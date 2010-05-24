13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
-
1. Phillipa denim strappy dress, £65, French Connection
Denim is one of the strongest trends to come off the catwalks this spring/summer and we love French Connection's sexy take on the look. This wrap-over style dress with rope shoulder straps and waist detail just needs wedges and lipgloss for cool summer style.
-
2. Origami print silk dress, £139, Planet
Hot house colours are a must-have look this season. Wear this fab frock with nude heels and a messy updo… A perfect dress for a wedding guest.
-
3. Tri print dress, £44, Urban Outfitters
Every wardrobe needs a go-to sunny dress right now and this abstract print A-line frock in cheerful hues is just the thing.
-
4. Genesis print tank, £85, Reiss
Reiss does a good line in loose-fit too-cool-to-care tops and this printed racer-back tank is no exception. Wear with absolutely everything for instant summer cool.
-
5. Gold button shorts, £35, Topshop
If you still haven't invested in a pair of shorts this season, do it now! This oyster-coloured pair with gold button detail are smart enough to wear for dressing up. Just add killer heels and a sexy top.
-
6. Florette dress, £350, Urban Outfitters
This dove-grey cocktail dress with bow waist tie is totally red carpet-worthy. Made like the A-listers who love this look and wear with nude heels and mussed-up hair for an insouciant and totally sexy look.
-
7. Lace detail cloche hat, £18, Urban Outfitters
This cloche hat looks like a vintage 1920s find and will add a little flapper glamour to your spring look.
-
8. Bubble gum pump, £99, Kandee Shoes
Nude heels are a wardrobe must – every A-lister from Eva Longoria Parker to Cheryl Cole that these beauties will give you mile long legs.
-
9. One shoulder jumpsuit, £75, Asos Black
Go disco fabulous in this one shouldered silver jumpsuit from Asos Black. ADORE.
-
10. Sequin cluster bandeau dress, £150, Asos Black
We're going cocktail dress-tatic at InStyle at the mo… There are just so many cute frocks around! This sequin detail nude number from Asos Black is another to add to our wish list…
-
11. Tropical print playsuit, £50, Topshop
A bright floral print and one-shouldered ruffle action… This tropical print playsuit needs to go with you on holiday… Now!
-
12. Sienna sunglasses, £140, Kurt Geiger
There's a hot new sunglasses shape in town. These vintage-style tortoiseshell numbers are called Sienna… Very probably because a one Ms Miller has been seen wearing a similar style.
-
13. Jacqui sunglasses, £160, Kurt Geiger
Come over all kooky with Kurt Geiger's Jacqui sunglasses. We can see the Olsen twins wearing these stand-out shades.
-
14. Feather pendant, £14, Urban Outfitters
Add some boho glam to your look with a feather pendant from Urban Outfitters.
-
15. Jacket, £29.99, H&M
The biker jacket gets a new season make over in rough worked denim.
-
16. Bow detail floral canvas bag, £39.99, River Island
Give your daytime look some vintage charm with this floral-print tote.
-
17. Dress, £19.99 H&M
Fringing is a huge trend for the season, and this sparkly number will have us dancing away at the next big fest.
-
18. Patterned dress, £14.99, H&M
H&M’s new range of festival fashion treats will have you looking like the most stylish lady on the campsite. We’re loving this silky dress and reckon it’ll make a pretty good night out number too.
-
19. Sumptuous contour bra and briefs in bright rose, £45 and £24, Elle Macpherson Intimates
There’s no better treat than some gorgeous new lingerie to have you feeling confident, and if these do the trick for Elle, then we’re sure they’ll work for us!
-
20. Fusion chori maharaja tunic, £55, Monsoon
Wear this ethnic-print tunic with some denim shorts for an easy-going holiday look.
-
21. Admiral tunic, £65, Monsoon
This elegant butterfly shift will make a great wedding guest option for those who want an alternative to classic figure-hugging silhouettes.
-
22. Tee, £52, Comptoir des Cotonniers
A soft silk tee is a workwear staple, especially in this season’s celeb favourite barely-there shade, so snap up this nude number from Comptoir des Cotonniers.
-
23. Pixie flower shorts, £28, New Look
Culottes are a great alternative to fly-away skirts and this pair are cute as they come.
-
24. Nude crop top, £25, New Look
Team this dazzling crop top with high-waisted shorts for a winning festival look, or with some leggings and glamorous heels to earn yourself some evening kudos.
