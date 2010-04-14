13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
-
1. Bede purple dress with floral tie, £99, Ted Baker
Bede purple dress with floral tie, £99, Ted Baker
Brighten up your office wardrobe with Ted Baker's divine purple dress with floral printed waist tie.
-
2. Wonder sandal, £215, S/S 2010, Toast
Wonder sandal, £215, S/S 2010, Toast
These bow detail sandals from Toast are just too pretty! Wear with everything from jeans to dresses this summer.
-
3. Straw hat, £38, S/S 2010, Freemans
Straw hat, £38, Freemans
If you're heading to sunnier climes for Easter snap up a straw hat to take with!
-
4. Fringe bag, £32, S/S 2010, Freemans
Fringe bag, £32, Freemans
Get a little fringing in your life for that Wild West look… We love this suede tote from Freemans.
-
5. Ikat print empire line dress, £125, S/S 2010, Toast
Ikat print empire line dress, £125, S/S 2010, Toast
This empire line cross-over frock from Toast will be a go-to wardrobe staple for those days when you're convinced you've got nothing to wear!
-
6. Graingers dress, £170, S/S 2010, French Connection
Graingers dress, £170, S/S 2010, French Connection
Every wardrobe needs a little white dress – try this studded party frock from French Connection.
-
7. Floral top, £55, Upper 5th
Floral top, £55, Upper 5th
Motif tops are a hot trend right now. Try this sugar-pink sequin rose motif sweatshirt from Max C.
-
8. Max C denim dress, £42, Spoiled Brat
Max C denim dress, £42, Spoiled Brat
How adorable? The 50s style sundress gets an update with exposed zipper and heart-shaped pockets.
-
9. Macs Mac (Beige), £225, French Connection
Macs Mac (Beige), £225, French Connection
This French Connection mac is one slick piece that wouldn't look out of place on the likes of Parisian stylista Charlotte Gainsbourg.
-
10. Grace strapless dress, £20, S/S 2010, Boohoo.com
Grace strapless dress, £20, Boohoo.com
We love this strapless cocktail dress… It has an on-trend digital print and twinkling waist belt for party perfection.
-
11. Pippa sweater dress, £129, Isabelle Oliver
Pippa sweater dress, £129, Isabelle Oliver
Sweater dresses are perfect weekend pieces. Try this striped number by Isabelle Oliver for downtime chic.
-
12. Son of John tee, £85, Wildfox
Son of John tee, £85, Wildfox
We love the cute gold sequin pocket on this v-neck T – perfect for glamming up jeans.
-
13. Wow tee, £65, Wildfox
Wow tee, £65, Wildfox
Wow! Add a pop of cherry-red to your wardrobe with Wildfox's stand-out T-shirt.
-
14. Irregular choice shoes, £120, S/S 2010, Iregular Choice
Irregular choice shoes, £120, Iregular Choice
The skull motif comes over all loved up on Wildfox's Love bones tee.
-
15. Edleweiss floral bag, £75, S/S 2010, French Connection
Edleweiss floral bag, £75, French Connection
In the mood for florals but not quite ready for a dress? Try this bag instead!
-
16. Flick blackberry blue Jacket, £69.99, fenchurch
Flick blackberry blue Jacket, £69.99, fenchurch
Go for a classic mac in navy blue to keep off those spring showers!
-
17. New In Store This Week, All Saints
Criollo leather boots, £220, S/S 2010, All Saints
Go for a Victoriana-inspired riding boot look for instant street cred.
-
18. Trollied dolly cherry prom dress, £55, Oliver Bonas
Trollied dolly cherry prom dress, £55, Oliver Bonas
Super-flattering style from Oliver Bonas… This waist-tie belt dress will see you through spring and summer.
-
19. Ahab vest, £30, All Saints
Ahab vest, £30, All Saints
Long line Ts are perfect over leggings.
-
20. Wyatt ashby jeggings (indigo), £55, All Saints
Wyatt ashby jeggings (indigo), £55, All Saints
Super-skinny jeans make for a super-stylish look.
