13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
1. New In Store - Idun trench dress, £135, All Saints
Idun trench dress, £135, All Saints
The sleeveless design is perfect for those spring evening events. This unique wrap-around style is super-figure-flattering!
2. New In Store - Enyo maxi dress, £135, All Saints
Enyo maxi dress, £135, All Saints
This All Saints dress has an equestrian touch including harness details and real leather straps.
3. New In Store - Dido Mac, £195, All Saints
Dido mac, £195, All Saints
A classic trench coat from All Saints. We love the tie belt feature giving you that gorgeous waist-flattering hourglass silhouette.
4. New In Store - Necklace print vest, £16, New Look
Necklace print vest, £16, New Look
We adore this cute brooch necklace-print vest. With a frill hem and jewel embellished corsage you’ll look sweet as sugar this spring.
5. New In Store - Passion No 1 sweat top, £16, New Look
Passion No 1 sweat top, £16, New Look
This nude Paris perfume-inspired sweat top is perfect for those casual spring evenings.
6. New In Store - Assorted charm bracelet, £6, New Look
Assorted charm bracelet, £6, New Look
Heavy jewellery is perfect to dress up a simple outfit. This metal charm bracelet has been vamped up with an interweaving black ribbon and doesn’t break the bank.
7. New In Store - Butterfly crop top, £14, New Look
Butterfly crop top, £14, New Look
We love the beautiful butterfly detailing on this printed crop top. Be brave and team alone with jeans or leggings for a cute but sexy look.
8. New In Store - Petite floral bubble skirt, £35, Topshop
Petite floral bubble skirt, £35, Topshop
Embrace spring with this ditsy floral bubble skirt. The layered design and soft material is perfect for those warm spring days.
9. New In Store - Silk dress by Boutique, £85, Topshop
Silk dress by Boutique, £85, Topshop
Black elastic strapping and barbed wire printed hearts make this a gorgeous vamp dress! But if you’re not ready to do the whole devilish look, this dress is perfectly softened with its feminine Grecian-inspired style.
10. New In Store - Lace trim bodycon dress, £40, Topshop
Lace trim bodycon dress, £40, Topshop
Lace is a spring essential with its lightweight and cooling appeal. This bodycon number has lovely pleat details and can be worn both casual and dressed up for an evening outfit.
11. New In Store - Pearls on fabric, £16, Topshop
Pearls on fabric, £16, Topshop
Fabric jewellery is big this spring, and we just love this pretty coral bracelet by Freedom at Topshop.
12. New In Store - Silk flower top, £28, Topshop
Silk flower top, £28, Topshop
Don’t delay in adding this to your spring wardrobe! The swing crop and silk flowers make this a cute must-have item.
13. New In Store - Lace crop top dress, £38, Miss Selfridge
Lace crop top dress, £38, Miss Selfridge
Wear with statement heels and jewellery for a sexy spring evening style.
14. New In Store - White Alice I’m late vest, £20, Miss Selfridge
White Alice I’m late vest, £20, Miss Selfridge
Shops are going Alice in Wonderland crazy this spring! This racer back style vest is a stylish casual addition to your wardrobe.
15. New In Store - White rose printed shorts, £28, Miss Selfridge
White rose printed shorts, £28, Miss Selfridge
Floral designs never go out of fashion during the warmer months but if you have every floral top known to man… then why not opt for these super-cute rose-printed shorts.
16. New In Store - Cream biker jacket, £45, Miss Selfridge
Cream biker jacket, £45, Miss Selfridge
We absolutely adore this cream biker jacket! With cute elasticated short sleeves and a slanted zip it is a biker chic yet feminine piece.
17. New In Store - Grey stud trim jacket, £50, Miss Selfridge
Grey stud trim jacket, £50, Miss Selfridge
The stud embellishment on this grey trim jacket make it a hot season buy.
18. New In Store - China Rose bustier, £45, French Connection
China Rose bustier, £45, French Connection
A pretty floral design and sweetheart neckline makes this one spring style gem.
19. New In Store - Safari floral maxi dress, £75, French Connection
Safari floral maxi dress, £75, French Connection
With so many vibrant colours in this tropical print maxidress, you’ll turn every head in the street!