-
25. Stripen floral maxi dress, £50, Warehouse
We’re mad for maxis at the moment, and this tiered flower-chain number will make a great daytime option.
-
26. Feather detail Alice band, £16.99, River Island
Alice bands dont have to be preppy; this pretty number will look anything but school girlish.
-
27. Thread and stud wood bangles, £19.99, River Island
Bring some ethnic vibes to your look with this bold set of bangles. We're liking how many we get for our money!
-
28. Seude stud lace-up, £45, Next
Studded detail and a wee platform heel make these lace-up heels fierce yet ladylike.
-
29. Suede kaitlyn boot, £145, All Saints
Make pretty dresses daytime appropriate with these washed suede boots.
-
30. Rula necklace, £60, All Saints
Get a little change out of your new week treat with this coin charm necklace from All Saints.
-
31. Sechin waistcoast, £195, All Saints
Add a little interest to simple sundresses with this twisted waistcoat. The generous embellishment will give you boho vibes aplenty.
-
32. Ethnic embroidered tassle bag, £39.99, River Island
The dazzling bright prints on River Islands cute clutch will make the perfect accent to simple evening ensembles.
-
33. Floral umbrella, £16.99, River Island
Spring showers won’t be a bother with this pretty floral umbrella, and when the sun does kick in it’ll make a great shade too.
-
34. Black and white Aztec print dress, £40, Next
Monochrome may seem like a dull palette for workwear, but an on-trend Aztec print gives this ruffle-sleeved shift a contemporary lift. Top it with some chunky neckwear to really make an impression in the office!
-
35. Snake print bikini, £39, Pistol Panties at Urban Outfitters
Fierce animal print teamed with sweet frills makes this the ultimate bikini for beach goddesses.
-
36. Garden print bikini, £25, Topshop
Pretty dainty florals make this the perfect two-piece for girlie girls.
-
37. Smart belted shorts, £20, New Look
These smart shorts will make a great match for simple Breton tees.
-
38. T-shirt dress, £19.99, Uniqlo
Bring a little Parisian chic to your look with this ruffled stripe tee-dress.
-
39. Coral ruffle dress, £32, Miss Selfridge
Coral shades can't be beaten for summer and this ruffled spaghetti-strap number will take your wardrobe straight into the sunshine season.
-
40. Multi way dress, £159, Inala London
Release your inner fashion stylist with this multi-way jersey dress, wear it as a one-shoulder for a night out or an oversized tee for daytime chic.
-
41. Cornelli cardi, £30, Miss Selfridge
This butter-yellow cropped cardigan is another must-have piece for vintage style lovers. Edge it up with a pair of cut-off denim shorts or go full-on 50s with a circle skirt.
-
42. NIS miss s dress
We're loving this trend-checking nude bodycon number - very Cheryl Cole!
-
43. Culottes, £14.99, H&M
You wont want to be out of these sweet denim culottes this summer.
-
44. Sequin embellished playsuit, £75, Asos Black
This flutter-sleeved bead-embellished playsuit comes from Asos's new premium collection, Asos Black. Sling it on for instant summer cool this season.
-
45. Yellow bow back shift dress, £45, Miss Selfridge
This lemon-yellow shift dress features the prettiest graphic floral print. Just add a beehive and frosted lipstick for Mad Men chic.
-
46. J. Crew sequin-embellished jersey tank, £55, Net-a-porter.com
J. Crew hits net-a-porter for the first time this week and we've quickly honed in on our fave buys from the preppy US store. Add subtle sparkle with their sequin-embellished grey vest top.
-
47. J. Crew scoop neck jersey T-shirt, £38, Net-a-porter.com
Stock up on high quality essentials from J. Crew's spring/summer collection. We love their soft scoop neck jersey T-shirts which come in a range of hot hues including this lush pink.
-
48. Ditsy print bra and briefs, £45 and £24, Elle Macpherson
If you’re less of a lace loving lady then this sweet ditsy print set is perfect for you.
-
49. NIS warehouse playsuit
This adorable halter onesie will make a great beach cover-up.
-
50. NIS h&m sandals
These Aztec sandals are an absolute steal at £14.99, and seeing as charitable H&M are donating 25% of profits to AIDs charities, you’ll be doing a fashionable good turn by buying them too.
-
51. Courtney snake print dress, £169, Reiss
This snakeskin effect bustier dress is THE hottest frock we have seen for weeks. A draped effect and gathered detail under the bust… Grab it before we do!
