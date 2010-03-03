13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
-
1. Casual knot back dress, £32, Topshop
Get a sophisticated and elegant look when you wear this casual knot-back dress. Team with pastel accessories and shoes for the complete look.
-
2. Crayon carousel asymmetric dress, £65, French Connection
Make a statement in this boldly coloured one-shouldered dress from French Connection. If you need a clutch to match French Connection has kindly provided us with one.
-
3. Anchorage corset dress, £160, All Saints
We love the gorgeous mix of colours on this one-shouldered check dress from All Saints. Team with navy flats or heels for a pretty spring look.
-
4. Posh frock frill dress, £120, French Connection
Whether you want a new formal work dress or a pretty evening dress this is a definite winner.
-
5. Mixed jungle print dress, £65, Warehouse
Welcome the spring sunshine in this subtle but stylish floral print dress with ruffled capped sleeves and a ruched waist.
-
6. Ditsy Playsuit, £18, New Look
Playsuits are perfect spring/summer essentials and we just love this cute red, blue and white floral one from New Look.
-
7. Midnight blue jumper dress, £35, Marks and Spencer
Work some statement shoulders into your wardrobe with this fitting navy dress with silver embellishments.
-
8. Checked shirt dress, £29.99, River Island
Go check crazy with this gorgeous monochrome button-up dress from River Island. Wear with pretty flats for a chic summer look.
-
9. Blue floral tapered trousers, £25, Next
Work the floral print into your everyday wardrobe with these pretty tapered trousers from Next.
-
10. Lace panel dress, £24.99, River Island
All eyes will be on you when you step out in this striking dress. With lace panels, thin straps and an all-over tight fit it’s the perfect party dress.
-
11. Hersila gilet, £75, All Saints
Tie-dye clothes will feature heavily in our spring wardrobes so snap this stylish gilet up before it’s too late.
-
12. Faux leather embellished biker gilet, £49.99, River Island
If you don’t fancy a full leather jacket then this studded sleeveless number will make a great addition to a spring wardrobe.
-
13. Portia shoe, £155, All Saints
Replace your stilettos with these chunky peep-toe heels from All Saints.
-
14. Black shopper bag, £30, Next
This black and metallic eyelet bag would make an ideal replacement to our tired winter handbags.
-
15. Cutwork detail brogue, £24.99, River Island
Steal The City star Olivia Palermo’s style and bag yourself these cream cut-out brogues just in time for the warm weather.
-
16. Premium nude feather cape, £40, ASOS
This pretty nude feather and silk cape would make a perfect item to cover-up a spring/summer wedding guest dress. Team with nude lips for matching style.
-
17. Tan ‘70s wood wedge slingbacks, £45, Next
Swap killer heels for more comfy wedges. These tan ones will also look great with sun-kissed skin.
-
18. Pink jersey blazer, £38, Next
Stand out in this bold salmon and white-rimmed blazer. Team with an off-white tee and jeans for a cool and casual look.
-
19. Cropped Hareem tie trousers, £12, New Look
Simple yet comfy and stylish, harem trousers will be adorning the legs of thousands come summer.
-
20. Button back bra top, £20, New Look
Underwear as outwear is a huge spring/summer trend – just ask Chloe Sevigny. Team this stunning bralett under a chic blazer and skinny jeans for a stylish night time look.
-
21. Butterfly drop earrings, £5, New Look
These will be the only accessories you need to dazzle all day long.
-
22. Bag, £99, Marks and Spencer
Update your winter handbag with this geometric print tan, black and white shopper from Marks and Spencer.
-
23. Military drop front jacket, £35, New Look
Jump on board the military train right now and snap up this stylish jacket from New Look before they all sell out.
-
24. Sequin pocket crop top, £10, New Look
We love this simply crop top with a glitzy sequin pocket. Perfect for day or night time glam.
-
25. Club blazer, £169, Jigsaw
Mix nautical stripes with an executive style with this handy button-up blazer.
