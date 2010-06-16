13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
-
1. NIS RI dress
Beaded shift, £149.99, River Island
We're a little bit in love with this 60s-style shift. Just add big hair and line your eyes cat’s eye-style for a great wedding guest look.
-
2. NIS oneshoulder monsoon
Masai Dress, £65, Monsoon Fusion
This slinky one-shoulder embellished dress should be a real contender for your next night out. Its pretty embellishment means it's in a instant outfit-maker.
-
3. NIS BR necklace
Phoenix necklace £49.50, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
These colourful beads are a great accent for everything from plain tees to pretty dresses.
-
4. NIS RI cardi
Pearl cardigan, £49.99, River Island
Temperatures haven't quite hit the highs to have us shedding our cardies, so cover up in style with this pretty pearl number.
-
5. NIS playsuit GiGi
Sleeveless Floral Print Playsuit, £35, GiGi Vintage
GiGi Vintage have just launched their online boutique, and it's bursting with fabulous finds. We're loving this adorable sleeveless playsuit and its park-perfect print.
-
6. NIS Topshop floral bikini
Floral bandeau bikini, £25, Topshop
This frilly floral bikini will have you in the mood for all your holiday frolics.
-
7. NIS DP dress
Flower stripe ditsy sun dress, £32, Dorothy Perkins
This V-back dress is a real figure-flatterer for curvy girls.
-
8. NIS bangle
Art Deco bangle, £10, Boohoo
Get a little weekend glamour with this Art Deco bangle.
-
9. NIS anchor shoes
Anchor Pumps, £35, GiGi Vintage
Ahoy, there! We've spied the perfect downtime summer shoes.
-
10. NIS Miss s clutch
Tassel and chain clutch, £25, Miss Selfridge
This 20s-style clutch will add vintage glamour to prom dresses and is a great match for this season's barely-there hues.
-
11. NIS bow miss s
Floppy bow, headband, £6, Miss Selfridge
A pretty hairpiece is a holiday must for sweeping back beachy hair, and in a print this cute who could resist Miss Selfridge's oversized bow headband?
-
12. NIS BR raffia clutch
Straw clutch bag £45, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
Banana Repuiblic's raffia clutch will make a great match for this season's ethnic prints.
-
13. NIS RI dress
Floral print tabard, £34.99, River Island
There's more than a passing penchant for denim at the moment and this cute zip-up dress is the perfect summer all-rounder.
-
14. NIS RI sandal
Embellished sandal, £26.99, River Island
You'll have the prettiest feet on the block with these sparkly sandals.
-
15. NIS Monsoon orange
Annabel Dress, £60, Monsoon Fusion
Go for 50s-style daytime glamour with this bold orange kick-skirted dress.
-
16. NIS BR clutch
Cut work clutch £55, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
With its pretty cut-out print this compact little clutch will add interest to smart neutrals.
-
17. NIS Bandeau playsuit
Watercolor wish playsuit, £40, GiGi playsuit
With slightly longer shorts on it, this cute bandeau playsuit can be worn with a cardie for a slightly formal lunch or with heels for a night out.
-
18. NIS GiGi sunglasses
YSL green cat-eye sunglasses, £250, GiGi Vintage
Designer vintage sunnies are the ultimate outfit-maker. We'll be reviving everything from peddle pushers to full-skirted frocks to sport with ours.
-
19. NIS jacket Whistles
Silk multi pocket jacket, £135, Whistles at Asos
If you love a biker jacket but want a smarter option, then Whistles' military style number has it covered.
-
20. NIS trilby
Ditsy corsage trilby, £17, Acessorize
Bring a little girlie charm to your festival look with this corsage trilby.
-
21. NIS denim tunic
Chambray tunic, £45, Lucca at Urban Outfitters
Go for the double denim look with this easy-to-wear chambray shirt and a pair of indigo skinnies.
-
22. NIS loafer
Morse fringe tassel loafer, £50, Asos
A comfy loafer will make a great work staple, especially in a neutral nude hue.
-
23. NIS Warehouse top
Feather animal vest, £40, Warehouse
This oversized vest will make for great festivalwear.
-
24. NIS warehouse parka
Batwing parka, £55, Warehouse
This cute cropped parka is perfect for the 'will it, won't it?' showers we're having.
-
25. NIS jumpsuit
Matilda leopard print jumpsuit, £25, Boohoo
All-in-one dressing is one of the season's biggest trends, and this Boohoo leopard jumpsuit will make a show-stopping accent to your holiday wardrobe.
-
26. NIS kew shirt
Liberty print sleeveless shirt, £58, Kew
Kew's new Liberty print collection gives classic shapes a pretty upgrade courtesy of the classic flower power patterns. This sweet shirt will be a great match for some city shorts or flared denim jeans.
