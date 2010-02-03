13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
1. Dantz – butterfly print dress, £149, Ted Baker
Spring to life in this stunning butterfly print dress with thick straps and a multitude of pretty colours.
2. NEW - Mink shift tunic dress, £30, Miss Selfridge
We want this pretty mink shirt tunic in our life right now. Team with a statement necklace and some chunky bangles to give a hard and soft look.
3. NEW - Centurion necklace £29.50, Banana Republic
Statement necklaces don’t get much better than this. We love he mixture of shiny silver, gold and dull silver that will make you stand out for all the right reasons.
4. Kuti sweater, £38, Monsoon Fusion
If you don’t have a heart on at least one of you clothes you are missing out, so why not pick up this peach and black stripe jumper that will keep you warm and stylish.
5. NEW - Cream floral printed dress, £45, Miss Selfridge
Get some vintage chic into your wardrobe with this stunning cream floral dress.
6. Belted dress, £55, Next
Headed to a wedding and need the perfect dress? Then this is the answer, it’s got lashings of bright orange and pink colour, capped sleeves, and a fab triple-layer belt to give a flattering finish.
7. Scratchy flower blouse, £30, Topshop
A pretty blouse from Topshop that can be worn with skinny jeans or high heels for a sophisticated look.
8. NEW - Denim frill skirt, £125.00, Peter Jensen at Urban Outfitters
Add denim with a difference to your everyday look with this tiered frill skirt.
9. Mint Jamie jeans, £40, Topshop
Brighten up your day in these amazing toothpaste skinny jeans.
10. Stud heart sweat, £32, Topshop
Get this gorgeous jumper with a studded embellished heart on the front while you can, as we think it’s going to sell, sell, sell.
11. NEW 925 Silver love pendant, £10, Accessorize
Get in the Valentine’s spirit and adorn your neck with this gorgeous silver love pendant.
12. Kitten dress, £60, Monsoon Fusion
Wow in this incredible navy dress with statement shoulders and a heavily embellished neckline.
13. Embellished Grecian dress, £28, New Look
Here’s an LBD with a difference – this slinky number has sequin embellished details on the shoulder that will have you shining all night long.
14. Merino stripe dress, £85, Jigsaw
We could always do with another cute dress to add to our winter wardrobes. Team with tights and boots for a winning day look or bare your legs and add high-heels for smart nighttime style.
15. Fusion Fabien lace blouse, £40, Monsoon Fusion
Need a new elegant and feminine blouse in your life? Then this is for you. We love the intricate pattern and the rounded hem finish.
16. New In Store This Week - Union Jack pendant necklace, £6, Accessorize
Be Brit proud by wearing this sweet heart shaped necklace.
17. Tatou cardigan, £65, Monsoon Fusion
Keep warm in this multi-coloured button-up knit with long sleeves, a round neck and two handy pockets.
18. New In Store This Week -Bluebelle stacked multi bangles, £12, Accessorize
These fab blue bangles are a perfect accessory for any day or night outfit. Wear as a single or multi stack for a versatile look.
19. NEW - Rosita wooden sandal, £69.50, Banana Republic: 020 77583550
Chunky heels are making their way back to the streets so jump on the trend wagon and snap up these great pair of sling-backs.
20. NEW - Big dot print bandeau dress, £49.50, Mango at ASOS.com
Go monochrome mad with this polka-dot strapless dress. We love the varying sizes of the dots that give a flattering look.
21. NEW - Tactic laser cut shoeboot, £85, ASOS
Add some glamour to your footwear this week with these rose-coloured laser-cut peep-toe heels. Wear with a LBD and blush accessories for a stand-out look.
22. NEW - Skinny chinos, £49.50, Banana Republic: 020 77583550
Make a change from the standard skinny jeans, or jeggings and slip your legs into these mint chinos, perfect for spring.
23. Stripe bow cardi, £18, New Look
How cute are the pockets on this stunning striped cardi from New Look. We also love the shiny gold buttons for added glitz.
