13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
-
1. Red ruffle one-shoulder dress, £45, Miss Selfridge
Partying will be all the more fun in this stunning ruffle dress from Miss Selfridge.
-
2. Cabouchon drop earrings, £30, All Saints
If you’re searching for the perfect finishing touch to an evening ensemble this week, then look no further than these stunning danglers.
-
3. Lyndsey flower dress, £160, French Connection
Bring a little glitz and glam to formal occasions with French Connection’s Lyndsey dress.
-
4. Corsage straw trilby hat, £25, Topshop
Festival season is almost upon us, and if like us you can’t wait to pull on your welly boots, then be sure to top things off with this pretty trilby.
-
5. Sheer mesh crop top, £16, New Look
This racey, lacey crop top will make a great alternative to a jacket or bolero if you have a simple dress to update.
-
6. Vanriper, £30, Aldo
If you need a last minute wedding clutch then this is just the ticket. Its blush tones will look great paired with this season’s candy colours.
-
7. Pastel embroidered swing dress, £75, Topshop
Topshop have treated us to the ultimate girly frock this week. Compliment its fresh hue with some lush, tan leather accessories.
-
8. Nemets, £80, Aldo
Work these wedges with this season’s peg-leg trousers for a look that will see you through from office to bar.
-
9. Marina ink playsuit, £55, French Connection
Playsuits are great transseasonal wear. Team this tribal printed onesie with short blazer and heels for a simple evening look.
-
10. Number 8 stripe sleeve sweat, £25, Topshop
This washed-out sweater rings a little with the style of the kids from Fame, but we can’t get enough of 80s-inspired fashion, so snap it up to complete your downtime wardrobe.
-
11. Ruffle tier skirt, £18, New Look
Join the prep parade in this Riviera style mini.
-
12. Palm tree scarf, £16, Topshop
Palm covered beaches may still be just a dream away, but this lovely neckpiece will bring summer vibes a little closer to home.
-
13. Made In England puff sleeve mac, £190, ASOS
If you haven’t solved your spring cover-up dilemma yet, then this ruffle-sleeve mac is sure to answer your prayers.
-
14. Perfume print ruffle back vest, £14.99, River Island
Who knew vests could be this chic? River Island have made boring basics a faux pas with this ruffle back, perfume-printed number.
-
15. Punch-out dress, £65, ASOS
All discerning fashionistas should have a nude frock in their fashion arsenal, and this one is certainly a hot contender. Its soft jersey fabric is given a dressy feel thanks to the intricate cut-out detail.
-
16. Nautical chain top, £18, New Look
One of our favourite treats of the week, and the perfect partner for some indigo jeans, this nautical top will make weekend dressing infinitely easy.
-
17. Premium linen wrap front city shorts, £40, ASOS
As things start to hot up we’re all scouring the high street for the perfect city shorts to update our work wardrobes, and the metallic finish on this pair gives them an elegant edge that makes them a sure winner.
-
18. Aqua floral tie clog, £45, Miss Selfridge
When it comes to summer shoes, you’re unlikely to find a sweeter treat for your feet than these pastel clogs.
-
19. Cream bow detail shorts, £27, Miss Selfridge
Miss Selfridge has given city shorts a feminine twist with the help of two waist-flattering bows.
-
20. Cameo dove multirow, £9, Miss Selfridge
This vintage-inspired collection of neckwear is the ultimate treat at just £9 for all three.
-
21. Flower cup corset, £30, Topshop
This corset top will add a flash of summer chic under a sheer blouse.
-
22. Small Aztec X body bag, £20, Topshop
This Aztec print bag combines two of the most versatile stowaways of the season in one: the satchal and the x-body bag, so snap it up fast and you’ll wonder what you ever did without it.
-
23. Wolverine dress, £65, All Saints
This All Saints Wolverine T-shirt dress will instantly update your casual look - add leggings, wedges and a leather jacket and you're good to go.
