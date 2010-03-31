13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
1. Sequin cross over bust dress, £65, Lipsy
Glamour time! Add some glitz to your spring wardrobe with this party-perfect silver sparkler with trendy draping from Lipsy.
2. Blue ripped boyfriend jeans, £28, Dorothy Perkins
Make like SJP, Katie Holmes, Jennifer Aniston, Victoria Beckham and a host of stars donning ripped boyfriend jeans - for the bargain price of £28. Yes, please! Team with flats or shoe boots for extra cool.
3. Bow front skirt, £65, French Connection
The popping blue and pretty bow make us just want to eat this French Connection skirt all up!
4. Multi ditsy floral print scarf, £15, Miss Selfridge
Pretty, bright scarves are a celeb fave right now, and florals are funky, too, so get in on the trend with this bloomin' gorgeous wrap-up from Miss Selfridge.
5. Floral playsuit, £50, Topshop
Ditsy florals were hot last year and they're back for 2010 - along with the playsuit. So what are you waiting for? Get flirty!
6. Apricot Bengaline mesh dress, £35, Miss Selfridge
Show off your curves in a look-at-me brightly-coloured bodycon dress with sexy on-trend sheer panels. Go on, you know you wanna!
7. One-shouldered ruched dress, £45, Topshop
Ruching + nude + one-shouldered = trendiest dress on the high street. Just add cage ankle boots for an ultra-trendy finish.
8. Green carved rose stud, £4, Miss Selfridge
Did we mention that florals are so-hot-right-now? (Think we did!) They're even perfect ear candy. These pretty rose studs would be the ideal pop of colour when teamed with a spring nude dress.
9. Rose gold mesh platform, £40, Dorothy Perkins
Glamorous, gold and gorgeous - three g's which equal shoe perfection! Team with a bodycon dress for super-wow eveningwear, or add to casual three-quarter length trousers for sexy-cool.
10. Leather boxy jacket, £135, Topshop
The box jacket is perfect spring styling and we're in love with the colour and cut of this funky number!
11. Nude bow front dress, £22, Miss Selfridge
Jennifer Aniston and a host of stars have been spotted donning nude dresses recently, and Miss Selfridge have come up trumps with this so-sweet bow beauty.
12. Bandeau maxidress by Unique, £85, Topshop
Maxidresses are the celebs dress du jour, so make like a star in this beautiful bold number from Topshop.
13. Cream stripe one shoulder top, £18, Miss Selfridge
The one-shoulder silhouette isn't going anywhere fast. How cute is this bow-embellised striped cutie from Miss Selfridge?
14. Indigo super-skinny jeans, £15, Dorothy Perkins
Skinny jeans are a wardrobe staple and, at £15, we couldn't think of a reason not to buy these leg-trimming lovelies.
15. Suede fringe waistcoat, £50, Asos
Fringing is hot for spring. Fact. So, by the way, are waistcoats - perfect! Snap up this suede piece from Asos, throw it over a pretty printed dress, et voila - you're instantly festival-fabulous!
16. Jungle boogie multi coil spiral wrap bangle, £12, Oasis at Asos
Go all Grecian goddess with this instant-wow spiral cuff from Oasis. Easy glam.
17. Contrast belted tailored shorts, £37.90, Mango at Asos
Cool tailoring is one top trend to work for spring, and we just love these khaki-coloured numbers from Mango. Tuck in a loose vest and add wooden-heeled shoes for a fab finish.
18. Jersey leopard skirt, £28, Lipsy
Animal prints are still on the prowl - snap up this sexy and funky red hot skirt for a fun look for day or play.
19. Bubble hem mac, £70, Lipsy
A traditional beige mac with a spring twist (bows) - we love! Believe us when we day you'll get loads of wear from this go-with-anything cover-up.
20. Stargazer leather cutout shoe, £85, Asos
Cutout heels are so now - and this nude-hue is perfect for spring, too.
21. Checked mac, £70, Asos
Return of the mac: they're perfect spring fare - why not try something different with trendy checks?
22. Sunnies £7.99, H&M 0207 323 2211
Square shades = instant cool.
23. Fusion cosmic parrot dress, £60, Monsoon
This fabulous dress with statement parrot print has super-edgy exaggerated hips. Lady GaGa eat your heart out!
24. High neck belted mac, £25, Boohoo.com
Rainy days don't need to be gloomy – just pop on Boohoo's cherry-red mac!
