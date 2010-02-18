13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
-
1. Pastel bloom knot dress, £35, Topshop
Go floral fabulous in this adorable pale pastel dress with a fitted waist and a flared finish.
-
2. Red Valentines dress, £50, Miss Selfrdige
Do you have a hot Valentine’s Day date? Then this is the dress for you. Guaranteed to wow!
-
3. Chambray spot dress £28, New Look
How sweet is this strapless spot print dress? We’re loving the flattering waist and the tiered skirt. Perfect for almost any spring occasion.
-
4. Viscount dress, £135, Monsoon
Sparkle your way through the day with this pretty navy dress with a silver bow design running down the front.
-
5. Stars and stripes tee, £40, French Connection
Add some American style to your wardrobe with this cool and causal stars and stripes tee from French Connection.
-
6. Tallu dress, £130, Monsoon
This dress would make a fantastic wedding guest dresses. With its gorgeous colour, drape finish skirt and flora waist band it’s begging to be bought.
-
7. Silk pleated dress, £39.50, Marks and Spencer
Brighten up the day with this incredible silk pleated dress. Wear with tights and heels in the cold or bare legs and flats in the warm.
-
8. Mister Magic coat, £160, French Connection
Add some colour into your life with this amazing blue mac. It comes in cream but we think the gorgeous colour will brighten even the dullest of days.
-
9. Wilma meadow wedge sandals, £60, Topshop
Swap your high-heels for this adorable pair of floral wedges. Team with a cream skirt or shorts for a great spring time look.
-
10. Ditsy floral heart shaped bag, £25, Miss Selfridge
We heart this super-sweet bag with a gorgeous floral print and long metal chain. Just big enough to fit in all essentials…mobile, money and make-up.
-
11. Originals petal dress £160, Monsoon
We adore this strapless frill top and tiered tulle skirt. A gorgeous and girlie dress at it’s best.
-
12. Stateside print tunic, £65, Whistles
Flatter your figure in this stunning long-sleeved fitted grey dress. Wear with tights and heels for a gorgeous day or nighttime look.
-
13. Knitted heart cardigan, £40, Topshop
Get in the romantic spirit just in time for Valentine’s Day with this sweet, heart-printed cardigan.
-
14. Black poppy printed mini skirt, £30, Miss Selfridge
Update your work wardrobe with this pretty poppy print skirt. Wear with matching accessories such as a red ring or bracelet to stand out.
-
15. Pearl print ruffle zip top £20, New Look
Get ruffle ready in this sweet pearl print crop top.
-
16. Camelia, £89, Jigsaw
We love this fun and flirty floral skirt from Jigsaw. Wear with a simple white tee for effortless daytime cool and with a purple or pink cardi for colder evenings.
-
17. Banzaia tropic flower bando, £10, Accessorize
Bring your hair to life with this amazing rose coloured headband.
-
18. Sleeveless jacket, £28, New Look
Get the biker babe look in this sleevless jacket with a soft interior and handy zipped pockets on the outsie.
-
19. Floral print bangle, £10, Miss Selfridge
We love this multi-coloured statement bangle. Perfect to match with any item of clothing and have you feeling bright all day.
-
20. Wrap front harem trousers, £32, Topshop
Bag yourself one of the must-wear spring trends this week with these uber-cool harem trousers from Topshop. Wear with heels for a chic look or flats for a casual but stylish outfit.
-
21. Nude lace ruffle bubble top, £25, Miss Selfridge
Spring is all about nudes and we think this lace bubble top, with jeans, a blazer and heels would make a great daytime look.
-
22. Alohoa oriental floral print silk chiffon scarf, £10, Accessorize
We may not be jetting off to Hawaii this month but this beautiful alohoa scarf is just what we need to keep winter blues at bay.
-
23. Floral top, £30, Urban Outfitters
This floral top is simple but stylish. Wear with jeans and flats for a cool and casual look.
-
24. Morrocan clutch, £65, French Connection
This gorgeous pink clutch will add lashings of glamour to any party outfit. Team with a LBD or even a LWD and shine all night long.
-
25. Imogen print skirt, £45, Whistles
Slim down your figure with this gorgeous cut-out paneled skirt and all-over monochrome design.