20. New In Store - Mackenzie short, £50, French Connection
Mackenzie short, £50, French Connection
White shorts are a must this spring and we love this high-waisted addition to French Connection’s collection. The crisp white colour will enhance beautifully bronzed skin so check out our top 10 self-tanners!
21. New In Store - Material girl tunic, £35, French Connection
Material girl tunic, £35, French Connection
This simple scoop neck tunic is a wardrobe essential and is figure flattering with its elasticated waistband. Team with strappy sandals for that ultimate chic spring look.
22. New In Store - Long sleeve check shirt, £24.99, River Island
Long sleeve check shirt, £24.99, River Island
Cool down in this casual blue check shirt with optional roll down sleeves. Perfect for those warm lazy afternoons.
23. New In Store - Rocky pearl bangle pack, £12.99, River Island
Rocky pearl bangle pack, £12.99, River Island
Add some bling with these chunky pearl bangles. We love the stylishly contrasting heavy metal with the cute heart beads and jewels.
24. New In Store - Supertrash embellished detail printed silk maxi dress, £110, ASOS
Supertrash embellished detail printed silk maxi dress, £110, ASOS
Opt for this soft tribal print maxidress for a chic look this spring. We love the intricate beading detail drawing the eye to the very top of the dress and pulling your waist in for a gorgeous slimline silhouette.
25. New In Store - Paparazzi balloon clutch bag, £45, ASOS
Paparazzi balloon clutch bag, £45, ASOS
A novel design, this unique clutch bag comes in many prints, but we love this hot pink balloon design for all you trendy city girls!
26. New In Store - ASOS Aztek playsuit, £35, ASOS
ASOS Aztek playsuit, £35, ASOS
Release your inner tribal goddess this spring with this gorgeous Aztec print playsuit. We love the low back and criss-cross tie fastening.
27. New In Store - Mini pink cross back floral dress, £60, ASOS
Mini pink cross back floral dress, £60, ASOS
This vibrant printed minidress features a lovely cross back design. We love the body con styling with pleat detailing on the front.
28. New In Store - Miso floral boob tube dress £19.99, Republic
Miso floral boob tube dress £19.99, Republic
This pretty casual look boob tube dress is hip flattering with a low elasticated band.
29. New In Store - Miso rochet neck jersey, £16.99, Republic
Miso rochet neck jersey, £16.99, Republic
Put away your chunky winter cardigans and make way for this pretty embroidered open vest. Fit for every occasion, the short sleeve design will entertain you until the end of the summer.
30. New In Store - Miso Vintage floral dress, £22.99, Republic
Miso Vintage floral dress, £22.99, Republic
This gorgeous purple flower pattern is a striking design this spring. The babydoll tie front is ultra cute and the lightweight material is perfect for those hot days.
31. New In Store - Fusion flutter zip dress £55, Monsoon
Fusion flutter zip dress £55, Monsoon
Stand out from the crowd in this striking silk drape dress. We love the cascading flutter sleeve and ribbon waistband.
32. New In Store - Fusion Emperor print top £45, Monsoon
Fusion Emperor print top £45, Monsoon
Embrace the tribal look this spring in this colourful statement dress.
33. New In Store - Accessorize Apollo Gladiators £30, Monsoon
Accessorize Apollo Gladiators £30, Monsoon
We can’t get enough of these metallic effect multi-strap gladiator sandals. Release your inner goddess this spring!
34. New In Store - American retro studded Elvis shirt, £285, Urban Outfitters
American retro studded Elvis shirt, £285, Urban Outfitters
Stand out in this sunflower yellow retro studded shirt fit for The King himself!
35. New In Store - Reformed jungle floral lace up dress, £70, Urban Outfitters
Reformed jungle floral lace up dress, £70, Urban Outfitters
A dress that has everything – floral print design, waist-flattering tie, button front and open lace-up back… how can it not make your wardrobe?
36. New In Store - Trophy jacket, £85, Warehouse
Trophy jacket, £85, Warehouse
This week at Warehouse we're loving the new embellished shoulder trophy jacket. Chic Spanish Matador with a modern twist, team with skinny high waist trousers and killer heels for a cutting edge silhouette.
37. New In Store - Navy skirt, £25, A|Wear
Navy skirt, £25, A|Wear
How adorable is this puffy navy skirt? Anyone who misses the days of ballet classes will love this little number with cute bow at the waist.