-
27. NIS anthrop dress
Lania breeezes shift, £168, Anthropologie
Urban Outfitter's stylish sister company knows a thing or two about how to make a fabulous summer dress. This breezy number will be taking pride of place in our holiday suitcase.
-
28. NIS Kew dress
Liberty print pleated dress, £89, Kew
This abstract floral frock can be dressed up or down for any occassion.
-
29. NIS UO watch
Chunky square watch necklace, £30, Urban Outfitters
You won't have to worry about being late, late, late with this handy timepiece hanging from your neck.
-
30. NIS coat mns
Limited collection funnel neck panelled parka, £59, Marks & Spencer
This lightweight, fresh-hued jacket will make the ideal cover-up for in between season weather.
-
31. NIS uo belt
Stretch belt, £12, Urban Outfitters
Get cinching with this stretchy preppy-chic belt from Urban Outfitters.
-
32. NIS playsuit
Pure cotton ruched denim playsuit, £45, Marks & Spencer
We're ready to hit the beach in this denim halterneck playsuit.
-
33. NIS denim satchel
Mini denim satchel, £22, Urban Outfitters
This cute across-body bag will make a great hands-free holdall for the upcoming festival season.
-
34. NIS jumpsuit mns
Limited collection asymmetric strap skinny jersey jumpsuit, £35, Marks & Spencer
This slinky jumpsuit will team up perfectly with heels and a statement necklace for a night out.
-
35. NIS PUMPS
Viola flower ballet pump, £18, Topshop
Banish boring flats in favour of these super-cute ruffle-front numbers.
-
36. NIS BR scarf
Leopard print scarf, £49.50, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
Give a nod to safari-styling with this super-soft leopard-print scarf.
-
37. NIS hnm
Necklace, £7.99, H&M (0207 323 2211 for stockists)
This pretty colour pop necklace will make a great accent to plain T's.
-
38. In Store 090610 Cutesy camisole | New Look
Cutesy camisole, £16, New Look
How gorgeous is this camisole? It will look great with jeans, perfect
with shorts and, what’s more, it comes in red too. We can’t possibly
choose so we may have to buy them both.
-
39. In Store 090610 ASOS Black ruched dress | £85
Ruched panel bandeau dress, £85, ASOS Black
Thanks to the ruching this dress is very Burberry, the sherbet shade
is divine and will look amazing with a tan.
-
40. In Store 090610 blur print bikini
Blur print bikini, £25, Miss Selfridge
Work this season’s prints trend in your swimwear. This bikini will
look great with a tan and bright-coloured nails.
-
41. In Store 090610 asos dress
Lace cotton smock dress, £45, ASOS
We could imagine Whitney Port wearing this dress around the streets of
New York. Don’t leave for a festival without it.
-
42. In Store 090610 Nude courts | New Look
Cut out patent shoes, £20, New Look
You can’t go wrong with a simple nude court, luckily this patent pair
stand apart from the rest because of the cutout detail.
-
43. In Store 090610 Applique cardigan | Miss Selfridge
Cardigan, £35 Miss Selfridge
Look at the detail to this cardigan. We’ll be wearing ours over a summery dress.
-
44. In Store 090610 spotty wedges
Spotty strappy wedges, £45, Miss Selfridge
Who doesn’t need a pair of spotty wedges in their life? So cute.
-
45. In Store 090610 Ditzy print floral dress | Dorothy Perkins
Sun dress, £32, Dorothy Perkins
We love ditzy florals so this dress is perfect in our eyes. It’s the
ideal dress for the summer.
-
46. In Store 090610 Hareem trousers | New Look
Button hareem trousers, £22, New Look
Love them or loathe them, harem trousers aren’t going anywhere. Team this pair with a white tee and a pair of clogs.
-
47. In Store 090610 Dress | Oasis
Paper doll sequin dress, £75, Oasis
Words can’t describe how much we love this dress. It’s all in the
details; the sequins, the pleats, the pattern, the spaghetti straps.
-
48. In Store 090610 Dress | Topshop
Watercolour mix dress, £65, Topshop
This dress is super-flattering and easy to wear. In fact we think this
dress looks more designer than high street and it’s a mere £65.
-
49. In Store 090610 Satchel | Topshop
Leather satchel, £50, Topshop
A tan leather satchel is a wardrobe staple and this carved leather one is our favourite from the high street.
-
50. In store 090610 topshop floral shorts
Shorts, £30, Topshop
We can’t wait to wear these shorts with a denim jacket, beach wavy
hair and a pair of wedges.
