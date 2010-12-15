13 Mar 2018
New In Store
1. NIS 151210
Brown Print Bow Shift Dress, £39.99, River Island
Hit two trends on the head at once with this fantastic leopard-print ladylike shift.
2. NIS 151210
Diane von Furstenberg Fringed Silk-chiffon Dress, £510, Net-a-Porter
It’s not a wrap dress but this LBD with acetate fringing is bound to be another Diane von Furstenberg classic. Perfect for many a party season to come.
3. NIS 151210
Layla Snake Print Block Heel Sandals, £65, Topshop
Snake skin was all over the SS11 catwalks so get there early with these 70s-vibe platforms.
4. NIS 151210
Famous Cotton Slim Trouser, £60, French Connection
The tapered trouser is a big look at the moment so bag this gorgeous pair from French Connection before they disappear.
5. NIS 151210
Anton Heunis Art Deco Disc & Multi Coloured Crystal Necklace, £162, My Wardrobe
A magical blend of vintage 70s finds, textured discs and twinkling coloured Swarovski crystals, this necklace is an outfitter maker!
6. NIS 151210
Orange Print Ruffle Front Shirt Dress, £44.99, River Island
It’s bold but so beautiful, we love this printed shirt-dress from River Island. Team with tights and brogues to complete the look.
7. NIS 151210
Skinny Trousers, £39.99, Zara
What did we do before skinny trousers? The turn-ups on these fab indigo ones will give you a cute un-done look.
8. NIS 151210
Bex Rox Natasi Gold Bracelet, £175, Browns
Go glam with Bex Rox’s chunky chain bracelet. It’s a tonal sensation with separate strands of synthesised hermatite, sandstone and black agate on gold.
9. NIS 151210
Mulberry Petticoat White Picnic Dress, £595, My Wardrobe
We’ve seen it on both Florence Welch and Kelly Osbourne, now it’s your chance to wear Mulberry’s gorgeous Animalier white dress for the SS11 collection.
10. NIS 151210
Clemens En August Mid-rise Metallic Skinny Jeans, £46.25, The Outnet
The Outnet is always fab for a bargain and they’ve outdone themselves this time with Clemens en August’s metallic jeans at 75% off the original price. Bargain!
11. NIS 151210
Messenger Bag with Perforations, £29.99, Zara
Zara handbags are such a steal. They’re always on trend, well made and great value for money, just like this one.
12. NIS 151210
3.1 Phillip Lim Lace Playsuit, £330, Browns
Pairing on-trend lace with mini black shorts, this really is a playsuit worth playing in.
13. NIS 151210
Knitted Oversized Jumper, £22.99, New Look
Go slouch-tastic with this gorgeous scoop-neck knitted jumper. Team it with khaki tapered trousers and shoe boots for an effortlessly cool look.
14. NIS 151210
Womens Bronx Herald Brogue Flats, £65, Schuh
Brogues are here to stay on the fashion scene so grab these great ones from Schuh.
15. NIS 151210
Acne Gold Triangle Stone Ring, £55, Browns
Acne’s jewellery range is well worth checking out. This gold tone ring with an apple green resin stone is just one of the many delights in the collection.
16. NIS 151210
Black Rose Print Beanie, £16.99, River Island
It’s the perfect time of year to be pulling our your favourite knits, and stocking up on new ones, too, like this colourful beanie from River Island.
17. NIS 151210
Peter Pan Pocket Tunic, £19.99, New Look
The Peter Pan collar is oh-so on trend so wear New Look’s tunic under a round-neck jumper or team with black skinny jeans and tie a ribbon around the neck to channel Alexa Chung.
18. NIS 151210
Wine Pleat Ponte Pencil Shift Dress, £38, Topshop
This dress is a little bit Victoria Beckham, a lot Roland Mouret and only £38 from Topshop! Snap it up before it’s gone,
19. NIS 151210
Anya Hindmarch Keaton Leather Cross-body Bag, £395, Net-a-Porter
This little leather bag is perfect for the fashionista on the go. With a detachable long strap, it can be worn across the body or whipped off altogether for a cool clutch.
20. NIS 151210
DKNY Sleeveless Sequined Dress, £126, The Outnet
Add a bit of sparkle to your special night out with DKNY’s sequined dress. It’s ultra flattering, too.
