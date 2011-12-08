We've got cool capes, shimmering jewellery, Christmas party dresses and more in this week's latest shopping drop…
New In Store
More Fashion
-
1. Oasis dress - New In Store
-
2. River Island coat - New In Store
Red Leopard Print Collar Coat, £85, River Island
-
3. Hobbs dress - New In Store
NW3 Annabel Dress, £169, Hobbs
-
4. Ted Baker necklace - New In Store
Bib Necklace, £59, Ted Baker
-
5. French Connection dress - New In Store
Hot Fuzz Scoop Dress, £140, French Connection
-
6. Jaeger dress - New In Store
Polka Dot Dress, £299, Jaeger
-
7. Estelle Deve ring - New In Store
Estelle Deve Gold Ausonia Molten Nugget Ring, £145, My Wardrobe
-
8. ASOS blouse - New In Store
Pussy Bow Denim Blouse, £35, ASOS
-
9. Juicy Couture skirt - New In Store
Juicy Couture Sequined Mini Skirt, £205, Net-A-Porter
-
10. Jaeger dress - New In Store
Georgina Bow Back Prom Dress, £190, Jaeger
-
11. Miss Selfridge shoes - New In Store
Slinky Ochre Chain Detail Heel, £58, Miss Selfridge
-
12. Whistles blouse - New In Store
Big Spot Blouse, £95, Whistles
-
13. See By Chloe tote - New In Store
See by Chloe Poya Leather Tote, £335, Net-A-Porter
-
14. Topshop playsuit - New In Store
Contrast Collar Playsuit, £46, Topshop
-
15. Coast blouse - New In Store
Tatianna Spot Blouse, £75, Coast
-
16. DKNY bag - New In Store
DKNY Eggshell Double Flap Shoulder Bag, £260, My Wardrobe
-
17. Hobbs skirt - New In Store
Acadian Skirt, £99, Hobbs
-
18. New Look jeans - New In Store
Metallic Coated Jean, £39.99, New Look
-
19. Hobbs bracelet - New In Store
Alberta Bracelet, £45, Hobbs
-
20. Joy faux fur jacket - New In Store
Cream Faux Fur Jacket, £65, Joy
-
21. Topshop shoes - New In Store
Sling Back Platforms, £85, Topshop
-
22. Hot Squash top - New In Store
Waterfall Top, £45.99, Hot Squash
-
23. Reiss belt - New In Store
Padded Waist Belt, £69, Reiss
-
24. Splendid cardigan - New In Store
Splendid Charcoal Waterfall Knitted Cardigan, £91, My Wardrobe
-
25. Alice by Temperley lace shirt - New In Store
Alice by Temperley Ivory Esmeralda Lace Shirt, £245, My Wardrobe
-
26. All Saints jacket - New In Store
Brompton Jacket, £195, All Saints
-
27. Michael Kors clutch - New In Store
Michael Kors Gio Ostrich-Effect Leather Clutch, £330, Net-A-Porter
-
28. Alexis Bittar necklace - New In Store
Alexis Bittar Crystal Encrusted Horse Shoe Necklace, £133, EC One
-
29. Zara jumpsuit - New In Store
Asymmetric Jumpsuit, £59.99, Zara
-
30. River Island shrug - New In Store
Brown Chelsea Girl Vintage Faux Fur Shrug, £55, River Island
-
31. Oasis dress - New In Store
Red Pleated Dress, £65, Oasis
-
32. River Island bag - New In Store
Orange Suede Hand Held Barrel Bag, £55, River Island
-
33. Oasis dress - New In Store
Oriental Satin Dress, £95, Oasis
-
34. Miss Sixty boots - New In Store
Studded Boots, £88, Miss Sixty (020 7700 6470)
-
35. New Look dress - New In Store
Little Mistress Peter Pan Spot Dress, £32, New Look
-
36. Whistles jumpsuit - New In Store
Pineapple Jumpsuit, £150, Whistles
-
37. Monsoon dress - New In Store
Fusion Colour Block Pleat Dress, £65, Monsoon
-
38. Miss Selfridge ring - New In Store
Articulated Textured Ring, £10, Miss Selfridge
-