-
26. Sand heel, £160, All Saints
Lace-up boots are definitely a key-trend this season and we just love this silver/grey colour with a small heel and peep-toe finish.
-
27. Gateau – one shoulder print top, £129, Ted Baker
We’ve seen a host of one-shoulder dresses on the red carpet and now Ted Baker have given us one-shouldered tops. We love the colours and the ruffle shoulder on this little number.
-
28. Hurcules, £140, KG by Kurt Geiger
We have a bit of shoe lust for these sky-high heels with blue red and gold sections. We’re sure we could find something to wear with them.
-
29. Damaris tee dress, £60, All Saints
We love this dark and vampy tee from All Saints. Team with leggings and heels for a glam and gothic evening look.
-
30. Hughes jacket, £100, Monsoon Fusion
Leather jackets are still must-have items so snap this grey biker number for instant on-trend styling.
-
31. Alpha patch boot, £120, ASOS
These multi-colour boots are a perfect alternative to black for the spring. Wear with jeans or leggings and match your top to one of the main colours – teal, beige, grey or rose.
-
32. Floral fabric headband, £5, Topshop
Make like Nicole Richie and treat your hair to a bit of glam styling. We love the floral print in time for spring.
-
33. Flashie – stripe skirt, £89, Ted Baker
Go multi-colour mad with this purple, yellow, green and red striped skirt. Wear with a plain top and flats for a sweet daytime look.
-
34. Janaiya platform, £130, French Connection
Need some new statement heels? Then look no further than these sky-high wonders with a thick front platform and cut-out detailing.
-
35. 24 Heart plastic sunglasses, £14, Accessorize
Stand our from the crowd in these fun heart shaped shades from Accessorize.
-
36. Beaded leather sandal, £25, New Look
While it’s not yet warm enough to bare our feet outside yet, we want a gorgeous pair of sandals ready at the first opportunity.
-
37. Studded pocket tunic, £30, New Look
Gossip Girl’s Taylor Momsen is rocking this gorgeous number the latest New Look campaign. On-trend colour, detailing and fit…need we say more?
-
38. Athenia necklace, £60, All Saints
You won't need any other jewellery on when you’re wearing this seriously stunning multi-chain and link necklace.
-
39. Lynsey shorts, £38, Monsoon Fusion
Swap your skirt for something different this week. Try these gorgeous grey shorts with a white or cream top and either heels or flats for a chic work look.
-
40. Heart quilted hard case card holder, £12, Accessorize
Treat yourself or someone else this week with this adorable heart stitched card case. Perfect for your Oyster, band card or more importantly your Boots card!
-
41. Stateside print skirt, £45, Whistles
You can never go wrong with a high-waist figure-hugging skirt. Wear with a loose vest or crisp white shirt for a chic work look.
-
42. Grey peep toe heels, £29.50, Marks and Spencer
Work these block-coloured heels into any outfit this week. Try matching your accessories to the dark grey for some co-ordinating style.
-
43. Papilon – cream mac, £199, Ted Baker
With the weather changing every other day, a mac is a spring essential. Snap this cream wonder up to keep you warm, dry and stylish.
-
44. Snake skin bag, £45, Marks and Spencer
This Limited Edition handbag is sure to be snapped up quickly so waste no time in making sure it’s hanging off your arm next week.
-
45. Vellamo dress, £160, All Saints
No wardrobe is complete without a LBD and this one-shouldered drape number from All Saints is perfect. We love the wrap-around style and the asymmetric finish.
-
46. Turner shoe boot, £45, ASOS
Add some of Rihanna’s style to your wardrobe with these edgy lace-up boots with a high-heel and platform front.
-
47. Floral dress, £35, Marks and Spencer
Float through spring with this sweet floral printed dress with a pretty waist detail and pleated front.
-
48. Chino dress, £75, Banana Republic
Get ready for spring with this gorgeous beige chino dress. Wear with flats and a colourful cardigan for a cool and casual.
-
49. Capri bag, £55, Banana Republic
Small and sweet, this bag is a perfect addition to any spring wardrobe.
-
50. Assymetric dress, £125, Banana Republic
This gorgeous dress, a pair of pretty heels and some lippy…now all we need is an occasion to wear them all to!
