13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
1. new in store 200110 Ditsy floral playsuit, £50, Topshop
Ditsy floral playsuit, £50, Topshop
We love the bow and ruffle details on this gorgeous playsuit from Topshop. Team with on-trend brogues to match Alexa Chung’s effortless style.
2. new in store 200110 Puff sleeve dress
Puff sleeve dress, £38, Next
This futuristic dress has lashings of bright colours, a flattering waist and on-trend statement shoulders. We love.
3. new in store 200110 Red double button java dress, £35, Miss Selfridge
Red double button java dress, £35, Miss Selfridge
Office wear has never looked so good. Wear this fab red dress with tights and heels for a stylish daytime look.
4. new in store 200110 Juicy dress
Juicy dress, £45, French Connection
Heading to a wedding and need a dress that’s sophisticated but has sex appeal? Look no further than this sweet draped dress from French Connection.
5. new in store 200110 Denim shirt
Denim shirt, £29.50, Marks and Spencer
Denim shirts can be worn with almost anything at any time of the year. Team with leggings and boots in the winter or with bare legs and a waist belt for a sweet spring look.
6. new in store 200110 Heart embroidered cardi
Heart embroidered cardi, £32, Miss Selfridge
Hearts are everywhere at the moment and we just love this pretty cardigan with contrasting patterned buttons.
7. New in store 200110 Winx poppy print dress
Winx poppy print dress, £119, Ted Baker
We love this bright red poppy-print dress that adds spring style to a wintery outfit. Team with tights and boots for everyday glamour.
8. New in store 200110 Dusky floral dress, £25, New Look
Dusky floral dress, £25, New Look
This dress would make a great addition to your wardrobe right now, either wear with tights for a pretty winter look or wait for a warm day to show off your spring style
9. New in store 200110 Toralu dress
Toralu dress, £160, All Saints
We love this simple but stunning oyster-coloured dress that would be perfect for a winter wedding guest outfit. Team with a glam hair do and minimal accessories to let the dress do all the wowing.
10. new in store 200110 Bow belt tulip skirt
Bow belt tulip skirt, £18, New Look
Update your workwear wardrobe with this cute but classic tulip skirt, perfect for that all-important meeting or simply to add versatility to your everyday outfits.
11. New in store 200110 Salacia gilet
Salacia gilet, £65, All Saints
We love this jersey gilet with a gathered collar and foldover seam detailing. Team with a long-sleeved tee and skinny jeans for a cosy and chic daytime look.
12. New in store 200110 Ruffle Stripe Button Dress
Ruffle stripe button dress, £25, New Look
Style ahoy! Nautical fashion is still a big trend so grab this gorgeous blue white and gold stripe dress while you can.
13. New in store 200110 Itat shrug, £55, All Saints
Itat shrug, £55, All Saints
Wrap yourself up in this gorgeous fine gauge knitted shrug with an open front and cut-out detail at the back. We adore the classic All Saints kilt pin to fasten.
14. new in store 200110 Girly biker jacket
Girly biker jacket, £35, New Look
This super-cool jacket will transform you into a biker babe with a difference. We love the unusual jade colour that will make you stand out for all the right reasons.
15. New in store 200110 Artemis dress
Artemis dress, £75, All Saints
Show off your body in this gorgeous fitted black dress with a drape neck and flattering fit.
16. new in store 200110 Trilla black and white print bag
Trilla black and white print bag, £45, Ted Baker
Go monochrome mad with this black and white geometric print bag with a twist lock clasp and short strap.
17. New in store 200110 Savio pink dress
Savio pink dress, £95, Ted Baker
Unleash your bold side in this incredible pink dress. Team with black accessories for a gothic-glam look or fluorescent ones to increase brightness.
18. New in store 200110 Luxe leopard ring
Luxe leopard ring, £8, New Look
Instead of wearing animal prints get some jungle style on your finger with this glitzy leopard ring.
19. New in store 200110 Tazmin monochrome clutch
Tazmin monochrome clutch, £59, Ted Baker
Everyone needs a classic clutch and this cream and black number is a perfect choice for any day or night look.
20. new in store 200110 Nude pocket puffball parka
Nude pocket puffball parka, £50, Miss Selfridge
We are hoping it rains just so we can wear this amazing puffball parka.
21. new in store 200110 Satchel style shoulder bag, £45, Mango at ASOS.com
Satchel style shoulder bag, £45, Mango at ASOS.com
You don’t need the sun to shine with this amazing bright yellow bag on your arm.
