13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
-
1. Black and white dress, £20, Boohoo.com
Black and white dress, £20, Boohoo.com
Boohoo's strapless stunner has managed to tick at least two hot spring trends: monochrome and embellished. Super-cool.
-
2. Grey capped sleeve dress, £39.50, Marks and Spencer
Grey capped sleeve dress, £39.50, Marks and Spencer
It’s not a Victoria Beckham wonder but this dress will have you looking and feeling fab - and all for less than £40!
-
3. Floral 2-in-1 RaRa dress, £40, Miss Selfridge
Floral 2-in-1 RaRa dress, £40, Miss Selfridge
Even if you don’t have a glam event in mind for this dress, it’s a fab choice for when you do!
-
4. Purple zip dress, £39.50, Marks and Spencer
Purple zip dress, £39.50, Marks and Spencer
Wow! We love M&S’s fab new dresses ideal for smart work dos, romantic dinners or even a glam party.
-
5. Multi poppy print playsuit, £35, Dorothy Perkins
Multi poppy print playsuit, £35, Dorothy Perkins
We love this fun, frilly and colourful playsuit, perfect for hot summer days.
-
6. Alizee dress, £95, Miss Sixty
Alizee dress, £95, Miss Sixty
Work the tribal trend in Miss Sixty's oh-so-cool dress. Perfect festivalwear, too.
-
7. Emerant grey harem playsuit, £169, Ted Baker
Emerant grey harem playsuit, £169, Ted Baker
The harem silhouette is still ultra-cool this year, and this gorgeous onesie - in spring's hot colour greige (grey-beige) - is right on the money.
(Stockist 0845 1304278)
-
8. Masego grey knit dress, £99, Ted Baker
Masego grey knit dress, £99, Ted Baker
Go comfy and cool in Ted Baker's cosy grey jumper - the perfect accompaniment to leggings and flat, studded, tan ankle boots.
-
9. Multi-coloured dress, £20, Boohoo.com
Multi-coloured dress, £20, Boohoo.com
How could anyone resist the fab colours and print of this sexy tulip-shaped dress?
-
10. Floral leggings, £14.99, River Island
Floral leggings, £14.99, River Island
Florals are another top trend for spring, and we think these bold leggings are edgy and pretty.
-
11. Striped cardigan, £49.90, Mango
Striped cardigan, £49.90, Mango
Stripes + military-style lapels = can't live without cardie!
-
12. Mari jacket, £125, Miss Sixty
Mari jacket, £125, Miss Sixty
Denim is back with a vengeance for the warm season (think waistcoats, jackets, bags, the works!), and we simply must have this puff-sleeved number from Miss Sixty - gorgeous.
-
13. Rydder- Grenn stud belt, £69, Ted Baker
Rydder- Grenn stud belt, £69, Ted Baker
Buckle up! Ted Baker has given us a fashionable reason to with its gold and tan belt.
-
14. Stripe knot crop top, £14, Topshop
Stripe knot crop top, £14, Topshop
Headed somewhere hot soon? Well this little number is just perfect for hot lazy days.
-
15. Cut out back sleeveless jacket, £40, Topshop
Cut out back sleeveless jacket, £40, Topshop
Update your workwear wardrobe and team this grey waistcoat with a crisp tee for a fab daytime look.
-
16. Flynt snake effect bag, £199, Ted Baker
Flynt snake effect bag, £199, Ted Baker
Metallic, animal-print, ultra-glam, big enough to hold your essentials but not so big you'll need to visit a chiropractor within a week- what more could you want from a bag?
-
17. Military trim jacket, £54.99, River Island
Military trim jacket, £54.99, River Island
Boxy crops and military styling are hot, hot, hot - head to your nearest store, like, now, before it flies off the shelf!
-
18. Slouch pocket waistcoat, £45, Oasis
Slouch pocket waistcoat, £45, Oasis
Forget about blazers in the hot spring sunshine, instead go for this breezy, slouch, pocked waistcoat from Oasis.
