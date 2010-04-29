13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
Tie dye dress, £79, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
We’re in floaty frock heaven thanks to this Banana Republic, sky-hued beauty.
Flower smock dress, £35, Topshop
Denim is given a ladylike upgrade courtesy of this rose print dress.
Upside down heart jacket, £125, Topshop
Temperatures aren’t quite at tropical heights so a chic cover-up is a must. Why not give this heart jacket a whirl for a great outfit accent?
Lino print sun dress, £85, Whistles at Asos
Downtime dressing will be infinitely more chic thanks to this tie-waisted dress from Whistles.
Coopoperative floppy chambray jumpsuit, £60, Urban Outfitters
We’ll be pegging it to Urban Outfitters this week to make sure we don’t miss out on this cropped-leg chambray jumpsuit.
Jersey twisted jumpsuit, £35, Asos
Jumpsuits may seem like a tricky trend to master, but this easy-to-wear jersey number is ultra-versatile and sure to turn any doubters into converts.
Cinderella bow dress, £59, Traffic People
A sheer smock is just the ticket for chic spring dressing.
Patagonia dress, £129, Reiss
Criss-cross your way to summer chic with this halter x-back denim dress from Reiss.
Lemon lace back dress, £30, Miss Selfridge
This pretty pastel number is the perfect garden party dress.
Curvaceous satin dress, £180, Karen Millen
If ever there was an occasion-worthy dress then this is it!
Hawaiian prom dress, £45, Miss Selfridge
Aloha! Bring on the summer in on-trend florals with this 50s-style sundress. As soon as it's hot enough for picnics in the park, this is exactly what we'll be wearing!
Heart print dress, £49, Joy
Wear your heart on your dress in this navy heart-print frock from Joy. We love the navy colour – a great alternative to black in the spring weather.
Pleat waist shorts, £150, Jaeger
If Grace Kelly were heading to the Riviera, we reckon she'd have worn shorts like this. Cut in a flattering, culotte style with long waist tie, team with this season's nautical stripes and espadrilles for a chic look.
Pink multi halter maxidress, £26, Dorothy Perkins
If you're still in need of a maxidress, this print version with strappy neckline could be just the thing. We're working on a collection of maxidresses this season and this is definitely on our must-have list!
Flared dress, £179, Gant
Just add some pearls and a bouffant to this gingham number, and you’ll be a style competitor for the likes of the ladies from Mad Men.
Peg leg tie hem trousers, £29.99, River Island
Brighten up your officewear with these waist-flattering peg leg trousers.
Bunting ruffle skirt, £35, Topshop
Bring fun fairground vibes to your spring ensembles with this heart print ruffle skirt.
Floral stripe shorts, £28, Topshop
Pretty patterned shorts were Whitney Port’s Coachella wardrobe staple, so stow these ditsy ones away for your upcoming festivals to steal her style.
Spot ruffle belted shorts, £22, New Look
Make your denim look ladylike with these high-waisted spotty shorts – perfect for all your summer excursions.
Maxi dress £29.99, Miso at Republic
This lighter-than-air maxi will make a great beach-to-bar option for your holiday wardrobe.
Mr Rabbit tee, £16, Asos
Bring a little whimsy to your T collection with this Wonderland-inspired number.
Animal print jumpsuit, £25, Miss Selfridge
Cover-ups don’t come much more chic than this bold patterned jumpsuit.
Peter Pan frock, £58, Pins and Needles at Urban Outfitters
This nude, long-sleeved dress with Peter Pan collar could have been made for Alexa Chung. Wear with brogues and mussed up hair for that Alexa look.
Faded empire dress, £24, Asos
Muted stripes make sure this empire dress is girly without being garish.
Allie stripe swimsuit, £59, Reiss
If you’ve been on the scout for the perfect one-piece this season, then praise Reiss for this plunging halter number. Pop on a panama hat and you’ll be ready to rival Dita Von Teese in the beach style stakes.
Tattoo print scarf, £12, Therapy at House of Fraser
Not quite up for permanent ink? Try this tattoo-print scarf instead for an equally rock chick vibe.
Bandeau bikini top and bottoms, £14.99 and £19.99, River Island
The regal marine blue and accent stud on this bandeau bikini will have you feeling like a sun goddess in no time.
Cat print neck scarf, £12, Miss Selfridge
This cute kitty print scarf will make the perfect accent to spring shorts and a blazer.
Bikini, £58, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
Nothing says beach life like a nautical bikini, so start your summer early by picking up this Banana Republic number.
Priscilla wedge, £110, Kurt Geiger
Kurt Geiger gives a sporty luxe twist on the espedrille wedge with some hole-punch action.
Lucifer loafer, £110, Kurt Geiger
These jazzy monochrome loafers are sure to get your toes a-tapping.
Valentine heeled courts, £35, Miss Selfridge
Make your next occasion a lacy affair with these nudey numbers.
Shoes, £120, Karen Millen
Rev up the glamour with these fan-tastic heels from Karen Millen.
Waffle lace up wedge, £68, Topshop
Light wood stacked heels and a pretty pastel hue have made these top of our spring shoe lust list.
Soft leather brogues, £49.99, River Island
If you’re yet to embrace the trend for boy-chic shoes then snap up this pair in a fresh nude hue.
Jezebel clog, £130, Kurt Geiger
The vogue for wooden shoes is going nowhere fast, so throw yourself in with these zingy red strappy clogs.
Knot sandal, £75, Carvela
After a new season treat for your feet? These lilac lovelies are the ideal option.
Episode quilted bag, £49, Episode at House of Fraser
A chain-handled bag is a glam alternative to a clutch and we just love the sky-blue colour of this quilted number from Episode.
Suede puff clutch, £28, Dorothy Perkins
This soft, palest grey suede clutch bag has a lovely chain detail for a little luxe embellishment.
Leather buckle satchel, £50, Topshop
This roomy satchel bag is made in soft, worn-in tan leather for a vintage feel.
Foley sunglasses, £79, Reiss
We can just see ourselves sporting these in a soft top with the wind blowing in our hair – just add some red lipstick for vintage leading-lady glamour.
Rafia weave clutch, £120, Reiss
Bring a little Riviera styling to your accessories arsenal with this stripy raffia clutch.
Sequin cuff, £15, Dorothy Perkins
You wont need to break the bank for a new season style update thanks to this bedazzled bangle.
Bianca flat, £120, All Saints
These simple sandals are summer perfection.
Crochet Straw Basket, £30, Accessorize
We can see this crochet carry-all accompanying us on all our summer sojourns.
Peacock feather headband, £14.99, River Island
Make your locks stand out with this feathery fascinator.
Short acorn pendant, £5, Asos
While we gladly waved goodbye to autumn a while back, we’d be more than happy to have this acorn charm necklace fall into our laps.
My Fair Lady cameo hair slides, £7.99, Ecelectic Eccentricity
We can see these pretty hair treats sat atop the dressing table of bygone fashionistas like Marie Antoinette, and we can’t wait to give our hair the royal treatment by styling them into our own ‘dos.
Curvy Kate balcony bra and short, £42 for both, Simply Yours
Sheer detail and a little racy lace makes this Simply Yours set hard to beat in the sexy undie stakes.
Frill bra and mini, £16 and £6, Topshop
The perfect set for girly girls, we’re loving the ruffle action on this seer-sucker bra and panties.
