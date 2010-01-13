13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
1. Layla dress, £175, All Saints
Need a wedding guest dress? Then look no further than this gorgeous satin All Saints number which comes in oyster, midnight and taupe with a detachable self-tie waist and a ruched panel on the shoulders.
2. One shoulder pleated satin dress, £60, Lipsy
Go for the sexy one-shouldered look seen on everyone from Alexandra Burke to Diane Kruger with this stunning silver and black belted number from Lipsy.
3. Vintage twist & pearl ring, £7, Accessorize
You can never get enough gorgeous cocktails rings and this one with a giant gold knot and pearl design is perfect for any day or night look.
4. Stripe tuck top, £38, Warehouse
This stripe tee from Warehouse would make a great addition to any daytime wardrobe. Team with a mini skirt or leggings for a simple but stylish look.
5. Asymmetric zip parka, £75, Warehouse
Wrap up warm in this long black parka that has full zip details and a thick belted waist.
6. Statue of Liberty pendant necklace, £6, Accessorize
Add a bit of New York chic to your wardrobe with this sweet Statue of Liberty pendant necklace.
7. Gina jacquard jumper, £48, Monsoon
Go pattern crazy with this jazzy multi-colored jumper which will keep your warm and stylish at the same time.
8. Shawl cardi, £60, French Connection
Long cardigans are a staple of any wardrobe. They go with almost anything and will take you from winter warmth to springtime cool.
9. Pontello dress, £150, Monsoon
Make a statement in this gorgeous chartreuse silk dress which has a pleated top, embroidered waist band and a twisted hem on the skirt.
10. New In Store This Week - Light grey sequin vest top, £40, Miss Selfridge
Shimmer your way through January in this gorgeous silver sequin vest top.
11. Silk paisley bobble trim scarf, £22, Warehouse
Soon we may hopefully discard our heavy winter knitted scarves in favour of lighter spring ones and this black and white item will be just what we need.
12. Sophie wash garnet, £45, Oasis
You can never have too many pairs of jeans, at least that’s our excuse for wanting this gorgeous pair from Oasis.
13. Twirler peep toe shoe boot, £40, ASOS
Treat yourself to these fab peep-toe shoe boots from ASOS with a coo cut-out design and zip-up back.
14. New In Store This Week - Leaf and charm earrings, £8, Miss Selfridge
Add a touch of spring to your January wardrobe with these pretty gold and pearl leaf design earrings.
15. Diamond stud stretch bracelet, £12, Warehouse
Get some rock chick Rihanna style on your wrists with this amazing diamond stud bracelet.
16. New In Store This Week - Nude tribal embellished tunic, £32, Miss Selfridge
Looking for a new party dress? This short and sweet frock has a tribal design neckline with a flattering fit. Team with tights to keep warm or go bare legged if you dare.
17. Ruche top soft bag, £35, Topshop
Need a new handbag? This soft bag from Topshop is a great choice with a large interior, handy side pockets and glam gold finishings.
18. New In Store This Week - Lace bangle, £6, New Look
Jump on the lace trend bandwagon with this chunky lace bangle for only £6.
19. Sarah jersey dress, £60, French Connection
This fun and flirty dress will give you the stylish edge come spring so wait no longer before snapping it up.
20. Cassiopeia dress, £130, All Saints
This dress has it all, colour, classic All Saints prints and a gorgeous flattering fit. Team with tights and boots for a stylish winter look.
21. Floral leggings, £20, Topshop
Floral designs are going to be a huge spring/summer trend and combining them with comfy leggings is an ideal way to incorporate them into our everyday style.
22. New In Store This Week - Stud flower bag, £25, New Look
Even if we don’t need another bag we might not be able to resist this sweet flower appliquéd handbag from New Look.
23. Aditya dress, £110, All Saints
We love this stunning white dress with a wrap around style and floaty finish. It also comes in black but we think the white would make a perfect addition to any spring wardrobe.