-
21. New In Store This Week, All Saints
Heart full vest, £40, S/S 2010, All Saints
Go for the rock T look with All Saint's Heart Full vest.
-
22. Trollied dolly chocolate box dress, £49, Oliver Bonas
Trollied dolly chocolate box dress, £49, Oliver Bonas
Work the vintage floral look in this tie-front dress in muted hues.
-
23. Cameo boots, £109.99, S/S 2010, Cat
Cameo boots, £109.99, S/S 2010, Cat
These suede boots make for chunky urban styling.
-
24. Twinkle, tiled effect shopper, £359, S/S 2010, Ted Baker
Twinkle, tiled effect shopper, £359, Ted Baker
Glam up shopping expeditions with Ted Baker's silver shopper.
-
25. Hira pastel floral long sleeve dress, £129, S/S 2010, Ted Baker
Hira pastel floral long sleeve dress, £129, Ted Baker
Go for the outsized print look with Ted Baker's long-sleeved poppy print dress.
-
26. Sport linen halter neck dress, £139, S/S 2010, Gant
Sport linen halter neck dress, £139, S/S 2010, Gant
Perfect packing for Easter holiday sunshine… This little blue dress will see you from beach to bar.
-
27. Ferrer floral print tunic, £99, S/S 2010, Ted Baker
Ferrer floral print tunic, £99, Ted Baker
We love this exotic floral print from Ted Baker. Try this flattering tunic top with jeans.
-
28. Trollied dolly lace upholstery dress, £49, Oliver Bonas
Trollied dolly lace upholstery dress, £49, Oliver Bonas
Body con doest't have to look fierce… Work the skin-tight trend in pretty pink florals. We love the lace top and sleeves of this Oliver Bonas dress.
-
29. Green sequin halterneck bikini, £69, Summer 2010, Planet
Green sequin halterneck bikini, £69, Summer 2010, Planet
Heading for a beach holiday this Easter? Pack this lime-green bikini with sparkly embellishment for seaside glam.
-
30. Dawn striped hareem trousers, £15, Boohoo.com
Dawn striped hareem trousers, £15, Boohoo.com
The playsuit gets a makeover with this bustier top harem style.
-
31. Chay heeled gladiators, £30, S/S 2010, Boohoo.com
Chay heeled gladiators, £30, S/S 2010, Boohoo.com
Get the mis-matched gladiator look with these snakeskin effect heels from boohoo.com
-
32. Peace tee, £75, Wildfox
Peace tee, £75, Wildfox
Peace man! Why not make a statement with your T-shirt choice?
-
33. New In Store This Week, All Saints
Twins vest (grey), £30, S/S 2010, All Saints
All Saints got playful with the skull motif in their Twins vest.
-
34. Slouch lace boots, £90, Topshop
Slouch lace boots, £90, Topshop
We are in LOVE. These slouchy peep-toe lace-up heels will be ours!
-
35. Strap lattice top, £45, Topshop
Strap lattice top, £45, Topshop
The utility look doesn't just mean cargo pants… Try this glam lattice top in on-trend khaki for a bar-worthy look.
-
36. Reflex elastic sandals, £40, Topshop
Reflex elastic sandals, £40, Topshop
Chunky, strappy sandals have been all over the red carpet lately with Jennifer Aniston sporting a pair at the Bounty Hunter premiere. Get the look with these comfy heels from Topshop.
-
37. Maxi dress, £60, Oli
Maxi dress, £60, Oli
Go for some maxidress action with this halter-neck number from Oli.co.uk.
-
38. Colour block top, £58, S/S 2010, Oli
Colour block top, £58, Oli
This cool colour block top from Oli will add a splash of brights to your look.
1 of 38
Brighten up your office wardrobe with Ted Baker's divine purple dress with floral printed waist tie.
Bede purple dress with floral tie, £99, Ted Baker
Bede purple dress with floral tie, £99, Ted Baker
Brighten up your office wardrobe with Ted Baker's divine purple dress with floral printed waist tie.