiator flats for maximum impact!
-
43. New In Store
Black suede stud zip slouch bag, £50, Dorothy Perkins
Pinch me; a gorgeous suede-leather bag, bang on-trend and a hardworking investment piece that will see you through a/w 2010 at a fraction of the typical price. We must be dreaming!
-
44. New In Store
Smart ¾ sleeve jacket £49.99, River Island
We love the laidback glamour of this slouchy jacket, sling it on with jeans for daytime sparkle and wear with platforms for a sexy evening look.
-
45. New In Store
Peach strap gladiator wedges, £49.99, River Island
These stunning peach strap gladiator wedges are loaded with sex appeal. Wear with a striking maxi for impact or with Daisy Duke-style denims to really up turn up the heat.
-
46. New In Store
Maria ditsy floral maxi dress, £25, Boohoo
We’re wowed by this beautiful, floral maxi number - and even more thrilled at the price tag! Step out in strappy gladiator sandals and a cute denim jacket for effortless daytime chic and sex-kitten it up by night with a pair of glamorous wedges and a statement necklace. Purrrr
-
47. New In Store
Embellished sandal, £26.99, River Island
The embellished sandal is the accessory for summer 2010. It will never stop working for you, with cute dresses, playsuits, maxis, jumpsuits, harem pants, jeans, shorts; the list is endless.
-
48. New In Store
Medium blue all in one denim harem, £20, Boohoo
Lazy dressing was never so easy till the all-in-one jumpsuit became ‘vogue’ once again. This wearable staple will take you through the summer, into autumn and even into spring 2011.
-
49. New In Store
Slash side swimsuit, £29.99, River Island
Like to fearlessly set the trends or break the rules? Boldly don this electric slash side one-piece on the beach for guaranteed attention. Just be sure you wear the suit with confidence, don’t let it wear you!
-
50. New In Store
Nude ruffle sandals, £25, Dorothy Perkins
These beautiful ruffle sandals in this season’s go-to shade are so sweet and sexy; wear with floral culottes or a printed playsuit for girlie-frills or pair them with a sundress and a biker jacket to toughen them up.
1 of 50
Utility assymetric dress, £65, Warehouse
New In Store Warehouse dress
Utility assymetric dress, £65, Warehouse
We’re completely in love with this dress, the sheer panels instantly make this pastel-coloured number sexy.