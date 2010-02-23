13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
-
1. Cante – grey bow detail strapless dress, £139, Ted Baker
Simple but most definitely stunning. We love this strapless grey dress with front bow detail, perfect for work or play.
-
2. Casual wavy frill front top, £25, Topshop
Brighten up even the dullest of days with this gorgeous red frill blouse.
-
3. Sequin dress, £49.99, River Island
Sequins are still a big fashion hit and this coral, blush and orange dress is full of spring colouring and on-trend detailing.
-
4. Large heart corset playsuit, £50, Topshop
Just because Valentine’s Day has come and gone doesn’t mean we can’t wear hearts anymore. We love this short and sweet playsuit perfect for springtime fun.
-
5. Vintage rose print cardi, £40, Oasis
Go floral mad with this stunning red flower cardigan.
-
6. Faded denim shirt, £25, New Look
Denim is definitely here to stay this season so swap you jeans or shorts for this faded shirt for denim with a difference.
-
7. Floral stripe prom dress, £32, Miss Selfridge
This blue and white striped floral dress combines on-trend nautical styling with a colourful flower print and a flattering fit. A definite must-have.
-
8. Originals blossom dress, £180, Monsoon
Look no further for a perfect wedding guest dress. The pink and green colour and rose print with a cross-over bust and one-shoulder strap makes this little number hard to resist.
-
9. Stripe dress, £146, Jigsaw
This dress is perfect for a smart work do or for a wedding guest dress. Team with a pain cardi for warmth and minimal accessories.
-
10. Sweetie spot beach tube dress, £45, French Connection
How cute is this spotted dress from French Connection? Perfect for work, a picnic or an evening out, we want!
-
11. Ornythion bat wing Top, £50, Monsoon Fusion
Get some Sienna Miller boho chic with this adorable white lace top from Monsoon.
-
12. Safari floral maxi dress, £75, French Connection
Even if you’re not headed to the south of France, this maxidress will make a great addition to your spring/summer wardrobe. Plus, the white straps will definitely enhance your tan.
-
13. Shawl collar boyfriend blazer, £65, Topshop
It’s out with the black blazer and in with the white. A great work alternative to the classic everyday staple.
-
14. Lace body top, £20, New Look
If you haven’t got a lace body yet, it’s definitely worth investing in one. We love this grey number that will go with anything from high-waist skirts to chic shorts.
-
15. Burnout butterfly leggings, £25, Oasis
Leggings have become an everyday staple, and we just love this pair of butterfly lace ones.
-
16. Tabitha stripe tunic dress, £45, Monsoon
Loose tailoring is definitely a spring trend so snap up this fun and floaty dress from Monsoon right now.
-
17. Silver sequin zip detail vest, £35, Miss Selfridge
Show off your glam side in this sequin zip top with a pair of skinny jeans and heels.
-
18. Doris denim dress, £55, Monsoon Fusion
Not content with a denim dress? Then snap up this simply but stylish denim dress with a long front zip and short sleeves.
-
19. Check boysie shirt, £25, Miss Selfridge
Add some casual clobber to your wardrobe with this pink, blue and grey check shirt.
-
20. Butterfly dress, £75, Monsoon Fusion
Sparkle your way through spring in this stunning sequin butterfly dress with a ruched waist and capped sleeves.
-
21. Wimbledon knits skirt, £55, French Connection
You’re sure to be noticed walking down the street in this gorgeous multi-coloured stripe skirt. Team with tights and boots for colder weather or with simple flats in the sunshine.
-
22. 61 Union Jack hearts sunglasses, £14, Accessorize
Go Brit crazy with these cute heart-shaped sunglasses.
-
23. Rula earrings, £45, All Saints
Sometimes all you need is a fab pair of earrings to make you shine and this silver chain and link pair will most certainly do the trick.
-
24. Glitter flamingo shopper, £25, Accessorize
Get a touch of tropics as you shop with this colorful flamingo adorned bag.
-
25. Bianca shoes, £155, All Saints
Soon it will be time to put out boots away and let our feet free in strappy sandals. We love this pair that would be perfect for almost any event this spring.