39. Zara skirt - New In Store
Frill Skirt, £49.99, Zara
-
40. Reiss T-Shirt - New In Store
Spotty T-Shirt, £95, Reiss
-
41. Mango coat - New In Store
Loose-fit Coat, £144.90, Mango
-
42. H&M boots - New In Store
Suede Ankle Boots, £24.99, H&M
-
43. Zara trousers - New In Store
Lace Trousers, £39.99, Zara
-
44. Jigsaw top - New In Store
Regatta Stripe Top, £45, Jigsaw
-
45. Jigsaw skirt - New In Store
Coloured Tweed Mini Skirt, £95, Jigsaw
-
46. Zara bag - New In Store
Tan Bag, £39.99, Zara
-
47. Miss Selfridge dress - New In Store
Bronze Sequin Maxi Dress, £99, Miss Selfridge
-
48. Dorothy Perkins dress - New In Store
White Spot Georgette Dress, £39.50, Dorothy Perkins
-
49. ASOS belt - New In Store
Orange Pastel Skinny Belt, £6, ASOS
-
50. Ted Baker playsuit - New In Store
Printed Playsuit, £149, Ted Baker
-
51. Rag & Bone dress - New In Store
Rag & Bone Leonard Galaxy-Print Dress, £380, Matches
-
52. Bailey Whitledge trilby - New In Store
Bailey Whitledge Trilby, £40.99, Surfdome.com
-
53. French Connection dress - New In Store
Lost and Found Maxi Dress, £145, French Connection
-
54. French Connection jacket - New In Store
April Spark Cape Jacket, £170, French Connection
-
55. Weekend by MaxMara top - New In Store
Weekend By MaxMara Uniparo Top, £75, Matches
-
56. Karen Millen gloves - New In Store
Colour Block Gloves, £55, Karen Millen
-
57. H&M scarf - New In Store
Printed Scarf, £2.99, H&M
-
58. All Saints dress - New In Store
Progression Dress, £250, All Saints
-
59. Warehouse trousers - New In Store
Floral Printed Trousers, £50, Warehouse
-
60. Wallis dress - New In Store
Navy Scallop Edge Dress, £55, Wallis
-
61. Warehouse dress - New In Store
Yellow and Black Colour-Block Dress, £45, Warehouse
-
62. Ted Baker courts - New In Store
Ted Baker Courts, £95, Javari.co.uk
-
63. Faux.uk coat - New In Store
Monte Blanc Lynx Hooded Coat, £149.99, Faux.uk.com
-
64. Warehouse cape - New In Store
Textured Cape, £80, Warehouse
-
65. Raoul trousers - New In Store
Raoul High-Waisted Flared Trousers, £245, Matches
-
66. Karen Millen bag - New In Store
Baby Snake Bag, £170, Karen Millen
-
67. Dorothy Perkins dress - New In Store
Green Twist Cowl Neck Dress, £25, Dorothy Perkins
-
68. ASOS skirt - New In Store
Jersey Pencil Skirt with Contrast Belt, £18, ASOS
-
69. Dorothy Perkins cardigan - New In Store
Metallic Jaquard Boxy Cardigan, £32, Dorothy Perkins
-
70. Coast dress - New In Store
Polly Ponte Monochrome Dress, £135, Coast
-
71. Gianvito Rossi courts - New In Store
Gianvito Rossi Leather Court Shoes, £415, Browns
-
72. Warehouse dress - New In Store
Blue Belted Dress, £45, Warehouse
-
73. Wallis top - New In Store
Stone Floral Top, £33, Wallis
-
74. Balenciaga dress - New In Store
Balenciaga Crepe Cargo Dress, £635, Browns
-
75. Shourouk Phenix necklace - New In Store
Shourouk Phenix Dorado Crystal-Embellished Necklace, £540, Net-A-Porter
-
76. Monsoon dress - New In Store
Blue Patty Dress, £70, Monsoon
-
77. Oasis dress - New In Store
Beaded Roxy Shift Dress, £80, Oasis
-
78. Wallis shirt - New In Store
Stone Blossom Shirt, £33, Wallis
-
79. Reiss jacket - New In Store
Seamed Jacket With Waist Detail, £265, Reiss
-
80. ASOS cape - New In Store
Cape Jacket With Embellished Shoulders, £55, ASOS
Must Reads
13 Mar 2018