-
19. Clogs, £44.99, River Island
Clogs, £44.99, River Island
Like it or not, clogs are cool this spring (according to Alexa Chung, anyway!). The catwalks were full of the Dutch-inspired look, and we love how River Island has managed to make them super-sexy.
-
20. Ruth embroidered shirt, £45, Monsoon
Ruth embroidered shirt, £45, Monsoon
Perfect for effortlessly cool springtime looks or would double as a fab beach cover-up.
-
21. Lace tiered skirt, £24.99, River Island
Lace tiered skirt, £24.99, River Island
Romantic lace is the perfect way to embrace your feminine side this spring - and the tiered effect only adds to its pretty, girlie charm.
-
22. Glanville Dress £65, Monsoon Fusion
Glanville Dress, £65, Monsoon Fusion
We love the gorgeous coloured sequin embellishment on this simple LBD from Monsoon Fusion. Wear with bright turquoise or pink accessories for a stand-out look.
-
23. Ahoy sailor purse, £8, Accessorize
Ahoy sailor purse, £8, Accessorize
Add some nautical chic to your handbag in the form of this super-sweet blue and white striped sailor purse.
-
24. Sunflower print dress, £50, Oasis
Sunflower print dress, £50, Oasis
Work big prints this spring in this fab blue and yellow sunflower dress.
-
25. Polly parrot necklace, £14, Accessorize
Polly parrot necklace, £14, Accessorize
Adorn your neck this spring with Accessorize’s beautiful beaded necklace with a parrot placed at the side.
-
26. Nova short sleeve dress, £60, Monsoon
Nova short sleeve dress, £60, Monsoon
For a simple but stylish spring dress, look no further than Monsoon’s lilac and cream wonder.
-
27. Leather shorts, £60, Oasis
Leather shorts, £60, Oasis
Kylie Minogue has showed us this week that you’re never too old to pull off leather shorts. Wear with heels for a great party look.
-
28. Originals Bali dress, £150, Monsoon
Originals Bali dress, £150, Monsoon
Go fringe-tastic with Monsoon’s navy and gold wonder. Team with metallic gladiator sandals for a great summer look.
-
29. Gypsy floral square scarf, £15, Accessorize
Gypsy floral square scarf, £15, Accessorize
For cool spring style wait no longer before bagging yourself this fab fringed scarf.
-
30. Red button dress, £120, French Connection
Red button dress, £120, French Connection
Give your office look a bold update with French Connection's gorgeous short-sleeved red and bronze buttoned dress. If you don’t fancy the red however, it also comes in black.
-
31. Ditzy print dress, £129, Jigsaw
Ditzy print dress, £129, Jigsaw
Step into spring and shine in this gorgeous multi-tone dress from Jigsaw.
-
32. Red ruffle sleeve dress, £75, French Connection
Red ruffle sleeve dress, £75, French Connection
Brighten up any outfit this month with this sweet and stylish red ruffle sleeve top.
-
33. Toggle nylon parka, £16, New Look
Toggle nylon parka, £16, New Look
A festival staple – don’t leave home without one this summer.
-
34. Haverin denim shorts, £65, Ted Baker
Haverin denim shorts, £65, Ted Baker
Make like Kate Moss and get yourself a funky pair of sexy denim micro-shorts for spring. Team with flat ankle boots or gladiators.
(Stockist 0845 1304278)
-
35. Sequin pocket cropped top, Â£10, New Look
Sequin pocket cropped top, Â£10, New Look
For a hint of embellished glam chuck on this sequin crop top and sparkle the days away.
-
36. Pink pintuck cami, Â£18, Miss Selfridge
Pink pintuck cami, Â£18, Miss Selfridge
Bold colours are bang on-trend this spring so work this into your everyday wardrobe for instant styling.