-
26. Flamenco flower cluster bando, £12, Accessorize
Add a splash of colour to your outfit and brighten up your hair with this gorgeous flower headband.
-
27. Vintage look tipped waist or hip belt, £10, ASOS
A spring essential is definitely a waist belt and tan is a great colour. Team with a slouchy white dress or loose fitting tee for effortless spring glam.
-
28. Rose dome ring, £35, Banana Republic (020 77583550)
Statement rings don’t get much more wow than this. With it’s perfect springtime colour and impressive size you won’t need any other jewellery on to shine all day long.
-
29. Blooming flowers flat frame wallet, £12, Accessorize
With spring fast approaching it may be time for a new wallet and we just love this gorgeouc courful creation from Accessorize.
-
30. Multi feather clutch, £25, ASOS
Make like Gossip Girl’s Jessica Szohr and make a statement with a bright multi-coloured clutch.
-
31. Silk cropped trousers, £75, Benana Republic (020 77583550)
Make a change from leggings and jeans and opt for this pair of silk cropped trousers to the office. Comfy, casual and cool all at the same time.
-
32. Patent and pleat bag, £75, French Connection
Give any outfit an instant update with a new handbag on your arm.
-
33. Nude cage strappy sandal, £45, Miss Selfridge
Get some on-trend styling with these stunning nude multi-strap heels from Miss Selfridge.
-
34. 6 Glamour bangles, £8, New Look
You can’t go wrong with a set of chunky bangles that you can wear on their own or as a set.
-
35. Glamrock sandal, £80, Oasis
Treat your feet to some metallic love with this pair of black platform heels.
-
36. Point sleeve dress, £25, New Look
Update your work wardrobe with this chic grey dress with pointed sleeves and sweet neckline detailing.
-
37. Skull printed scarf, £19.99, River Island
This edgy skull scarf may not necessarily keep you warm but it will keep you looking super-stylish.
-
38. Studded acid wash mini, £19.99, River Island
Rock your way through the night in this short and sexy studded skirt from River Island.
-
39. Bow front wedge, £20, New Look
If you're not a fan of sky-scraping heels and want a cute and comfy footwear option this spring look no further than these slingback wedges from New Look.
-
40. Virga – suede buckle jacket, £299, Ted Baker
An alternative to this season’s blazer is the cropped jacket, and Ted Baker are offering us a treat with this suede number.
-
41. Bell leggings, £40, All Saints
Slouchy trousers, harem pants or bell leggings are going to be a huge S/S 10 trend so snap these lilttle lovelies now for cool and casual styling this season.
-
42. Imala cuff, £50, All Saints
You’ll be sure to make a statement with this on your wrist. Team the stunning intertwined cuff with a LBD and matching metallic heels for a wow outfit.
-
43. Slingback peep toe, £160, Emma Cook at Topshop
Get some Alexa Chung styling and opt for chunky footwear this spring. Just one step away from clogs if you can’t brave the real thing.
-
44. Denim flower corsage, £16, Topshop
For denim lovers out there, you can now wear head-to-toe denim with jeans or shorts, a shirt or dress, and this floral headband from Topshop.
-
45. Flynt – small over the shoulder snake bag, £199, Ted Baker
Wow! The colour of this bag alone is reason enough to have it in our lives.
-
46. Cream tipped tiered skirt, £25, Miss Selfridge
We love this cream skirt with fun and flirty layers and a stretchy waist. Perfect for a glam night out or pretty daytime look.
-
47. Stud ankle strap gladiator sandals, £12, Boohoo.com
As soon as it’s warm enough to wear sandals out we want these gorgeous white studded numbers ones on our feet.
-
48. Cropped mac, £55, Warehouse
A shorter alternative to the classic long mac, this cropped version will most definitely come in handy during the spring months.
-
49. Suedette lace cone heels, £20, Boohoo.com
Lace you feet up in these high-heeled wonders. Team with a simple LBD and some glam jewellery for a party-perfect look.
-
50. Stud vest, £28, Warehouse
A must-have spring purchase, this stud vest will go with almost anything adding a touch of glam everywhere you go.
