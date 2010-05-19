13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
1. Mesh shoulder bodycon dress, £38, Asos
Dressing for your next night out won’t be a problem with this uber-glamorous mesh detail dress in your wardrobe. The combination of nude and sheer black tulle makes it sexy yet sophisticated.
2. Tie die dress, £85, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
This dip-dye maxi screams summer with its aquatic colour palette.
3. Heart print playsuit, £40, Asos
Get in shift shape with this elegantly cut heart print playsuit.
4. Finch Cardi, £40, Monsoon Fusion
You won’t feel glum about covering up pretty summer dresses with this delicately embroidered bird cardi.
5. Jungle tiger print, £50, Topshop
Bring a little tropical temptation to your look with this one-shoulder wonder from Topshop.
6. Metamorphosis jumpsuit, £50, Monsoon Fusion
Jump suits you! We’re loving this super-stylish all-in-one from Monsoon. Slouchy jersey will keep things cool, while the pretty embellishment gives it evening Kudos.
7. Camelia jacket, £69.90, Mango
Smartening up will be a breeze in this oh-so-stylish frill-pocket jacket.
8. Bianca dress, £65, Monsoon Fusion
The asymmetric shape of this bright shift gives it wow-factor aplenty. A great option if you’re heading to a wedding in sunnier climes.
9. Bebe Buell – Be Bop - £35 Worn Free
Worn Free tees are made form lush organic cotton and inspired by seminal moments in musical history, so they’ll make the perfect festival wear for those with a fashionable good conscience!
10. Petunia shirt, £49, Mango
Peekaboo lace sleeves make this otherwise simple shirt a workwear gem.
11. Wing printed runner shorts, £30, Topshop
Give a subtle nod to your animal instincts with these wing printed shorts from Topshop.
12. Striped shorts, £24.99, River Island
Team these smart shorts with a crisp white shirt and longline blazer for the perfect look for anything from seafearing to shopping.
13. Denim shirt, £79, Reiss
If you haven’t already got the perfect denim shirt in your spring wardrobe then snap up this deep indigo number from Reiss.
14. Scrunch romper, £60, Thistlepearl at Urban Outfitters
This adorable onesie will look perfect with a sun-kissed glow and loose beachy locks.
15. Ethnic jewel dress, £20, Boohoo
This jewel-neckline mini will make the perfect compliment to a deep summer tan (even if you have to fake it!)
16. Pretty spot shorts, £35, Kimchi & Blue at Urban Outfitters
Silk adds a dressy feel to these sweet shorts making them a great option for all your smart summer sojourns.
17. Folk border maxi dress, £70, Warehouse
Head-to-toe boho chic in one dress: check!
18. Hereem Trousers, £22.00, New Look
Forget restricting pencil skirts, slouchy harems will make you feel far more at home at your desk!
19. Misty rose tulip dress, £70, Oasis
Classic garden florals are given a bright makeover on this wedding guest-perfect tulip dress.
20. One shoulder dress, £35, Next
Go bright and bold with this tropical coloured one-shoulder dress from Next.
21. Runaway t-shirt, £12.99, Agyness and Emily Deyn for Uniqlo
Our favourite fashion maverick Aggy Deyn has teamed up with her fashion designer sister to create a fab range of punk-inspired tees for Uniqlo, all retailing at a very reasonable £12.99. Featuring retro Polaroid designs, the loosely fitting tops will inject a little fun into your downtime looks.
22. Leggings, £45, All Saints
Work a little rock chic with an oversized tee, biker boots and these rouched stone-washed leggings.
23. Dress, £95, All Saints
This breezy summer frock is the perfect downtime number.
24. And what? T-shirt, £12.99, Agyness and Emily Deyn for Uniqlo
Give your casual wardrobe a little punk-rock attitude courtesy of this ‘And What?’ tee.
25. Sequin detail jacket, £29.99, H&M
In this bright abstract print jacket, covering up against chilly spring breezes will be a pleasure!
26. Shirt, £85, All Saints
A white shirt is a spring staple, and we’re loving this pretty crochet number. Pop it underneath a smart jacket for work, or team it with denim shorts for a winning off-duty ensemble.
27. Spot swimsuit, £30, Warehouse
This frill edged one-piece will have you looking like the chicest lady on the beach, just pop on some super-sized shades to complete the look.
28. Ruffle Bikini, £45, Poltock and Walsh for Oli
Sporty meets girlie with Poltock’s frilly bikini.
29. Aztec print bikini, £34, Asos
Graphic tribal prints are a huge trend for the season, and the intricate cut of this racer-back bikini is perfect for petite frames.
30. One shoulder swimsuit, £50, Sinha Stanic for Oli
Fussy florals are given a sexy twist with this one-shoulder cut-out swimsuit.
31. Cut out one piece, £80, Maaji at Urban Outfitters
One-pieces will make you look sizzling hot on the beach, and with its deep-V and cut-out sides this one will have you looking like the ultimate beach goddess.
32. Jute and leather belt, £24, American Apparel
Belt up simple dresses with his chunky safari-style belt to add a little edge to soft silhouettes.
33. Bingham quilted bag, £169, Reiss
The perfect wear-anywhere bag – Reiss’ creamy clutch will smarten up daytime looks or make a great wedding outfit addition.
34. Woven bag, £30, Topshop
There’s nothing like a nude accessory to add some sophisticated charm to your look, and the woven detail on this Topshop clutch makes the simple shape instantly more glam.
35. Printed star sunglasses, £18, Topshop
Working the campsite like Katy Perry will be easy in these glitzy shades.
36. Leather feather saddle bag, £39.99, River Island
Go western with this embellished saddle bag- the perfect accent to festival outfits.
37. Feather chain earrings, £7.99, River Island
Let your lobes do the talking with some fancy feathered danglers.
38. Perseus necklace £45, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
Banana Republic’s Perseus necklace is statement neckwear at its most glamorous.
39. Initial necklace, £10, Urban Outfitters
This sweet initial necklace will make the perfect present, or if you’re feeling indulgent, the perfect treat for the weekend.
40. Tassel bag £55, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
A perfect weekend wear bag or long-haul holdall, this soft tassel shoulder bag is perfect for spring in pared down cream and sumptuous tan leather.
41. Candy Ring £25, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
It’ll be cocktail hour every hour with this glamorous candy ring on your finger.
42. Handpainted peacock bangle, £12, Asos
Get a new season style lift without breaking the bank, from this pretty peacock bangle.
43. Leather platform court, £70, Asos
Painterly pastels soften these sky-high heels, making them a perfect evening option for a girlie night of cocktails.
44. Pompom scarf £45, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
Adding a pretty scarf to your ensemble is the chichest way to update your look, and with its pretty pompoms, we’re loving Banana Republic’s tie-dye number.
45. Statement multi necklace, £15, Asos
This feather-fantastic necklace is the perfect topper for any evening dress.
46. Harper buckle wedge, £40, Asos
We can’t wait to slip our feet into these strappy wedges with their fresh peppermint hue.
47. Grey floral scarf, £12, Asos
Give your spring look a little lift with this pretty floral scarf from Asos.
48. Lattice clog, £50, Oasis
Slip on these lattice clogs to please your tootsies with the perfect compromise between style and pragmatism.
49. Buckle clog, £55, Oasis
Clogs are officially the most coveted shoe of the season, what with Karl Lagerfeld’s ladies strutting down the catwalk in their pastel pairs. Off the runway though, work them a la Alexa Chung in a deep tan leather with someschool girl socks.
50. Coral heels, £14.99, H&M
These ladylike courts will add the perfect spring colour pop to plain workwear.
