13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
-
1. NIS elfin dress
Elfin print dress, £60, Warehouse
Sweet summer frocks don’t come much prettier than this Elfin number from Warehouse.
-
2. NIS yellow dress
Zigzag bead shift, £130, Topshop
Topshop has had an influx of luxe dresses this week, which will be perfect for special occasions. We’re loving this deep yellow shift and its 20s-influenced embellishment.
-
3. NIS butterfly dress
Butterfly print dress, £70, Beta Fashion
Bring in the spring with this fluttery affair from Beta Fashion.
-
4. NIS playsuit
Boutique playsuit, £40, Topshop
You won’t want to be out of this sweet, printed playsuit – it’s got summer frolics written all over it!
-
5. NIS Reiss top
Python tank, £85, Reiss
Reiss is our go-to store for chicly cut tops in hot prints, and surpassed itself with this python tank.
-
6. NIS bodycon tie-dye dress
Kaleidoscopic Jersey dress, £80, Beta Fashion
Graphic prints were all over this season’s catwalks, so this bodycon number will make a trend-checking statement.
-
7. NIS nude tee
Checked burnout tee, £35, Topshop
Team this nude top with some sleek shorts and gladiators to rival Gwyneth’s recent chic ensemble for The Late Show.
-
8. NIS h&m dress
Dress, £24.99, H&M (0207 323 2211 for stockists)
This Aztec-print dress by H&M will make a great option for summer garden parties.
-
9. NIS maxi
Storm maxi, £35, Fashion Union
If you still haven’t nabbed yourself a maxidress then this tie-dye number will make a great holiday option and be just the ticket for lazy evenings out.
-
10. NIS lace top
Ladder knit top, £26, New Look
Our lust for lace is far from abating, and this cut-out number gives the trend a little new season edge. If you’re not feeling so daring then wear a little tank underneath.
-
11. NIS next shorts
Print bow shorts, £25, Next
Summer shorts needn’t be dull – give these sweet bow-print numbers a whirl.
-
12. NIS jumpsuit
Strappy floral belt jumpsuit, £39.99, River Island
Jumpsuits won’t be off our style radar any time soon, and seeing as denim is another hot trend for the season we suggest you snap up this all-in-one pronto!
-
13. NIS BR scarf
Scarf, £35, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
A patterned scarf will instantly update your look. A subtle ethnic print makes this one a great daytime option.
-
14. NIS shorts
Shorts, £18, New Look
Slip into these shorts for military chic. They’ll be just the ticket for smart spring dressing paired with a loose fit top and longline blazer.
-
15. NIS NL leggings
Leggings, £14, New Look
We’re thinking these will be great festival wear – a little Katy Perry perhaps?
-
16. NIS feather necklace
Peacock necklace, £15, New Look
Tickle your feather fancy with this bold and bright peacock necklace from New Look.
-
17. NIS BR shirt
Shirt, £45, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
A crisp white shirt is the ultimate wardrobe essential. A pleated bib and slightly looser fit means this Banana Republic one will look stylish for work and chic with jeans as off-duty wear.
-
18. NIS bangle
Statement-Cuff, £109, Imai at EC One
Treat yourself to this glamorous gold bangle. Team it with a cocktail ring and one-shoulder dress to rival the Sex and the City girls.
-
19. NIS NL sandals
Idol Sandals, £30, New Look
Gladiators are given a soft makeover courtesy of these soft-hued sandals.
-
20. NIS BR bikini
Bikini, £59, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
A bandeau cut is really flattering for petite ladies and the coral colour of this Banana Republic set will look great with a tan.
-
21. NIS Mango sandals
Indira sandals, £49.90, Mangospring trens
Give your feet a pretty make-over with these bejewelled sandals.
-
22. NIS tom's
Rope sole sandals, £35, Tom’s
Charitable Tom’s donate one pair of shoes to a child in need for every pair you buy, and when there’s so many to choose from we reckon we’ll be furnishing the feet of more than a few kids. To start, we think these sweet espadrille soled numbers will be perfect for summery adventures.
-
23. NIS tote
Quilted star bag, £169, Jigsaw
This soft leather shoulder bag will be going with us on all our travels – it’s the perfect size for all our long-haul essentials… and all those little extras.
-
24. NIS Warehouse bikini
Spalash print bikini, £24, Warehouse
The halter cut of this bright bikini will flatter all figures, and the hothouse hues have us feeling all tropical.
-
25. NIS leather sandals
Harlow peep-toes, £25, Topshop
Simple but stylish leather sandals are a holiday staple, and we think these fit the bill perfectly.
-
26. NIS Warehouse playsuit
Folk border playsuit, £45, Warehouse
Probably our favourite item of the week, this sweet printed playsuit will be taking pride of place in our festival luggage.
-
27. NIS Topshop Bikini
Dotty bandeau bikini, £25, Topshop
This bandeau bikini is just too adorable. We won’t want to wear much else come summer – maybe just a sheer cover-up to preserve our modesty!
-
28. NIS UO bag
Canvas x-body bag, £32, Urban Outfitters
An x-body bag is a festival essential, and we love this vintage-inspired floral take on the hands-free stowaway.