21. NIS 151210
Long Feather Pendant, £12.50, Topshop
Feather prints are definitely on the comeback so go one better with a real feather on the end of this lovely long length gold chain.
22. NIS 151210
Chunky bangle, £14.90, Mango
A chunky bangle is a great way to give your outfit a modern twist and this piece from Mango in black and orange with heart detail is so cute. Great for this season's 70s trend.
23. NIS 151210
Fuzzy Mohair Cardigan, £55, Urban Outfitters
Keep cosy this winter with this luxuriously woolly open knit cardi with V-neck front and bauble design. We love this number in festive red the perfect piece to snuggle under, without sacrificing on style.
24. NIS 151210
Johann Earl Jacquard Circle Skirt, £35, Urban Outfitters
We love this luxe number from Urban Outfitters, it’s the perfect party piece for winter. The oriental style print is so sophisticated and will go great with some killer heels and your favourite T-shirt!
25. NIS 151210
Striped favorite T, £10, Gap
Perfect with your staple skinny jeans or this seasons must-have leather shorts, a stripy T-shirt is an all year round staple and we love this version from Gap.
26. NIS 151210
Black Leather Slouch Bag, £65, Miss Selfridge
We’ve found it, this season’s staple black handbag in on-trend lizard print. A bargain at just £65, go on, treat yourself!
27. NIS 151210
Circle Hem Ponte Dress, £50, Oasis
If you’re more geek-chic than dancing queen why not pick up this navy blue ponte dress from Oasis. A great party piece for just £50.
28. NIS 151210
Super skinny pants, £35.95, Gap
A great alternative to your skinny jeans, pick up these super stretch, super cool slacks from Gap. To-die-for in olive green.
29. NIS 151210
Melange knit cardigan, £39.90, Mango
Keep your look lady-like this winter with this melange knit cardigan with twin patch pockets in bubble-gum pink. An adorable look that’s a bargain at just £39.90!
30. NIS 151210
Dress- FC Wet, £79.90, Mango
Dance the night away in this bustier dress with detachable straps from Mango. The double tulle layers on the skirt are ballerina-esque but the navy blue colour keeps the style contemporary.
31. NIS 151210
Belted Drape Wrap Coat, £90, Oasis
Want to keep warm but stay stylish this winter? This may be the perfect coat for you - the oversized drape collar and leather belt are oh-so chic and this piece will keep you snug all day long.
32. NIS 151210
Dress LSC Flora, £79.90, Mango
Look delightfully festive in this strapless gold dress from Mango. We love the knot detail and the metallic look is so trendy.
33. NIS 151210
Suede Knee Skirt, £70, Oasis
We just can’t get enough of this beige suede skirt from Oasis. Encapsulating an equestrian style but with a modern twist, this skirt will keep you right on trend this winter
34. NIS 151210
Spot jumper, £38, Warehouse
Looking for the perfect winter woolie? Why not pick up this spotted navy number from Warehouse, it’s a steal at just £38!
35. NIS 151210
Origami one shoulder dress, £85, Warehouse
This season’s must have is without doubt the asymmetrical dress. Keep your look classic with this origami style number form Warehouse. The perfect LBD!
36. NIS 151210
Drape sleeve dress, £45 , Warehouse
Look glam over Christmas with this gorgeous drape sleeve dress from Warehouse. Keep cosy with black tights and ankle boots or team with bare legs if you dare…
37. NIS 151210
Embellished Shoulder Dress, £45, Miss Selfridge
Nail this season’s 70s trend with this bohemian shoulder dress from Miss Selfridge. We adore the terracotta colour and love that this dress can take you from day to night.
38. NIS 151210
Johann Earl Leopard Block Top, £35, Urban Outfitters
Colour blocking is a great way to experiment with style and why not include animal print too? This T-shirt from Urban Outfitters is casual but cool - the perfect way to update your staple skinny jeans.
39. NIS 151210
Ann Demeulemeester Blanche White Blouse, £195, Browns
Now more than ever, we all need a white shirt in our wardrobe! We love the hitched sleeves and pearlescent buttons on this investment piece by Ann Demeulemeester.
40. NIS 151210
Nude Beaded Shift Dress, £150, Miss Selfridge
‘Tis the season for sparkle so why not go all out and dazzle at your Christmas party in this number from Miss Selfridge! A little pricer than usual for the high street brand but we think it’s worth it as this piece will last you a lifetime!