-
37. Corsage headband, £3.00, New Look
Corsage headband, £3, New Look
Beautify your hair with this adorable flower corsage headband.
-
38. Manie fragmented stripe scarf, £55, Ted Baker
Manie fragmented stripe scarf, £55, Ted Baker
Scarves are SO bang-on for spring, and we fell head over heels for this zingy striped number.
(Stockist 0845 1304278)
-
39. Rayon biker jacket, £20, New Look
Rayon biker jacket, £20, New Look
As much as we don’t want to say goodbye to our black leather jacket we think this peach number from New Look is the perfect spring substitute.
-
40. Canis belted coat, £189, Ted Baker
Canis belted coat, £189, Ted Baker
Belted coats are super-stylish and navy is the new black. What more do you need to know?
(Stockist 0845 1304278)
-
41. Button back bra top, £20, New Look
Button back bra top, £20, New Look
Underwear as outerwear is still going strong so be bold and wear this pretty bra top under a chic blazer for a great evening look.
-
42. Rainbow maxi dress, Â£60, ASOS
Rainbow maxi dress, Â£60, ASOS
This stunning maxi would make an ideal choice for a summer wedding, picnic on the beach or a evening garden party. Itâ€™s a must-have.
-
43. Seamed jeggings, £18, New Look
Seamed jeggings, £18, New Look
Change your ordinary black leggings for these cool and casual seamed denim ones.
-
44. Zip back lace top, £20, New Look
Zip back lace top, £20, New Look
Go lovely in lace this spring in New Look’s cropped-sleeve cream creation.
-
45. Tan rucksack, £70, ASOS
Tan rucksack, £70, ASOS
Cram every spring essential into this gorgeous tan rucksack with exterior pockets and a tight drawstring to close.
-
46. Hammered earrings, £4, New Look
Hammered earrings, £4, New Look
Shine the night away with these gorgeous silver beauties hanging from your ears.
-
47. Grey sheer shirt, £35, Marks and Spencer
Grey sheer shirt, £35, Marks and Spencer
Bag yourself this chic grey shirt for instant spring style.
-
48. What Katie Did Harlow bullet bra, £28.00, Urban Outfitters
What Katie Did Harlow bullet bra, £28.00, Urban Outfitters
Treat yourself to some pretty underwear this month and get your hands on Urban Outfitter’s gorgeous nude silk bra.
-
49. Pastel watch, £15, Oasis
Pastel watch, £15, Oasis
Pastels are a big spring trend so if you’re looking for a new watch, combine the two with Oasis’s new pink, blue and green timepiece.
-
50. Heeled Biker Boot, £35, New Look
Heeled biker boot, £35, New Look
Your spring wardrobe will not be complete until you have a piece of military/utility clothing in it so get these fab biker boots before they all go.
-
51. Sweet silver heel, £69.99, Red or Dead
Sweet silver heel, £69.99, Red or Dead
You can never have too many party heels so why not indulge in this sparkly silver pair from Red or Dead?
-
52. Bleach denim oversized shirt, £30, Topshop
Bleach denim oversized shirt, £30, Topshop
We must have this amazing denim shirt that is sure to become a Topshop sell-out.
-
53. Lorna bow and wood platforms, £70, Topshop
Lorna bow and wood platforms, £70, Topshop
The perfect lunchtime treat – a new pair of heels!
-
54. Casual knot back dress, £32, Topshop
Casual knot back dress, £32, Topshop
Wow in coral this month in Topshop’s sweet and stylish knot-back top. Wear with heels or flats for effortless cool.
-
55. Poseidon dress, £150, All Saints
Poseidon dress, £150, All Saints
Wow in this gorgeous sand washed silk dress that would look perfect this summer, day or night.
1 of 55
Black and white dress, £20, Boohoo.com
Black and white dress, £20, Boohoo.com
Boohoo's strapless stunner has managed to tick at least two hot spring trends: monochrome and embellished. Super-cool.