24. New In Store This Week - Madame rage sheer sequin dress, £25, New Look
Make sure all eyes are on you when you go out in this stunning black sequin and sheer dress from New Look. Plus it’s only £25, as if we needed another incentive to buy it.
25. Tan lace-up boots, £35, Marks and Spencer
If you don’t fancy a pair of ankle boots or aren’t a fan of knee-highs then these are ideal for you. These calf length tan suede boots feature a lace-up front with fold-over flaps and a small heel.
26. Summer spot jacquard dress, £45, French Connection
Nevermind whether you have an event planned, you are sure to find somewhere to wear this gorgeous turquoise dress once you have it in your wardrobe.
27. New In Store This Week - Poppy print bow back dress, £38, Miss Selfridge
Get some spring style early with this adorable poppy print dress from Miss Selfridge .
28. Dunia cardigan, £85, All Saints
Wrap up warm in this super-soft cardigan with long sleeves, a low neck and pin-up detail.
29. Verga leather jacket, £395, All Saints
We have serious leather lust for this chalk-coloured jacket, featuring on-trend studs and crinkle finished sleeves.
30. New In Store This Week - Paprika leopard print dress, £22, New Look
Add some colour to your wardrobe with this bright and bold animal print top with a flattering waist detail.
31. New In Store This Week - Antique collar dress, £154, T.B.A at Urbanoutfitters.com
This playful silk dress features gorgeous beaded detail around the neck with ¾ sleeves and a button detail front. Team with leggings and heels for an ultra chic daytime look.
32. New In Store This Week - Metallic gladiator shoe, £12, New Look
Heading on a hot winter break any time soon? If so, snap up these gorgeous gold sandals right now.
33. New In Store This Week - Denim smock dress, £25, New Look
Denim dresses are sure to be a big spring/summer trend so start now with this smock dress with a button detail front and thick hemmed bottom.
34. Ambush waxy western boots, £85, Topshop
Slip your feet into these comfy slouch boots from Topshop. Ideal to give everyday outfits a stylish edge.
35. New In Store This Week - Peep-toe platform, £25, New Look
Give your feet an animal print makeover with these brown snake-skin style peep-toes.
36. Sequin daisy cropped tee, £28, Topshop
We are willing spring to come around sooner if only to wear this super-sweet daisy tee with all-over sequin details.
37. New In Store This Week - Studded cut-out platform, £25, New Look
New Look have given a simple platform heel a super-style update with this pair of cut-out studded heels.
38. New In Store This Week - Delicate lace trim dress, £55, Kimichi and Blue at Urbanoutfitters.com
This vintage-inspired lace trim dress is a perfect choice to add a bit of elegance and grace into your wardrobe. It’s finished with a banded waist and button placket detail.
39. New In Store This Week - Sleeveless denim shirt, £25, New Look
Take a different approach to denim with this funky sleeveless dress which has popper buttons and on-trend stud embellishment on the shoulders.
40. Tiered sleeve wrap dress, £60, Topshop
We love this angelic pale grey dress from Topshop, which features tiered sleeves, a delicate waist tie and a cross-over neck.
41. Big fun tan leather, £80, Office
As we move from the dark winter nights to a brighter spring, slip into these tan studded heels with a platform finish for a fun party look.
42. Black lace up shoe boots, £40, Miss Selfridge
These pretty lace-up shoe boots will add style to a work outfit or sass to a night time outfit. Either way they’re a must-have!
43. Multi-colour print dress, £39.50, Marks and Spencer
Update your work wear wardrobe with this pink, brown and blue patterned dress from Marks and Spencer. Team with thick tights and heels for a formal yet feminine look.
44. Graffitti jacket, £55, Next
Don’t take the plain option for a blazer this season, make a statement in this black and white graffiti print jacket with statement shoulders.
45. Floral zip front bralet, £25, Topshop
We have some lingerie love for this stunning floral zip bralet that will no doubt change the way we look at strapless bras forever.