-
26. Conical stud trim clutch, £25, Warehouse
Add some biker style to your outfit with this fab studded clutch.
-
27. Hallie top, £60, All Saints
This gorgeous grey jumper will keep us casual but cool during the warm summer months.
-
28. Metallic heels, £159, Sam Edelman at Urban Outfitters
Need a new pair of party heels? Then this pair of patterned pewter heels are just perfect. Team with a LBD and some matching accessories for one hot look.
-
29. Patent heart peep toe ballerina pumps, £22, Monsoon
Give your feet some colour with these bright turqoise peep-toe flats. We love the cute heart addition on the toes.
-
30. Peacock tiered dress, £55, Monsoon Fusion
Team your accessories with any of the amazing colours in this tiered dress. Perfect for a summer wedding guest dress or picnic in the park.
-
31. Peach knot cropped blouse, £25, Miss Selfridge
The peachy tones are back and we are loving this adorable cropped blouse.
-
32. Fusion iris embroidered sun dress, £55, Monsoon Fusion
Step out in the sun and dazzle wearing this multi-coloured dress from the Fusion range at Monsoon.
-
33. Peach jersey wrap headband, £4, Miss Selfridge
No need for dye, add some colour into your hair with this chic peach-knot headband.
-
34. Fusion Kohponang print dress, £60, Monsoon Fusion
Go print mad with this intricately detailed dress with a fitted waist and loose bottom.
-
35. Alice Wonderland vest, £18, Miss Selfridge
Add some Alice in Wonderland style into your wardrobe, just in time for the 3D movie, with this cute vest from Miss Selfridge.
-
36. Apollo metallic strappy gladiator sandals, £30, Monsoon Fusion
Gladiator heels are back this season and metallics are just the right shade to give you heaps of style in the sun.
-
37. Gold heart locket ring, £6, Miss Selfridge
A gorgeous gold ring that you can keep a photo in? We don’t need persuading.
-
38. Promise leather studded clog, £85, ASOS
If you wanted to know if clogs are cool just ask Alexa Chung, seen wearing them at New York Fashion Week. This pair comes with some on-trend gold studs for extra glam.
-
39. Faded floral hotpant, £25, Topshop
Bare your legs, if you dare, with these pretty acid-wash floral hotpants.
-
40. Roza gold sandal, £80, Ted Baker
Give your feet the golden touch in these mutli-strapped flats from Ted Baker.
-
41. Sweetie scallop clutch, £40, French Connection
This mint coloured clutch is perfect for washing away winter and embracing spring sunshine.
-
42. Satchel, £28, Urban Outfitters
Look effortlessly cool this summer with this amazing satchel bag from Urban Outiftters.
-
43. Ruched body mac, £75, Lipsy
It may not be Burberry but unless you have a large amount of cash to splash this champagne-coloured mac would make a perfect addition to our wardrobes.
-
44. Floral shoes, £32, Urban Outfitters
Wrap yourself up in this gorgeous green and cream dress and team with either dark green or nude flats for effortless spring style.
-
45. Embroidered woven cut out dress, £55, ASOS
Model Amber Le Bon shows how to pull off this gorgeous monochrome tribal-style dress perfect for work or play.
-
46. Tailored spot tulip skirt, £25, ASOS
Treat yourself to a new and gorgeous skirt just in time for spring.
-
47. Knitted Eiffel Tower jumper, £38, Topshop
Paris Fashion Week is still one capital away but we just love this Eiffel Tower-adorned jumper.
-
48. Trapped rose ring, £5, Topshop
Adorn your finger with this sweet rose ring from Topshop.
-
49. Small leather stud pouch bag, £38, Topshop
Change your large winter bag to a small studded one for all your summer essentials.
-
50. Green swirl dress, £195, Carin Wester at Urban Outfitters
Wrap yourself up in this gorgeous green and cream dress and team with either dark green or nude flats for effortless spring style.
