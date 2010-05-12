13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
1. Floral bandeau dress, £35, Topshop
So sexy! This amazing floral bandeau dress is right on trend with its bodycon silhouette and zipper back. You just can’t go wrong!
2. Petites lace insert dress, £35, Miss Selfridge
The lacey insert panel at the v-neckline is a super cute detail that really gives this ditsy print dress a little punch.
3. Printed kimono, £45, Topshop
We love this printed kimono jacket! So easy to wear and guaranteed to spice up your look every time.
4. NIS boohoo
Bring a little blossom action to your spring wardrobe courtesy of this cute onesie.
5. NIS Dahlia
Bold blossom shorts will pep-up plain tees a treat.
6. NIS Gant shorts
Rival Dita Von Teese’s festival chic in these crisp white, Riviera-ready shorts.
7. Techno print tee, £30, Topshop
Go big and bold with this techno print tee…You’ll be sure to have the coolest look!
8. NIS fc dress
Punchy pastels will make this a great garden party option with some ladylike heels.
9. NIS reiss
All-in-one dressing may seem like a tricky trend to master but this slinky number from Reiss will skim and cinch in all the right places and its understated hue ensures it’s pared down for less adventurous ladies.
10. nis River Island dress
A sweet crochet colour gives the contemporary drape detail on this River Island dress a little vintage charm.
11. NIS monsoon purple dress
Pretty purple will make this a great spring wedding number, just add a generous helping of bling.
12. NIS monsoon purple dress
Some fabulous dip-dye fringing gives this traditional print a new season lift.
13. Butterfly pussybow tunic, £45, Topshop
Worn over leggings or under a high waist skirt, for work or play this skirt will add some sophistication to your work looks and some cool to your casual looks. All around great buy!
14. Floral one piece, £28, Topshop
Topshop brings us another amazing one piece this summer and with all these butterflies and blue tones all you need to do is tan and look fabulous!
15. Embroidered one shoulder dress, £50, Topshop
You don’t need to get married to get all the perks of a bride! This gorgeous cream lace dress will look great dressed down with a pair of gladiator sandals. And no need to worry the sash will take care of the WOW-factor!
16. NIS Oli swim
Summer holidays will be infinitely more glamorous in this 50s-style bikini.
17. NIS asos top
Bring the blossoms in this sweet garden print top.
18. NIS Oli BIKINI
Baring all on the beach isn’t for everyone, so if you like to keep things a little more under wraps, then give this tummy-skimming set a whirl.
19. NIS Topshop make-up
Our favourite fashion mecca now boasts a beauty line too, so you can pick up a pocket money treat for your make-up bag next time you pop in. We can’t wait to get our hands on this dusky, festival-fabulous eye colour kit.
20. NIS AS trench
Rouching adds a little edge to the traditional trench.
21. NIS as maxi
The marbled brights on this racer-back maxi will look great with your holiday tan when you whip it on to take you from beach to bar.
22. NIS karen m dress
Draped jersey ensures this Karen Millen number is comfy as well as classy.
23. NIS AS dress
Get on board with the tribal trend in this floaty frock.
24. nis boohoo top
This simple tassel tee has got festival written all over it.
25. nis A|Wear
Bold prints were one of the hottest catwalk trends, seen at the likes of Basso and Brooke, so rival the winning look at a fraction of the cost in this A|Wear dress.
26. NIS Playful Promises at Asos
Bring some girlie glamour to your beachwear with this Playful Promises bikini.
27. nis asos dress
We’ve got red carpet fever since seeing all the fabulous Met Ball dresses, and we’re pretty sure we’d make a rival for blake Lively in this figure-hugging mini.
28. NIS Joy
Bring a little frivolity to your summer look with this frilly bandeau carousel dress.
29. NIS asos pumps
We¹re tempted to pick up these pretty pastel pumps in every colour.
30. NIS MISS s dress
This drape detail dress has evening glamour written all over it, just pair with a few subtle sparkling jewels to steal the show.
31. NIS aa sweater
Opt in on the boyfriend trend with this cosy unisex jumper from American Apparel.
32. Nis UO jumper
If you¹re a casual queen, then opt in with some seafaring sprit by sporting this sweet sailboat sweater.
this sweet sailboat sweater.
33. NIS AA silk tee
Add some feminine charm to tomboyish shorts and brogues with a tactile silk tee.
34. NIS kg heels
Rev up the glamour in these KG beauties.
35. NIS AA scarf
Go bright and bold with this zebra-print scarf, fashion it as a head scarf to rival the popping looks of the ladies on this season¹s Marc Jacobs catwalks.
36. NIS Warehouse choker
Statement neckwear will instantly update your evening look.
37. NIS Asos bag
Across-body bags are great daytime to evening options, especially when
they¹re as fierce as this studded number from Asos.
38. NIS uo charm necklace
Prove you’re a nature lover with this ornate charm necklace by Urban Outfitters.
39. NIS aLDO
These bejewelled gladiators will look great peeking out from under a simple maxidress.
40. NIS miss s wedge
A high-stacked wedge is this season’s most killer shoe, especially in a soft nude hue.
41. NIS AS wedge
Get a little nautical styling with these strappy navy espadrilles.
42. NIS accessorize necklace
If you’re looking for a glamorous new week treat, than snap up this ornately finished pearl necklace from Accessorize.
43. NIS UO nail polish
Add the perfect finishing touch to your look with one of Urban Outfitters’ fab new pastel nail colours.
44. NIS Boohho clutch
At £5, this clutch is an absolute snip and it's on-trend to boot.
45. nis Oasis bag
Neutral accessories will provide an instant new season lift to your look, so pop on this sumptuous biscuit-coloured chain bag with some oversized sunnies and you’ll be the most sophisticated lady on the summer block.
46. NIS Tatty devine
Some delicate faux flowers will have you feeling spring-ready in a flash, and make your hair look uber-pretty.
47. Ruffle front clutch, £25, Topshop
Paired with jeans or a floral dress, this ruffle front clutch bag can work with everything day or night!
48. NIS miss s wedge tribal
Gladiators go glam in the form of these sky-high wedges from Miss Selfridge.
49. NIS RI snake print
Brighten up plain blazers with this pretty River Island scarf.
50. NIS miss s clutch
Bring some razzle dazzle to the next nuptials you're attending with this wedding-guest-perfect clutch.
