13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
-
1. New in store, topshop
Premium stripe blazer, £60, Topshop
Our love of stripes is still going strong! This red stripe blazer with gold button detail would look great thrown over easy tees for a smart/casual look.
-
2. new in store miss selfridge
Black embellished jacket, £50, Miss Selfridge
Add some razzle dazzle to your daytime looks with this jazzy topper.
-
3. new in store topshop
Forget-me-not dress, £35, Topshop
The gorgeous Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has been wearing this Topshop dress with knee-high boots and Opaques - enough said.
-
4. new in store dorothy perkins
Necklace t-shirt, £18, Dorothy Perkins
Save on a statement necklace with this cute print tee.
-
5. new in store monsoon
Bobbie top, £50, Monsoon
This silk blouse with tie detail is the perfect back to work number.
-
6. new in store burberry
Burberry tumbled leather brogues, £215, net-a-porter.com
Brogues are not going anywhere for 2010 so invest fast!
-
7. new in store topshop
Crop big pant bikini, £30, Topshop
Fifties style swimwear + winter sun = sheer delight!
-
8. new in store monsoon
Alexis spot dress, £55, Monsoon
The ditsy spot print, contrasting belt and keyhole detail all make this frock the cream of the crops.
-
9. new in store topshop
Juliet lasercut shoes, £55, Topshop
Trust us when we say kitten heels are the next BIG thing and these super-pointy, lasercut beauties are sure to add an eclectic edge to all ensembles.
-
10. new in store sonia
Sonia by Sonia Rykiel striped cotton-knit sweater, £170, net-a-porter.com
Hea sailor girl!