24. Chunky stretch bracelet, £12, New Look
Get your wrist into this chunky bronze and diamante bracelet that will work with any outfit day or night.
25. Jewel encrusted sweater, £30, New Look
Add some glamour to an everyday item with this jewel encrusted grey jumper. Perfect for work or play.
26. Studded satin shoe, £30, New Look
Give your feet some gladiator glam with these silver studded high heels.
27. Cartwheel lace jacket, £55, New Look
Lace is a huge must-wear trend and this gorgeous jacket from New Look features cartwheel shapes with a sequin bow on the side.
28. Book of Charms, £85, Oasis
This gorgeous Book of Charms comes with everything you need to look gorgeous everyday, all in one handy box. Link the necklace to one of the 12 stunning charms including a butterfly, leaf, and a heart.
29. NEW - Studded stretch belt, £35, Banana Republic: 020 77583550
You can never go wrong with a studded belt. Wear with a draped dress, over a high-waisted skirt or a baggy tee for an effortless look.
30. Lace blazer, £34.99, River Island
Update your workwear wardrobe in time for spring with this pretty cream lace blazer.
31. Satin lace up court, £20, New Look
Team these gorgeous satin shoes with an on-trend top-knot and a floaty dress for an all-over ballerina chic look.
32. NEW - White cropped love T-shirt, Miss Selfridge
Treat yourself today and pick up this super-sweet crop tee for only £16.
33. NEW - Hooded leather jacket, £225, Banana Republic: 020 77583550
If you still don’t have a leather jacket look no further than this gorgeous brown hooded number that will go with practically anything in your wardrobe.
34. Stripey blazer, £34.99, River Island
Bored of black blazers? Then switch to this lovely two-tone stripe number with gold buttons and two front pockets.
35. NEW - Black floral x body bag, £18, Miss Selfridge
Floral patterns and prints are everywhere at the moment so don’t hesitate before getting your hands on this must-have bag.
36. Jessie - butterfly clutch, £79, Ted Baker
This butterfly clutch would be just as perfect for a wedding accessory, as it would be smart for a work do or indeed almost any activity you can think of. We want.
37. High-waisted stud skirt, £34.99, River Island
Get the biker chick look in this high-waisted skirt with silver studs. Wear with tights, a loose tee and boots for a ultra-cool look.
38. NEW - Floral dip dye scarf, £15, Miss Selfridge
Wrap your neck up with this pink floral fringed scarf that may not necessarily keep it warm but it will keep it looking fab all day long.
39. Hayley – butterfly scarf, £35, Ted Baker
Give your neck some colour with this sweet butterfly print scarf.
40. Jacket, £34.99, River Island
Will it please rain so we can wear this to work??? We adore.
41. Imalia – belt bow detail belt, £49, Ted Baker
Flatter you waist with this sweet black belt with a brown and gold patterned clasp.
42. Lips jumper, £29.99, River Island
Be bold and beautiful in this big lips slouch jumper. Perfect to chuck on and look fab in the process.
43. Litene – blue silk blouse, £99, Ted Baker
You won’t feel blue in this silk blouse that screams buy me NOW.
44. Shoes, £59.99, River Island
As if we need a reason to buy another pair of shoes, especially when they are as stand-out as these.
45. Multi stud pyramid clutch bag, £30, Topshop
Topshop do make a good clutch and this stud number is a perfect example. Perfect to hold all essentials while you party this night away.
46. Flower band ring, £5, Topshop
Slip on this sweet daisy ring from Topshop and enter spring, at least for a bit.
47. NEW - Green gingham dress, £98.00, APC Madras at Urban Outfitters
Get some bright colours into your winter wardrobes with this green and yellow check dress.
48. NEW - Shorts, £59.00,APC Madras at Urban Outfitters
Super-short shorts are a must for spring/summer so get them quick while you can.
49. Lottie clog mules, £65, Topshop
If they’re good enough for Alexa Chung, who has been seen at the Paris Haute Couture show wearing clogs, then they’re good enough for us.
Spring to life in this stunning butterfly print dress with thick straps and a multitude of pretty colours.