13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
-
1. NIS mns corset dress
Corset dress, £49.50, Marks & Spencer
We’ve been lusting after this ladylike bodycon number for ages, and it’s finally hit stores this week. Shaping corset lines mean it’ll give definition to boyish figures, and a soft dove grey gives it a wearable twist on the vogue for nude hues.
-
2. NIS kimono
Twiggy kimono jacket, £45, Topshop
For slightly chillier summer evenings, this Topshop kimono will make a chic cover-up.
-
3. NIS spot playsuit
Denim spot print all in one, £35, Miss Selfridge
For sweet 50s vibes, work a scarf into a scruffy updo and pop on some bright red heels with this polka dot denim playsuit.
-
4. NIS monsoon dress
Aponi Dress, £160, Monsoon
Light chiffon layers and pretty embellishment mean this Monsoon one-shoulder dress should be a serious contender for your next nuptials outfit.
-
5. NIS topshop swimsuit
Animal one piece, £28, Topshop
A cut-out onepiece is uber flattering for curvy girls as it’ll show off your waist but skim your tummy.
-
6. NIS MISS S dress
Green shimmer one shoulder dress, £35, Miss Selfridge
Well that's our next night out ensemble sorted!
-
7. NIS miss s top
Rose print top, £30, Miss Selfridge
For a girlie daytime look team this pretty vintage-look top with some denim cut-offs and pastel pumps.
-
8. NIS miss s bikini
Ditsy frill bandeau, £25, Miss Selfridge
If you can't have fun with your beach look then when can you, so go for full-on girlie frivolity with this ruffled bikini from Miss Selfridge.
-
9. NIS ri skirt
Printed shirred skirt, £21.99, River Island
Banish stuffy winter skirts from your wardrobe and pick up some fun floaty printed number like this odds-and-ends button skirt.
-
10. NIS topshop shorts
Button fold over shorts, £28, Topshop
Denim shorts are a real summer staple, and this button-up pair from Topshop take the trend a little smarter.
-
11. NIS alice band
Abi Aliceband, £10, Accessorize
Pretty up your hair with this girlie Alice band.
-
12. NIS mns maxi
Dip dye dress, £45, Marks & Spencer
Maxis have taken the shops by storm, and for good reason – perfect holiday or wedding wear, we’re loving this floaty number.
-
13. NIS mns sandals
Reme strap sandal, £29.50, Marks & Spencer
A slight, easy heel makes these perfect for everything from our next night out to the morning after at work.
-
14. NIS boden sunglasses
70s Sunnies, £49, Boden
How chic are these 70s-style sunglasses? Now all we need is a soft top and the wind in our hair.
-
15. NIS heels
Galactic shoe, £35, Marks & Spencer
We’ve quickly developed some serious shoe lust for these beauties. Luckily for us they’re under £40.
-
16. NIS RI bangles
Chunky leopard bangles, £9.99, River Island
Safari-inspired accessories will update your look in a flash, and at under a tenner these bangles are the perfect treat for the week.
-
17. NIS waistcoat
Zoro waistcoat, £40, Monsoon Fusion
Add a little fun to your festival look with this embellished waistcoat.
-
18. NIS fringe bag
Fringe cross body bag, £28, Accessorize
X-body bags are perfect for carrying all your summer essentials hands free, and we love the boho styling of this fringed Accessorize number.
-
19. NIS cork heels mns
Cork lace heel, £29.50, Marks & Spencer
These strappy numbers are summer shoe perfection. Riviera here we come!
-
20. NIS corsage dress
Large rose and chiffon dress, £65, Asos
Got a big date coming up in your diary? This rose corsage dress is perfect for going formal if you still want to stand out from the crowd.
-
21. NIS trilby
Fedora trilby hat, £20, at pretaportobello.com
These classic trilbys will make a great cover-up for festival bad hair days, and have a great vintage look as they've been sourced straight from St Tropez markets.
-
22. NIS dahlia playsuit
Floral 50's style playsuit, £55, Dahlia
This shapely playsuit is a great holiday option for girlie girls.
-
23. NIS ruffle cici dress
Grey ruffle dress, £38 by Ci Ci at pretaportobello.com
This elegant ruffle dress will look great with some statement strappy heels, and is a great option for a less formal wedding guest look.
-
24. NIS clogs
Studded mule clog, £44.99, River Island
Clogs are the surprise hit heels of the season, and with an easy-to-wear heel and go-with-anything washed-leather look we’ll definitely be seeing out the summer in these studded numbers.