-
29. NIS Warehouse scarf
Silk bobble scarf, £25, Warehouse
This slightly sheer scarf will make a great topper for plain tees.
-
30. NIS uo necklace
Chain wrapped rope necklace, £28, Urban Outfitters
Bring a luxe touch to your nautical look with this dazzling rope necklace.
-
31. NIS berry dress
Berry dot dress, £45, Urban Outfitters
With the sun finally coming out to play, we’re fast racking up a long list of must-have summer dresses, and this sweet cherry number is a real winner.
-
32. NIS RI bag
Croc patched tote, £49.99, River Island
Sumptuous soft nude hues make this any-occasion tote top of our lust list.
-
33. NIS peg legs
Peg leg chino, £29.99, River Island
Trousers have gotten a little shake-up this season, so give your office wardrobe a makeover with these smart chinos. The calf-skimming cut will make your legs look super-long when worn with some on-trend wedges.
-
34. NIS bangles
Raffia bangle, £19.99, River Island
Team these bright bangles with a colourful maxi for flirty fiesta vibes.
-
35. NIS kg heels
Aristocrat, £150, Kurt Geiger
The rich marine blue hue of these stylish courts will make a great accent to an outfit on your next night out.
-
36. Meadow print playsuit, £22, Miss Selfridge
Meadow print playsuit, £22, Miss Selfridge
Meadows are always a pretty place to play so why not have a playsuit with a meadow print? It’s sure to please.
-
37. Mega pack of coloured and metal bangles, £15, Asos
Mega pack of coloured and metal bangles, £15, Asos
What a steal! This mega pack of stunning coloured and metal bangles is only £15 and we’re sure you’ll make great use if it!
-
38. Silk vintage floral scarf, £15, Oli
Silk vintage floral scarf, £15, Oli
Add a boho chic element to your favourite outfits with this amazing silk floral scarf from Oli.
-
39. Rainbow waves bikini, £22 and £20, French Connection
Rainbow waves bikini, £22 and £20, French Connection
These bright rainbow colours all work so perfectly with a tan so you can be sure to look your best at the beach without unnecessary tan lines.
-
40. Jet wedge, £95, French Connection
Jet wedge, £95, French Connection
Can these be the perfect wedges? Invest a little and make them your everyday summer heels.
-
41. In the sun jersey vest dress, £25, French Connection
In the sun jersey vest dress, £25, French Connection
Have fun with this bright aqua French Connection jersey vest dress. Wear at the beach with your bikini or with some shorts if you’re staying in the city.
-
42. Maria harem style all in one, £25, Boohoo
Maria harem style all in one, £25, Boohoo
This all-in-one jumpsuit is perfect for nights out. Complete the look with some platform sandals to add some height to those legs.
-
43. Kristy all over floral print maxi dress, £25, Boohoo
Kristy all over floral print maxi dress, £25, Boohoo
Get the charming garden-vibe look in this pretty floral all over print maxi dress.
-
44. Laura crochet maxi dress, £20, Boohoo
Laura crochet maxi dress, £20, Boohoo
Be ready for you next vacation with this denim and crochet maxi dress
-
45. Blue Isabel ruffle skirt, £25, A|wear
Blue Isabel ruffle skirt, £25, A|wear
Colours, colours and more colours! Keep your top and shoes simple and let your skirt do the wowing.
-
46. Pearl and cameo trapeze t-shirt, £20, A|Wear
Pearl and cameo trapeze t-shirt, £20, A|Wear
No need to accessorize with this little number! Just throw on this fab top with your favourite jeans and look effortlessly chic.
-
47. Playful Promises kaleidoscope bikini, £22 and £17, Oli
Playful Promises kaleidoscope bikini, £22 and £17, Oli
Ruffles and pastels are just what you need for perfect beachwear. So grab this bikini while you can!
-
48. Yumi sequin waist lace dress, £60, Oli
Yumi sequin waist lace dress, £60, Oli
Romance is in the air this summer so be sure to get a piece of the action with this ultra-pretty lace dress.
-
49. Sleeveless light western shirt, £32, Miss Selfridge
Sleeveless light western shirt, £32, Miss Selfridge
Shirtdresses are always cute for the summer! So get with the denim trend and rock this light western shirt with a hot pair of gladiator sandals.
-
50. Coral lace back button top, £25, Miss Selfridge
Coral lace back button top, £25, Miss Selfridge
Work the lace trend with this pretty button top by Miss Selfridge.
-
51. Pom Pom printed beach kaftan, £30, Asos
Pom Pom printed beach kaftan, £30, Asos
Kick your beach look up a notch with this luxe kaftan by Asos.
-
52. Belted cotton shorts, £22, Asos
Belted cotton shorts, £22, Asos
Paired with gladiators for the day or platforms in the evening, these super-cute shorts are a staple purchase for this season.
-
53. Monochrome mixed print top, £30, Asos
Monochrome mixed print top, £30, Asos
Be festival ready with this super cool mixed print monochrome top by Asos. Team with shorts and boots for the ultimate look.
1 of 53
NIS elfin dress
Elfin print dress, £60, Warehouse
Sweet summer frocks don’t come much prettier than this Elfin number from Warehouse.