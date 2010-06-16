13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
1. NIS topshop peacock top
Peacock embroidery mesh tunic, £75, Topshop
We’re a little in love with this peacock smock top. Pair it with leggings for a simple night out look a la Kate Moss.
2. NIS Bandeau
Bandeau printed dress, £60, Oasis
This tropical-hued bandeau dress is a perfect summer wedding guest option for those who love to go wild with accessories.
3. NIS babydoll
Soft pink babydoll dress, £45, Asos
With it’s full A-line skirt and pretty twisted halter neck, this Asos dress looks far more expensive than its £45 price tag. The pretty screen-print pattern is perfect for summer too.
4. NIS Lala marble dress
Lala marble dress, £135, Whistles
This painterly marble dress by Whistles may be an investment piece, but thanks to its pretty print and versatile fabric, it’s sure to be a piece you’ll reach for season after season.
5. NIS uo top
Sketched flower oversized tank, £25, Truly Madly Deeply at Urban Outfitters
This Truly Madly Deeply tank is a little St Tropez, great for a relaxed holiday look with some denim cut-offs and a trilby.
6. NIS Kaftan Asos
Embellished beach kaftan, £40, Asos
We won’t be glum about covering up pretty two-pieces on the beach with this chic and sparkly Asos kaftan.
7. NIS jacques vert dress
Windsmoor blue animal Print silk dress, £149, Jaques Vert
You’ll be the belle of the boardroom in this shapely shift, just add some killer heels.
8. NIS Elastic strap playsuit
Elastic strap playsuit, £110, Whistles
If you want to rock a playsuit, but don’t want to go too girlie, then this army surplus-style number by Whistles is a great option.
9. NIS belt
Corsage skinny belt, £12, Asos
We can’t get enough of summer florals at the moment, and this pretty corset belt will help us add our flower fancy to outfits even on a plain day!
10. NIS Slip on espedrille
Slip on espedrille, £12, River Island
Ditch boring flats for these comfy and cute-as-can-be espedrille pumps from River Island.
11. NIS Tie-dye maxi
Tie-dye maxi, £24.99, Crafted at Republic
We’ve gone mad for maxis, and this tie-dye number by Crafted is a great daytime option.
12. NIS NL sandals
Gladiator sandal, £25, New Look
While last year was all about the classic tan leather gladiator, this year we’re wearing them heavily embellished for a rock chick vibe. We reckon this New Look pair will make a great off-duty staple.
13. NIS alexia yellow
'Tutti Frutti' scarf, £69, Alexia
What festival outfit would be complete without a funky scarf? This colourful beaded number by Alexia will help you stand out in the crowd too.
14. NIS topshop top
Stripe zip back tee, £32, Topshop
This loose-fit tee will make a winning partner for some peg leg trousers and wedges.
15. NIS Topshop lace shoes
Mossy crochet lace-ups, £28, Topshop
Topshop’s lace-insert brogues are the perfect smart summer shoes for everything from a day at the office to walks in the park.
16. NIS NL top
Chain vest, £30, New Look Idol
We’ve been scouring the high street for fab festival buys, and New Look’s Idol collection is bursting with funky finds. This chain-detail top will be a sure-fire winner teamed with some high-waisted shorts.
17. NIS Spot culottes
Spot culottes, £19.99, Soul Cal at Republic
These cute shorties will be perfect for the beach in their breezy cotton fabric.
18. NIS tassle wedges
Patsy tassel wedges, £130, Topshop
These have to be the ultimate wow heels. Tassles, beads and a chunky wooden heel – who wouldn’t want to stalk the streets in Topshop’s tan leather beauties?
19. NIS alexia st tropez
‘St Tropez’ scarf, £47.50, Alexia
It’s not all year round we can rock pom poms, so hoorah for festival season! We’re planning every one of our campsite ensembles around this hippy-chic Alexia scarf.
20. NIS monsoon dress
Regina dress, £65, Monsoon
This deep-ocean blue has been all over the red carpet of late, and is a flattering tone for all skin types. Work this criss-cross dress with loose waves and red lips for a classic evening look that’ll have you rivalling the stars.
21. NIS karen m swim
Tropical swimsuit, £69.95, Karen Millen
Karen Millen’s new swimwear line will have you looking like the ultimate beach goddess this summer. We’re loving this cut-away palm-print swimsuit; it’s the perfect compromise between sexy and pretty.
22. NIS m and s black dress
Rosette dress, £49.50, Marks & Spencer
There’s always room for another LBD in our wardrobes, especially when it’s as gorgeous as this little number.
23. NIS hnm trousers
Trousers, £14.99, H&M (0207 323 2211 for stockists)
Prints needn't be confined to dresses and tops, this season let your pins do the talking in some funky patterned peg legs.
24. nis necklace
Medina necklace, £29.90, Mango
This slightly chunky twisted chainmail necklace will make an elegant accent to pretty patterned dresses.
