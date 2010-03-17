13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
Smock dress by Boutique, £70, Topshop
This collared smock dress is just tooo cute to resist – the nude shade is pretty seasonal too!
2. Black Drape Tunic Dress, £30, A|wear
Black drape tunic dress, £30, A|wear
Draped fabric is a hot spring/summer trend and gives us that Grecian Goddess look... This tunic dress from A|wear works the trend to perfection.
Foxtrot Pearl Bow Sandals, £40, Topshop
Pearls, monochrome and bows… what could be more chic? Invest in these sandals pronto!
4. Studded Looped X Body, £22, Miss Selfridge
Studded Looped X Body, £22, Miss Selfridge
Get some over-the-body action with this studded bag from Miss Selfridge. Perfect for hands free partying!
Long Sleeve Crew Top, £12.00, River Island
Team a simple sweater with a bodycon miniskirt and a statement necklace for an effortlessly glam work-to-partywear look.
6. Black court shoes, £35, Miss Selfridge
Black court shoes, £35, Miss Selfridge
Get some classic court shoe action with these patent pumps from Miss Selfridge.
7. Floral 2-in-1 rara dress, £40, Miss Selfridge
Floral 2-in-1 rara dress, £40, Miss Selfridge
Go for fun and flirty in this floral-print rara dress from Miss Selfridge.
Horse Crop Tee, £18, Topshop
Gallop into spring with this horse print crop tee.
9. I Love You cardigan, £89, Jigsaw
I Love You cardigan, £89, Jigsaw
Add some sunshine to your springtime wardrobe with this limited edition Jigsaw cardigan.
Petite Heart Chiffon Shorts, £30, Topshop
Embrace your romantic side this spring and slip into these chiffon heart print shorts with ruffle detailing.
Striped Dungaree, £29.99, River Island
Throw on these striped dungarees for an effortlessly hip look. Team with espadrilles and a white tee for nautical charm.
12. Fraise Dress, £110, Monsoon
Fraise Dress, £110, Monsoon
Monsoon are wowing us with their dress collection right now and never moreso than with this fab trapeze dress with embellished neckline.
Leather Chain Shoulder Bag, £60, Topshop
Sling on this chain-strap satchel for a carefree kick.
Heart Scallop Crop Top, £25, Topshop
This romantic heart print crop top complete with scallop edging is so girlie it hurts!
Short Sleeved Anchor Print Top, £14.99, River Island
If your sick of stripes but still love nautical trends them team this anchor print top with some navy cigarette pants and wedges for serious style points!
16. Blue Knitted jacket, £30, A|wear
Blue knitted jacket, £30, A|wear
Layer this cute cropped jacket over daytime looks for a nautical vibe.
Belted Shorts, £32, Topshop
The perfect workwear shorts; high-waisted with a bow finish belt – perfect.
Vintage Bird Silk Scarf, £22, Topshop
Accent your downtime looks with this beautiful vintage inspired bird print scarf.
Half Wrap Dress By Boutique, £65, Topshop
This silky dress with wrap around detail is the perfect work-to-bar number.
20. Lace ruffle sleeve top, £26 A|wear
Lace ruffle sleeve top, £26 A|wear
Lace is everywhere for the spring/summer season and this lacy ruffle top by A|wear makes for a romantic take on the trend. Team with denim for pretty weekend dressing or wear under a smart jacket for work.
21. Sleeveless Ruffle Top, £20 A|wear
Sleeveless Ruffle Top, £20 A|wear
Florals are a spring/summer fave and this coral-pink top from A|wear is a quick way to get with the trend.
Pineapple print Jumpsuit, £45, Topshop
Get totally tropical in this retro jumpsuit from Topshop this summertime.
23. Black frill mini skirt, £30, Miss Selfridge
Black frill mini skirt, £30, Miss Selfridge
Team this pretty bow-topped skirt with ballet flats and a body for a ballerina look.
Knitted Pompom Jumper, £35, Topshop
Team this blush pom-pom jummie with ankle grazing jeans and ballerinas for an effortlessly Left Bank look.
25. Black high-waisted shorts, £25, Miss Selfridge
Black high-waisted shorts, £25, Miss Selfridge
We're loving a chic short for spring/summer. Wear with tights while it's still nippy outside and dare to bear when the sun comes out!
Cropped Long Sleeve Tunic, £32, Topshop
Swoon! This lace panelled tunic is super-sweet and will transform a pair of jeans into head-turning territory.
Acid Playsuit, £35, Topshop
Slip into this acid-wash playsuit for a sweet summer vibe.
