13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
1. In store this week 091009
Reptile gold super-platform, £25, Primark
Catwalk satin gem looped brooch, £12, Accessorize.
Multi plait heart clutch, £45, Accessorize.
Pauletta statement necklace, £28, Accessorize
Scarf statement pendant necklace, £14, Accessorize
Stud and stone pleated clutch, £30, Warehouse.
Leather studded Xbody, £45, Warehouse.
Lace lantern dress, £45, Warehouse.
Lace body, £28, Warehouse.
Liquid sequin blazer, £80, Warehouse.
Enchanted faux fur coat, £80, Warehouse.
Bird feather cardigan, £110, Warehouse
High leg belted boot, £75, New Look.
Knitted jumper dress, £25, New Look.
Embellished eighties dress, £40, New Look.
Tulip dress, £25, New Look.
Metallic sequin flower vest, £25, New Look.
Leatherette dress, £40, New Look.
Cage strap sandals, £25, New Look.
Peep toe platform, £20, New Look.
Patent platform ankle boot, £25, New Look.
Suede high leg boot, £80, New Look.
Oriental trim suede platform, £40, New Look.
Metallic leather platform, £40, New Look.
Cropped faux fur jacket, £45, New Look.
Oval frame clutch, £65, French Connection.
Patch Clutch, £50, French Connection.
Victorian glitzy super embellished Alice band, £14, Accessorize.