22. new in store 200110 Summer shadow top, £40, French Connection
Summer shadow top, £40, French Connection
Chuck this fab silk top on for a fun and flattering day or evening look.
23. new in store 200110 Magnolia ditsy lace up shoe
Magnolia ditsy lace up shoe, £28, ASOS
Do away with heavy boots and cosy UGGs and make like Fearne Cotton and get your feet into these pretty lace-up shoes perfect for spring.
24. new in store 200110 Side flower headband
Side flower headband, £8, Miss Selfridge
Add some of Leighton Meester’s Gossip Girl style to your look with this black and white flower headband. Blair Waldorf, eat your heart out.
25. New in store 200110 Tan fringed jacket, £150, Warehouse
Tan fringed jacket, £150, Warehouse
Bring a touch of Western style to your wardrobe with this gorgeous tan fringed jacket. We love the subtle but stylish stud details that give an extra ounce of glam.
26. new in store 200110 Cutwork organdy full skirt
Cutwork organdy full skirt, £40, Topshop
We are in coral heaven with this sheer, printed layered skirt that will look utterly fabulous come the spring sunshine.
27. new in store 200110 Bee and butterfly necklace
Bee and butterfly necklace, £9, Topshop
Add a touch of nature to your everyday outfit with this pretty bee and butterfly layered necklace.
28. new in store 200110 Knitted heart stud top
Knitted heart stud top, £40, Topshop
Valentine’s Day is only just around the corner so why not indulge in some heart-filled fashion and add this cute studded jumper to your wardrobe right now?
29. new in store 200110 Black floral skinny belt, £8, Miss Selfridge
Black floral skinny belt, £8, Miss Selfridge
This wear-with-anything belt will become a wardrobe staple in no time flat. We love.
30. new in store 200110 All over embroidered heart tee, £22, Topshop
All over embroidered heart tee, £22, Topshop
Get in the romantic mood early with this adorable heart-print tee.
31. new in store 200110 Ruffle detail skirt, £35, ASOS
Ruffle detail skirt, £35, ASOS
Add some cute but classy ruffles to your outfit with this pastel pink skirt. Wear with tights or bare legs for any type of occasion.
32. New in store 200110 Silk twill ribbon neck shirt
Silk twill ribbon neck shirt, £89, Jigsaw
Ooh la la! Add some Parisian chic to your wardrobe with this sophisticated black silk and ivory blouse.
33. New in store 200110 Piped suede shoe, £30.00, New Look
Piped suede shoe, £30, New Look
Go pretty in pastel with these lovely silver and blush cut-out heels.
34. New in store 200110 Selma dress
Selma dress, £60, Monsoon
Add a splash of colour to your winter looks with this paint stripe dress. Try and match your accessories to the bold orange, yellow or pink colours for the look-at-me effect.
35. New in store 200110 Antique pearl crest bracelet
Antique pearl crest bracelet, £16, Accessorize
Get the vintage look with this classic pearl bracelet that will add instant glamour to any outfit.
36. New in store 200110 LOVE fairtrade cotton tee
LOVE fairtrade cotton tee, £30, Monsoon
Spead the love in this gorgeous multi-patterned white tee. Team with skinny jeans for a casual but cool look.
37. New in store 200110 Aloha corsage bando
Aloha corsage bando, £8, Accessorize
Headbands are a gorgeous way of adding glamour to your outfit, Wear this tropical-coloured accessory for a bright, bold and beautiful look.
38. new in store 200110 Aloha tropical stacking ring
Aloha tropical stacking ring, £8, Accessorize
Add a touch of Hawaii to your look with this brightly-coloured stack of flower rings.
39. New in store 200110 Sedwick shoes
Sedwick shoes, £55, Monsoon
No wardrobe is complete without a pair of simple but classic black heels. Team with a chic LBD for an elegant and feminine look.
40. New in store 200110 Alana shoes
Alana shoes, £55, Monsoon
Looking for the perfect pair of wedding guest shoes? Then look no further than these gorgeous dark teal heels – all we need now is the dress.
41. New in store 200110 Tan fringed skirt
Tan fringed skirt, £70, Warehouse
Fringing was a big a/w 09 trend and it’s set to continue rocking celeb outfits come spring 2010. Wear with a simple tee and either tights and boots or bare legs and flats for a great day or night look.
42. new in store 200110 Iggy bleach skinny jean, £35, ASOS
Iggy bleach skinny jean, £35, ASOS
The acid wash is back. if you haven’t got a pair of bleached skinny jeans then do so now! We also love the worn-in look rips on this pair.