38. New In Store - White dress with jewelled embellishment, £35, A|Wear
White dress with jewelled embellishment, £35, A|Wear
This tunic-style dress with twinkling silver embellishment has a 60s feel to it. Wear with opaque tights and ballet flats for a Kate Moss look.
39. New In Store - Navy dress, £35, A|Wear
Navy dress, £35, A|Wear
This flattering deep-blue dress will take you straight from office to bar with a change of shoe.
40. New In Store - Asymmetric dress, £125, Banana Republic
Asymmetric dress, £125, Banana Republic (0207 758 3550)
Get the Grecian goddess look that's so popular on the red carpet with Banana Republic's pewter-grey dress. It's a classic piece in a flattering colour.
41. New In Store - Capri bag, £55, Banana Republic
Capri bag, £55, Banana Republic (0207 758 3550)
Over the body bags are the way to go for stylish hands-free carrying. This tan number has an on-trend chain handle for instant chic.
42. New In Store - Rico bag, £110, Reiss
Rico bag, £110, Reiss
This golden shell-shaped bag is such a special piece… It will instantly lift any evening look and it's a bag you'll treasure forever.
43. New In Store - Glitzy jacket, £295, Reiss
Glitzy jacket, £295, Reiss
Reiss's Glitzy jacket is just that! This nude zip-up bomber is covered in sparkles for that sportswear luxe look.
44. New In Store - Boyde jacket, £149, Reiss 1971
Boyde jacket, £149, Reiss 1971
This long-line taupe jacket from Reiss's 1971 collection will smarten up a leggings and a white T combo.
45. New In Store - Snakeskin ballet pumps, £12, Tu at Sainsburys
Snakeskin ballet pumps, £12, Tu at Sainsburys (0800 636 262 for stockists)
These cute snakeskin-look pumps from Tu at Sainsburys come in a selection of hot hues… Fuchsia, sky-blue and pale-grey make them a bargain on-trend footwear buy.
46. New In Store - Denim jacket, £18, Tu at Sainsburys
Denim jacket, £18, Tu at Sainsburys (0800 636 262 for stockists)
Every wardrobe needs a denim jacket and this worn-in number from Tu at Sainsburys looks like it's a well-loved 80s classic.
47. New In Store - Vintage bow front model cotton top, £59, Jigsaw
Vintage bow front model cotton top, £59, Jigsaw
This cute bow front lightweight top looks fantastic with skinny jeans and killer heels!
48. New In Store - Everyday linen crop trousers, £72, Jigsaw
Everyday linen crop trousers, £72, Jigsaw
Linen trousers are an essential for the spring season. The drawstring waist fits in perfectly with your casual look. Loosen at the sides for a longer length trouser.
49. New In Store - Sequin and bead chiffon dress, £189, Jigsaw
Sequin and bead chiffon dress, £189, Jigsaw
This gorgeous sleeveless evening dress is the perfect look for those spring parties. We love the sequin and bead details and midnight blue shade.
50. New In Store - Red or Dead cowl neck jersey dress, £34.99, BANK
Red or Dead cowl neck jersey dress, £34.99, BANK
This fantastic red or dead jersey dress is perfect for taking you from day to night throughout the warmer months.
51. New In Store - Breton stripe top, £65, coast-stores.com
Breton stripe top, £65, coast-stores.com
A classic striped Breton top gets glammed up with shoulder detail and gold buttons at Coast. A stylish update on a wardrobe must-have.
52. New In Store - Rose bag, £30, coast-stores.com
Rose bag, £30, coast-stores.com
Bring a little springtime colour to your evening wardrobe with Coast's emerald-green rose bag. Stash the elegant chain handle inside the bag and wear as a clutch
53. New In Store - Multi-strand necklace, £69.50, Banana Republic
Multi-strand necklace, £69.50, Banana Republic (0207 758 3550)
Add a little glamour to your look with this gold, silver and coral necklace. Will work just as well with T-shirt and jeans as it will with a LBD.
54. New In Store - Wide silk jumpsuit, £249, Gant
Wide silk jumpsuit, £249, Gant
This wide-legged jumpsuit in soft back silk is a wardrobe winner. Layer it up for springtime then dare to bare come summer.