Forever Unique Beaded Dress, £150, Asos.com
This stunning dress with intricate embellished neckline is the perfect statement shift.
Muti-Chain Anchor Necklace, £22, Oasis
This multi-chain necklace with anchor pendant is a sure-fire way to add a touch of summer spirit to your daytime looks.
Cheap Monday Patched Jean, £55, Asos.com
These patchwork skinny jeans are sure to add serious fashion credentials to your playtime ensembles.
Panelled Ruched Leggings, £18, Topshop
If Burberry Prorsum is a little out of your price range then snap up this ruched leggings and team with trenches and ankle boot stompers for a high fashion look!
Flocked Circle Lantern Dress, £75, Oasis
This lantern shaped frock with monochrome contrast is perfect for accentuating those womanly curves!
Vera Moda Woven Trim Tunic, 35, Asos.com
This simple tunic with its dip-dye finish is the perfect beach cover-up.
34. Pointelle ruffle bib jumper, £35, Miss Selfridge
Pointelle ruffle bib jumper, £35, Miss Selfridge
This frilly ruffle bib jumper has a little Parisian chic about ti. Wear with skinny indigo jeans and ballet flats.
35. Satellite jacket £90, Fusion, Monsoon
Satellite jacket £90, Monsoon Fusion
Sparkles on this Monsoon Fusion jacket make for a rock chic addition to your evening ensembles.
36. Grey leather jacket, £150, Miss Selfridge
Grey leather jacket, £150, Miss Selfridge
The nipped in waist of Miss Selfridge's grey leather jacket is uber-flattering. Plus, we love this more ladylike way to wear leather.
37. Long khaki military jacket, £48, Miss Selfridge
Long khaki military jacket, £48, Miss Selfridge
Work the military trend super-stylishly with this long khaki jacket with brass buttons by Miss Selfridge.
38. Metal rose cluster ring, £9, Miss Selfridge
Metal rose cluster ring, £9, Miss Selfridge
Add romance to your look with this rose cluster ring from Miss Selfridge. It's an instant outfit update!
39. Black polka-dot bow print tee, £20, Miss Selfridge
Black polka-dot bow print tee, £20, Miss Selfridge
This long T-shirt would look fab over leggings for a cute loungewear look.
Nude Diamond Embellished Dress, £85, Miss Selfridge
Dazzle in this diamond embellished dress with cut-out back detail. Team with strappy sandals and an elegant clutch for party perfection.
41. New In Store, River Island sequin embellished cardigan
Sequin embellished cardigan, £89.99, River Island
Ramp up the glam factor on your knitwear with this sequin cardy from River Island.
42. New In Store, River Island floral skirt
Floral skirt, £14.99, River Island
Painterly florals were huge on the S/S catwalks so get a bit of springtime flora into your wardrobe!
43. New In Store, River Island printed t-shirt
Printed T-shirt, £14.99, River Island
Go for rock chick cool in this photo print T-shirt from River Island.
44. New In Store, New Look lace top eye dress
Lace top eye dress, £25, New Look
The colourful digital print on this dress from New Look is working the tribal trend for S/S.
45. New In Store, New Look sequin stripe dress
Sequin stripe dress, £55, New Look
Go for maximum shimmer in this one-shouldered sequin stripe dress from New Look.
46. New In Store, Monsoon suri sequin vest top
Suri sequin vest top, £55, Monsoon
Shimmer and glitter in this silver sequin vest by Monsoon. We love this glam version of a wardrobe essential.
47. Stevie leather shoes, £65, Monsoon
Stevie leather shoes, £65, Monsoon
These tan leather heels from Monsoon will see you through till the end of summer. They'll look great with peg leg trousers and skirts for work.
48. Bouquet dress, £95, Monsoon
Bouquet dress, £95, Monsoon
This floral puff-hem dress from Monsoon is a little bit flamenco and perfect for springtime weddings.
Red Ruffle Dress, £45, Miss Selfridge
Make a statement in this bold cocktail frock with ruffle detailing.
Pink Bow Front Jacket, £149, Ted Baker
Turn heads in this colour-popping jacket from Ted Baker complete with super-sweet bow fastening.
51. New In Store, Boohoo V-Neck Purple t-shirt
V-Neck Purple t-shirt,£8, Boohoo.com
Stylish jersey pieces are wardrobe essentials. And we love the on-trend hues of Boohoo's new selection.
52. New In Store, Boohoo ribbed racer back button detail vest
Ribbed racer-back button detail vest, £6, Boohoo.com
This racer-back T with skinny straps is the perfect piece for layering over.
