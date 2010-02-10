13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week!
-
1. NEW IN STORE 030210 Shivali Corset Dress
Shivali Corset Dress, £160, All Saints
Steal the show on a night out with this feisty animal print bandeau dress.
-
2. NEW IN STORE 030210 Martham Bag
Martham Bag, £179, Hobbs NW3
This quirky shoulder bag is a keeper, in timeless tan leather and fresh pastel blue.
-
3. NEW IN STORE 030210 Lantern Pocket Skirt
Lantern Pocket Skirt, £29.99, River Island
This cute lantern skirt will dress up a plain cami a treat, or can be paired with a draped cardi and boots for a colourful winter ensemble.
-
4. NEW IN STORE 030210 Promenade Tee
Promenade Tee, £40, French Connection
Get Parisian chic in this ruffled, striped tee.
-
5. NEW IN STORE 030210 La Mode Word Bag
La Mode Word Bag, £25, ASOS
This eighties influenced shoulder bag is a great statement piece, and cute to boot with its nautical button fastening.
-
6. NEW IN STORE 030210 Number One Printed Vest
Number One Printed Vest, £12.99, River Island
This cute vest will make a bargain treat for curing your winter blues.
-
7. NEW IN STORE 030210 Rothko Sequin Dress
Rothko Sequin Dress, £180, French Connection
Get next season's tribal look with a twist in this colour pop, sequin dress from French Connection.
-
8. NEW IN STORE 030210 Studded Pocket Tunic
Studded Pocket Tunic, £30, New Look
This cute tunic number is an easy-to-wear weekend piece, and it's in the season's hot hue - nude.
-
9. NEW IN STORE 030210 Spot Bow Belted Skirt
Spot Bow Belted Skirt, £20, New Look
Polka-dots are oh-so-hot right now, so why not supersize them with this pencil skirt from New Look.
-
10. NEW IN STORE 030210 Boyfriend Cardi
Boyfriend Cardi, £99, Hobbs NW3
Layer up in this fresh hued cardi.
-
11. NEW IN STORE 030210 Venus Dress
Venus Dress, £159, Reiss
This oceanic animal print dress is a great all-rounder. Top it with a blazer for a colour splash look at work, or add heels and a statement necklace for a night of cocktails.
-
12. NEW IN STORE 030210 Limited Collection Orange Dress
Limited Collection Orange Dress, £45, Marks & Spencer
Add a springtime colour pop to your work wear with this smart dress from M&S.
-
13. NEW IN STORE 030210 Crochet Brogues
Crochet Brogues, £60, Topshop
Top off your spring look with these adorable lace insert brogues. Perfect for all your outdoor exploits in the warm weather.
-
14. NEW IN STORE 030210 Earth Piping Detail leather Clutch
Earth Piping Detail leather Clutch, £40, Accessorize
This simple but stunning clutch is a great option for a glamorous night out.
-
15. NEW IN STORE 030210 Maggie Dress
Maggie Dress, £60, Monsoon Fusion
Liberty florals and a sweet Peter Pan collar make this wintry dress a winner in our books.
-
16. NEW IN STORE 030210 Lovebird Triple Ring
Lovebird Triple Ring, £8, Accessorize
Get in the loving mood with these embellished shiners. Or even better get your valentine to treat you!
-
17. NEW IN STORE 030210 Sand Heels
Sand Heels, £160, All Saints
Lace-ups are a must-have shoe at the moment, and the easy heel and stone-wash effect on these make them a winning pair.
-
18. NEW IN STORE 030210 Embellished Jacket
Embellished Jacket, £39.99, River Island
Sophisticated tweed is given a rock edge with this cool, cropped jacket from River Island.
-
19. NEW IN STORE 030210 Marl Skirt
Marl Skirt, £94, Jigsaw
This figure-hugging, Chanel style number is great for adding a little variety to your work wardrobe.
-
20. NEW IN STORE 030210 Crochet Lace Jacket
Crochet Lace Jacket, £39.99, River Island
This cosy number is the perfect alternative to a winter coat in this chilly weather, and comes already accessorised with a cute, quirky owl brooch.
-
21. NEW IN STORE 030210 Buckle Peep Toe Ankle Boots
Buckle Peep Toe Ankle Boots, £84.99, River Island
Shoe boots are still the go-to choice for glamming up a casual ensemble, and this pair from River Island will add rock chic charm to a classic tee and skinnies combination.
-
22. NEW IN STORE 030210 Lace Patch Oversize Sweat
Lace Patch Oversize Sweat, £45, Gonsalves and Hall at ASOS
Everyone loves a comfy sweater, and not all are as elegant as this one from Gonsalves and Hall with cute lace shoulder-inserts.