-
25. NIS ff playsuit
Red jumpsuit, £150, Frost French (020 7354 0053 for stockists)
This cute onesie is going with us on all our summer sojourns. Pick up yours at the Islington store and you can indulge in a spot of tea in their Lipton Infusions Tea Boutique – sounds like shopping perfection to us!
-
26. NIS asos yellow dress
One-shoulder cut out dress, £28, Asos
Add a little sunshine to your wardrobe with this off-the-shoulder dress from Asos.
-
27. NIS FF stripe top
Striped dress, £89, Frost French (020 7354 0053 for stockists)
Bring a little Parisian chic to your wardrobe with this cute T-shirt dress. We're loving the Islington store tea boutique, so if you’re a London lady pop down to pick up your fashion treat and enjoy some free Lipton Infusions tea while you’re at it.
-
28. NIS asos scarf
Aztec print scarf, £15, Asos
Scarves are a great way to add a colourful accent to your look, and this bright number from Asos is just the ticket.
-
29. NIS asos bag
Barrell bag, £28, Asos
This wear-with-everything tote comes in this season’s hottest paired-down hues, so it’ll go with everything.
-
30. NIS boohoo playsuit
Polkadot playsuit, £21, Boohoo
This one-shoulder playsuit gives a smart take on the trend, meaning it’ll be perfect for dressy occasions worn with heels, or can be dressed down with some colourful flats.
-
31. NIS asos bangles
Mega pack of bangles, £15, Asos
Take your accessory look bold with a stack of on-trend ethnic-look bangles.
-
32. NIS maxi
Floral bodice maxi dress, £21, Boohoo
If you’re looking for an easy to wear maxi then this floral number is a great option, and has a summer-perfect print to boot.
-
33. NIS shift dress oli
Closet tribal dress, £39, Oli
Brighten up your work wardrobe with his Aztec dress from Oli.
-
34. NIS sandals as
Storm sandals, £120, All Saints
Dress down girlie dresses with these washed-look storm sandals.
-
35. NIS UO dress
Chiffon tiered dress, £58, Urban Outfitters
Get your hippie chic on in this tiered chiffon dress from Urban Outfitters.
-
36. NIS boohoo top
Jersey paint splash top, £16, Boohoo
We’ll be taking this funky top with us to all of our upcoming festivals.
-
37. NIS as necklace
Treasure necklace, £45, All Saints
Grab this statement necklace from All Saints to add update your weekend wardrobe.
-
38. NIS denim shirt dress
Chambray shirt dress, £45, Pretty Vacant at Joy
A denim shirt dress will make a great workwear staple if you have a slightly more laidback office.
-
39. nis warehouse top
Feather print top, £40, Warehouse
Team this feather tee with denim shorts and a fedora for a little Sienna festival styling.
-
40. NIS dp maxi
Blue maxi, £40, Dorothy Perkins
The oceanic hues of this pretty frock have really got us in the holiday mood. We can just see ourselves taking a long walk on the beach in this floaty maxi.
-
41. NIS reiss heels
Jefferson boot, £135, Reiss
Make plain shift dresses fierce with these killer heels.
-
42. NIS wedge
Ladylike wedge, £85, Bertie
We reckon these hot heels will look fab with shorts and sexy top.
-
43. NIS shorts
Twill shorts, £18, New Look
Military styling is one of the hottest trends of the moment and oh-so wearable, so snap up these shorts and report them to your summer wardrobe immediately!
-
44. NIS owl tunic
Owl tunic, £28, Topshop
Get your festival wardrobe in order with this loose-fit owl tunic.
-
45. NIS pearl sandals
Beaded Sandal, £25, New Look
You’ll have the prettiest feet on the block in these pearly sandals.
-
46. nis asos boots
Tilly toe cap shoe, £40, Asos
These toe-cap heels are a great daytime option, that’ll look chic with jeans or city shorts.
-
47. NIS stripe dress
Sandy stripe sundress, £50, Joy
This nautical dress has a touch of 50s glamour and will make a great option for summer garden parties.
-
48. NIS kookai
Tribal dress, £85, Kookai
Go bold with thi season's trend for prints in this floaty frock by Kookai.
-
49. NIS hnm jacket
Jacket, £14.99, H&M (0207 323 2211)
There’s a hint of Pucci’s pretty prints to this H&M jacket and it’ll make a great topper to a playsuit, or jumpsuit, of an evening.
-
50. NIS reiss top
Ithaca top, £79, Reiss
This floaty top will add a fresh colour pop to smart summer shorts for a perfect picnic or garden party look.