-
24. Bluebelle floral printed corner envelope clutch, £22, Accessorize
The perfect summer clutch thanks to its muted hue, with hints of summer blossoms.
-
25. Sevilla heel, £160, All Saints
Show off your pins with these high strappy heels.
-
26. Woven track pants, £78, Something Else at Urban OUtfitters
Team these washed-out track pants with a soft tailored jacket and buckled wedges for sports-luxe chic.
-
27. Printed wrap shorty, £30, Urban Outfitters
A slightly smarter short is a must-have for your summer wardrobe and this pleated pair will help form the basis of endless ensembles.
-
28. Cream bunny intarsia jumper, £30, Miss Selfridge
You might not be able to pull a rabbit out of your hat, but you should be donning one on your jumper – especially when it’s as ladylike as this critter.
-
29. Midnight flower statement Alice band, £10, Accessorize
The perfect finishing touch for a simple shift dress, and a bargain treat for the week.
-
30. One shoulder playsuit, £29.99, River Island
This playsuit's a winner for your next night out, with all trends checked in its frivolous floral print, asymmetric cut and the perfect finishing touch from some ladylike ruffle action round the hem.
-
31. Ariel culottes, £89, Reiss
Culottes are a great alternative to shorts, and this pretty pair will skim and flatter any figure thanks to their chic pleats.
-
32. Nikki jumpsuit, £110, Reiss
Military chic is made easy with Reiss’s Nikki jumpsuit.
-
33. Ash Astern wedge trainer, £139, Viva La Diva
If you like your trainers for strutting rather than running, then these are definitely the ones for you.
-
34. Ditsy ruffle collar playsuit, £45, Warehouse
This looser fitting playsuit is a great alternative to floaty dresses, and maintains a classic vibe thanks to its ditsy print.
-
35. Boyfriend blazer, £75, Banana Republic
Get on board with the boyfriend blazer trend and throw in some Riviera style while you’re at it with the help of this seer-sucker number.
-
36. Blush leather jacket, £275, Banana Republic
A fresh hued leather jacket is a must-have summer staple.
-
37. Ethnic printed dress, £34.99, River Island
Bring the brights in this ethnic patterned dress. It’s a snip at under £40 and will be perfect for all your summer sojourns.
-
38. Blue jumpsuit, £49.50, Banana Republic
We’re loving two-in-one dressing right now, and this one from Gap’s sister brand is perfect for weekend dressing.
-
39. Soft boyfriend jacket, £65, Warehouse
A touch of soft tailoring will instantly update any outfit for S/S 2010, so bring some understated elegance to your workwear with this boyfriend blazer.
-
40. Rigger pipe skinny, £65, All Saints
A lighter denim is perfect for the new season and great evening wear teamed with heels.
-
41. Makara blouse, £65, Monsoon
This ethnically embellished blouse is a great topper for some simples skinnies.
-
42. Campeche floral tassel shoulder bag, £35, Accessorize
All the fun of a carnival in one tassled shoulder bag.
-
43. Louche butterfly racer back dress, £25, Joy
We reckon that even Darwin himself would be impressed by this whimsical butterfly print.
-
44. Tanga maxi dress, £70, Monsoon
A maxi is must-have S/S wear and will fab with some new-season embellished gladiators peeping out from underneath.
-
45. Louche lace skater skirt, £32, Joy
This is the perfect one for girly girls and will add a subtle colour pop to your new season ensembles.
-
46. Cabouchon hoop earrings
Statement earring don’t come much more glam than these studded stunners.
-
47. Metallic Mexicana rings necklace, £16, Accessorize
Go boho and top a simple leather jacket and tee with this embellished necklace.
-
48. Hammered satin crop trousers, £39, Joy
This slouchy pair of military trousers will make great office to after-work drinks wear.
-
49. Peacock feather necklace, £14, Love Heart and Crosses
Indulge yourself with this lovely stone set peacock necklace.
-
50. Leather and snake gladiator, £165, Karen Millen
Add some edge to this season’s feminine dresses courtesy of these fierce cage heels.