-
23. NEW IN STORE 030210 Tortoise Shell Effect Across Body Bag
Tortoise Shell Effect Across Body Bag, £30, ASOS
This stunning tortoise effect bag is a must-have for any vintage queen. The filigree frame is the perfect opening for your own little treasure trove.
-
24. NEW IN STORE 030210 Black Bow Belt
Black Bow Belt, £15, Miss Selfridge
This statement bow belt by Miss Selfridge is the perfect treat for updating slim-fitting skirts and dresses.
-
25. NEW IN STORE 030210 Knitted Rose Print Cropped Jumper
Knitted Rose Print Cropped Jumper, £35, Topshop
Stay snug in the chill by topping off a high-waisted dress with this adorable rose print jumper.
-
26. NEW IN STORE 030210 Ditsy Print Tea Dress
Ditsy Print Tea Dress, £38, Miss Selfridge
This lady-like tea dress is perfect for any day out.
-
27. NEW IN STORE 030210 Leather Covered Stud Holdall
Leather Covered Stud Holdall, £75, Topshop
The perfect holdall for work or weekends away – we love Topshop’s twist on the studded bag.
-
28. NEW IN STORE 030210 Black Bird Printed Playsuit
Black Bird Printed Playsuit, £35, Miss Selfridge
A playsuit is must-have spring/summer wear, and we love this cute bird print one by Miss Selfridge.
-
29. NEW IN STORE 030210 Black Leather Tassel Biker
Black Leather Tassel Biker, £150, Miss Selfridge
Fringe is set to be huge next season, so nab this leather biker jacket with a twist and you’ll be way ahead of the pack.
-
30. NEW IN STORE 030210 Faded Floral Shorts
Faded Floral Shorts, £30, Topshop
Bring in summer early with these bloom printed shorts.
-
31. NEW IN STORE 030210 Embroidered Rose Smock Dress
Embroidered Rose Smock Dress, £45, Topshop
This vintage inspired smock dress is the perfect purchase for in-between seasons. Three-quarter length sleeves and cut-out embroidery add understated luxury.
-
32. NEW IN STORE 030210 Cut Out Diamond Bag
Cut Out Diamond Bag, £25, New Look
This slouchy bag is a great all-purpose number, and comes in a fresh cream for an early spring style fix.
-
33. NEW IN STORE 030210 Renoir Peacoat
Renoir Pea Coat, £85, Monsoon
Cold weather clothes needn't be boring when you can wear this colour pop pea coat with adorable heart stamped buttons.
-
34. NEW IN STORE 030210 Tea Party Necklace
Tea Party Necklace, £4, Accessorize
Work ladylike charm in this subtle stunner.
-
35. NEW IN STORE 030210 All Sorts Dress
All Sorts Dress, £95, Monsoon Fusion
A little sparkle goes a long way on this cute smock dress.
-
36. NEW IN STORE 030210 Safety Pin Earrings
Safety Pin Earrings, £4, Accessorize
These earrings have convinced us that pins look much better out of the sewing box and on display on your lobes.
-
37. NEW IN STORE 030210 Trinket Chain Necklace
Trinket Chain Necklace, £55, All Saints
Treat yourself to this charming trinket necklace to update plain tees or an LBD.
-
38. NEW IN STORE 030210 Bella Stripe Dress
Bella Stripe Dress, £45, Monsoon
You'll be ready in a flash with this striped dress; thanks to the funky necklace print there'll be no need to accessorise.
-
39. NEW IN STORE 030210 Fletcher By Lyell Bow Front Blouse
Fletcher By Lyell Bow Front Blouse, £45, Urban Outfitters
A sheer blouse is a new season must-have, and this polka dot top is super-cute to boot! What’s more, it’s perfect for layering over a pretty longline bra for an understated twist on making your underwear outerwear.
-
40. NEW IN STORE 030210 Denim Shirt
Denim Shirt, £30, ASOS
A denim shirt is the new wardrobe staple, so this one could be the perfect treat for the new month.
-
41. NEW IN STORE 030210 Spot Bow Back Dress
Spot Bow Back Dress, £38, ASOS
We love this super-cute dress from ASOS, with a stand-out super-sized bow on the back. Perfect for a girl’s night out paired with some killer heels.
-
42. NEW IN STORE 030210 Mesh Dress
Mesh Dress, £48, Johann at Urban Outfitters
Simple and girly, this dress is a great summer essential with a touch of glamour from the lovely lace insert.
-
43. NEW IN STORE 030210 50s Swirl Print Dress
50s Swirl Print Dress, £20, Matalan
This funky dress from Matalan is our favourite bargain of the week.
