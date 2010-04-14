13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
-
1. Strapless dress, £85, French Connection
French Connection know how to do a good summer dress, and this one proves it. Love the sweetheart neckline!
-
2. Rose floral pussy-bow blouse, £45, Topshop
Release your inner girly girl with this sheer, rose print blouse from Topshop. Layer a parker until there's no threat of rain.
-
3. Sunflower peep-toe platform shoes, £70, Topshop
How fabulous are these shoes? Bright pink and suede, with a wooden cone heel. What's not to love?
-
4. Cream embellished dress, £40, Topshop
This dress will be your go-to dress for the summer, no doubt about it. We love the embellishment on the shoulder and the ruched detail to the side.
-
5. White tan trim shopper bag, £35, Wallis
You'll wonder just how you lived without this shopper; it's big enough for all your daily essentials but not the kitchen sink.
-
6. Black heeled trainer shoe, £29, Miss Selfridge
Channel Alexander Wang's sports luxe look with this black heeled trainer shoes.
-
7. Sandals, £120, KG for Kurt Geiger
These are a little bit wrong but oh so right. We love them!
-
8. Lightwash denim sleeveless jacket, £38, Miss Selfridge
As summer nears add a softer, lightweight vibe to your denim basics.
-
9. Large floral skater shorts, £35, Warehouse
These gorgeous little shorts can be worn with opaque tights now or bare legs later.
-
10. Genesis leopard print cami, £85, Reiss
We love silk and we love leopard print, the two together are a divine combination.
-
11. Blue floral scoop print dress, £32, Warehouse
From dainty blossoms to bold petal prints, there is a floral print to suit everybody. We think this Warehouse bodycon dress just does that.
-
12. Backless heel boot, £40, Urban Outfitters
Make like a Dutch Milk Maid with this pair of clog-inspired backless boots, the chunky stacked heel will ensure comfort as well as style.
-
13. Rope canvas tote, £28, Urban Outfitters
You know it's summer when you're carrying a nautical rope canvas tote but we love that you can wear this one with the detachable shoulder strap or with the two handles.
-
14. Femme anti-fit chinos, £55, ASOS
This season add some polished, grown up glamour to your off-duty wardrobe with a pair of chic chinos.
-
15. Anchor heart ring, £7, Topshop
You can't go wrong with nautical but move away from red, white and blue with this pink polka dot anchor ring.
-
16. Shell bag, £110, Reiss
This bag will go with anything, and will be great for your summer holidays.
-
17. Botanical crop top, £25, Topshop
We bet Pixie Geldof wishes she had this. This crop top ticks the cool, sexy and chic boxes.
-
18. Lotus gold sandals, £75, KG for Kurt Geiger
Hello to the shoe we will not be taking off this summer… We can’t think of one outfit these gold beauties won’t go with.
-
19. Flower headband, £7, Miss Selfridge
This headband is definitely on our shopping list. We want one in every colour.
-
20. Flower print ruffle top, £20, Dorothy Perkins
This rose print top with ruffle hem and subtle sequin detail on the shoulder will really liven up a pair of black skinny jeans.
-
21. Washed military shirt, £28, Topshop
This season fashion has taken a practical turn and embraced the khaki green world of utility.
-
22. Jelly shoes, £18, Office
Not only can you buy these shoes in turquoise, you can get them in orange, black, pink and gold or for a mere £18 you could buy them all!
-
23. Heart friendship bracelets, £8, Miss Selfridge
These divine friendship bracelets are far too nice to be giving away, we suggest you keep them for yourself.
-
24. Cutout flower walker umbrella, £20, Topshop
Be prepared for April showers with this flower print walker style umbrella.
-
25. Floral peek-a-boo back dress, £49, Joy
This dress has a little cut out at the back, oh so pretty from front to back.
-
26. Batman body, £20, Topshop
If you'd have told us a year ago we'd be wanting a body suit with a Batman logo on the front, well we wouldn't have believed you either.
-
27. Lace-up floral shoes, £19.99, Schuh
Summer is just around the corner and as a result we just can’t get enough of flowers. If seeing the daffodils isn’t enough to bring a smile to your face then the bumper bloom of floral print on these lace up brogue should do the trick…
-
28. Floral playsuit, £50, Topshop
We can’t wait for festival season - we will definitely be packing this ivory floral print playsuit in our backpack.
-
29. Stripe maxi vest dress, £22, Warehouse
Trends may come and go but when summer arrives the nautical look is a guaranteed hit.
-
30. Paul Smith limited edition Sunshine for women 2010 eau de toilette 100ml, £30, ASOS
Sunshine is a radiant floral smell, enhanced by the exotic and peppery side of ginger flower. White peony and Bulgarian rose add an elegant touch. The bottle will look pretty on your bed-side table too.
-
31. Maxidress, £129, Isabella OIiver
This screams holiday to us, which makes us want it all the more.
-
32. Long sleeve Breton stripe top, £25, Gap
The Breton top is a wardrobe staple. Fact.
Stockist: 0800427789
-
33. USA T-shirt, £15, Gap
Release the rock chick within and wear this USA T-shirt with some ripped, cut-off shorts and a leather jacket. Don’t forget the lashings of mascara.
Stockists: 0800427789
-
34. Barry M pink flamingo nail polish, £3, ASOS
For a neon look try this shocking pink colour with a simple LBD and some sky-high shoes.
-
35. Dome studded skirt, £34.99, River Island
This skirt made us all gasp with delight, absolutely stunning! We want it and we want it now.
-
36. You, Me, Oui jumper, £19.99, River Island
There's only one way to describe the way we feel about this jumper - adore.
-
37. Spot and stripe sunglasses, £12.99, River Island
How fun are these shades? Protect your eyes with the coolest glasses on the high street.
-
38. Union jack clutch, £34.99, Irregular Choice
It's cool to be British! Prove it will this Union Jack clutch from Irregular Choice.
-
39. Gingham dress, £179, Gant
Give the Christopher Kane gingham trend a try, start with this gingham dress from Gant.
-
40. Mesh dress, £215, Doll Boutique
A twist on the LBD, this gorgeous Stolen Girlfriends Club body-con dress with mesh detailing and back fluro zip will definitely make you stand out in the crowd
-
41. Warehouse tribal print dress, £45, Warehouse
Work the tribal trend in this gorgeous bandeau dress.
-
42. Patagonia dress, £129, Reiss
Oh my God we are actually in love with this dress! It reminds us of old family photos from the 70s… What our mums might have worn in their cool, young days!
-
43. Ribbon straw box bag, £30, Topshop
Alexa wore her hamper style bag to the Chanel A/W 2010 show and we were green with envy. However, Topshop has the next best thing with this ribbon box bag with an across the body strap. Go purchase now.
-
44. Triangle scarf, £28, French Connection
If you dress smartly for work this will be your perfect workwear wardrobe staple.
-
45. One-shouldered top, £55, Full Circle
If you team this with a pair of skinny jeans and a top-knot hair do, prepare to be the height of sophistication.
-
46. Tube skirt, £12, New Look
This skirt provides three solutions to some of summer’s biggest trends. We've got nautical, floral and bodycon in just one little skirt. We like.
-
47. Green silk top, £69, Planet
Celebrate colour with this sleeveless tunic that rocks the tribal trend. Green silk and stunning beadwork make this one of our favourites of the week.