25. Scarf, £14.99, H&M 0207 323 2211
Is it Hermes? No! It's Hennes! Add a shot of colour to your look with this playful print scarf.
26. Fusion canary rope tie dress, £55, Monsoon
Bring the sunshine in this rope tie canary yellow dress from Monsoon Fusion.
27. Black and white stripe maxidress, £18. Boohoo.com
The maxidress trend is just so on-trend right now it hurts… Long, jersey column dresses as worn by Miranda Kerr and a host of celebrities are the hottest way to wear these frocks.
28. Tiffin dress, £150, Monsoon
This delicious nude-hued cocktail dress from Monsoon wouldn't look out of place on Penelope Cruz or Eva Longoria Parker at a red carpet event. The draped detail and beaded bodice look designer but the price tag is high street.
29. Black and white Aztec print dress, £40, Next
We LOVE this fitted black and white print dress from Next. The frill shoulders and Ikat-inspired print make for one super-fashionable frock.
30. Butterfly maxidress, £55, Monsoon
We're loving a bit of maxidress action right now and this butterfly maxidress from Monsoon is coming with us on holiday!
31. Zania dress, £60, Monsoon
If you're not a fan of jewellery this hot pink dress with embellished neckline will make up for it!
32. Striped jacket £24.99, H&M 0207 323 2211
Go for bold stripes in this nautical-inspired monochrome jacket.
33. Striped vest, £9.99, H&M 0207 323 2211
Wear this longline vest with black leggings for off-duty cool.
34. Fusion little Lorikeet dress, £55, Monsoon
Hurry up summer! We need a sunny opportunity to don this pretty-as-could-be spaghetti strap dress by Monsoon Fusion.
35. Blue shirt, £93, Comptoir des Cotonniers, 0207 792 9580
This midnight-blue silk shirt would smarten up a pair of leggings.
36. Ribbon Theif bra, £32, and briefs £17, Figleaves.com
This fabulous mesh bra set is a modern take on pretty lingerie. We love the purple hue and peachy ribbons.
37. Studded jacket, £162, Comptoir des Cotonniers, 0207 792 9580
Go for French chic in Comptoir des Cotonnier's dove-grey studded jacket.
38. Louche striped gathered dress, £39, Joy
Earn your stripes in this cool bodycon frock with nautical inspiration.
39. Peg trousers, £109, Comptoir des Cotonniers, 0207 792 9580
These fantastic peg leg trousers will become a workwear wardrobe staple.
40. Louce lace jacket, £32, Joy
Add some boudoir chic to your look with this little lacy jacket from Joy.
41. Louche Kimberley cutout floral dress, £39, Joy
Add sweet springtime flowers to your wardrobe with this adorable floral frock. It has a cut out detail at the back adding a sexy element to this demure dress.
42. Dress, £129, Gant
This smart fit-and-flare dress will work perfectly for the office. Wear with tights and a cover-up for the fresh spring weather and team with peep-toes for summer chic.
43. Banded emerald dress, £85, Isabella Oliver 365
Though Isabella Oliver started out as a maternity wear designer, she's branched out into a diffusion line which includes luxe loungewear with a focus on comfort and style. We love this slouchy emerald green dress which is also available in navy.
44. Kylie belted mac, £25, boohoo.com
We're loving the detail on this belted mac – the bow tie waist and frilled skirt… Girly gorgeousness!
45. Mint velvet jacket, £75, House of Fraser
This belted jacket is a modern take on safari style. We love the waist-tie and three-quarter length sleeves.
46. Episode nude flapover bag, £99, House of Fraser
Nude is probably the most prevalent spring/summer trend around and we love this peachy bag – it's an instant wardrobe update and perfect for anyone who's afraid of going head-to-toe nude hues.
47. Stud clutch £28, Next
This studded clutch bag in metallic tones is the perfect bag to compliment the utility trend.
48. Splash shoes, £65, Irregular choice
We can't help thinking about summer festivals already and we're stashing these grey/black ankle cuff sandals now!
49. Stud wellies £25, Next
These chunky studded wellies are the perfect footwear for channelling that Agyness Deyn/ Kate Moss rock chick style.
50. Jewel artwork dress, £250, Karen Millen
Slink things up in this white jewel artwork cocktail frock. With it's armoured statement shoulders and graphic embellishment this little white dress needs to be taken out on the town!
51. College jacket, £34.99, River Island
River Island have come over all collegiate preppy with this fab bomber jacket… Reminds us of the Cullens playing baseball in Twilight… Not that we're Twi-obsessed or anything!
