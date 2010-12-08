13 Mar 2018
Rose dress, £85, Oasis
This vintage-inspired dove grey frock with rose layered fabric is just the thing for the party season. Wear with a black or silver bolero to keep warm.
Gaby print shirt dress, £135, Whistles
We love this spot print shirt dress. Made of thick woven cotton, it’s a wintry version of the summer staple.
Phillipa sequin dress, £150, Whistles
The party season is all about sparkles but if you just fancy a smattering of sequins then this bodycon dress is perfect.
Faux jet pendant necklace, £90, Jaeger
Give your look an art deco spin by adding Jaeger’s jet black and silver statement necklace.
Project D Ivy dress, £265, Selfridges
If you're a fan of Dannii Minogue's X Factor dresses then her label Project D line has lots of treats for you. We love this midnight blue silk sheath dress with long-sleeve lace arms and belt. Gorgeous!
Statement animal print classic court shoe, £85, Dune
There’s nothing like a bit of leopard print to make an LBD sizzle and Dune’s classic peep-toe courts will do just the trick.
Vintage Ostrich suitcase, £48, Urban Outfitters
For the vintage-lover this cute suitcase is the coolest accessory for any weekend trips away! Team yours with country tweeds for a rustic look.
Jigsaw Vintage mohair wool asymmetric poncho £79, Jigsaw
Snuggle up in this Jigsaw Vintage mohair wool poncho. Wear yours over skinny trous or leggings with chunky knee-high boots to channel the Kate Moss look.
O&O gold pattern metallic skirt, £35, Urban Outfitters
Midi length skirts are a big trend moving into spring/summer and this skirt from O&O is a great trans-seasonal investment. It will look fab with knits and opaques in winter and bare legs when the warm weather hits.
Flock heart pussybow blouse, £22.99, New Look
We've said it before and we'll say it again - every girl needs a pussybow blouse in her wardrobe! It's the ultimate go-with-anything style staple. Pick yours up from New Look for a real steal.
Fairisle cowl neck sweater dress, £112, Jigsaw
You can't go wrong with Fair Isle knits, especially in this frosty weather! This is the perfect cosy but stylish sweater dress to see you through winter.
Brocade skirt with bow, £25.99, Zara
We love the super luxe look of brocade and this little mini is perfect for that touch of luxury in a modern shape.
Long jacket with faux-suede appliques, £39.99, Zara
A classic cable knit cardi in a warm hue for winter, you’ll want to wear it all day long.
+J Wool Single breasted coat, £69.99, Uniqlo
If you haven’t invested in a camel coat already then make sure you get +J for Uniqlo’s classic.
Camel shorts, £175, Jaeger
These camel shorts have got everything! In this season’s colour, they’ve got a wide leather waistband, buckled sides and are ultra flattering.
Dress with skirt detail, £39.99, Zara
Gorgeously simple but with an exaggerated skirt, this is the ultimate day-to-night dress. Just add a statement necklace and some heels and you’re good to go.
Colanda satin dress, £75, Oasis
Structured dresses are perfect for cinching you in when you need a little more support. We love the tucking and pleating detail on the bust of this luxe-looking dress.
Diesel crop boy blazer, £130, ASOS
The blazer is a must in every wardrobe. Team Diesel’s cropped version with a long length t-shirt and skinny black trousers to cut a cool silhouette.
Silence + Noise Silk Dress pant, £48, Urban Outfitters
Now's the time to invest in a great pair of dress pants! We love this purse-friendly pair from Silence + Noise as the silk texture gives a lovely, soft silhouette. Would look fab with a tux blazer jacket.
Black Chelsea boot, £95, Urban Outfitters
Chelsea boots are an absolute winter style staple. These cuties from Urban Outfitters come in at under £100 so they're a real style steal.
Kimchi & Blue Lady bird fur coat, £110, Urban Outfitters
Faux fur is a huge trend right now and with Kate Moss and Sienna Miller championing the look you'll be in stylish company! We love the rich chocolately hue of this feathered fur coat.
Hudson leather fabric heeled boot, £140, Urban Outfitters
Hiking boots are given a softer edge for spring with these cool boots from Hudson. The chunky, stacked heel makes them more practical, too!
Print sleeve top, £40, Oasis
Add a splash of the tropics to your all-black ensemble with this top from Oasis. With a bright yellow floral print and playful flutter sleeves, breathe a bit of spring into your winter wardrobe!
Mango wool mix reversible swing coat, £189.90, ASOS
Toggle up and swing your hips in Mango’s fabulous A-line swing coat. We love the mix of metallic buttons on classic navy.
Halston Heritage One Shoulder Embroidered Drape Dress, £953.00, My Wardrobe
We love this sparkly gold number where Bollywood meets cocktail hour! Tie your hair up and go for understated make-up to let the intricate bead and sequin detail really stand out. Stunning!
Bottega Veneta Washed-silk column gown, £1,995, Net-a-Porter
You just don’t get more elegant than a Bottega Veneta gown and we love this black strapless number in gathered washed-silk. You need nothing more than a pair of Jimmy Choos and a clutch with this column silhouette dress to achieve a timeless evening look.
Black Pleated Midi Skirt, £30, Miss Selfridge
We love mid-length skirts this season and what better way get it right with than with this black pleated number form Miss Selfridge! Go geek-chic with a heeled brogue and sleeveless shirt but add a feminine touch with centre-parted wavy hair!
Theory Cashmere Mix Light Sweater, £165, My Wardrobe
Indulge yourself with some cashmere this winter with this understated jersey from Theory. The heather grey number is a wardrobe staple and would look perfect with skinny jeans and heals for a sophisticated but cozy day time look.
Ginger Chiffon Panel Crop Top, £20.00, Miss Selfridge
Nail this winter’s lady-like trend with this chiffon panel crop top from Miss Selfridge. We love the heather colour and would look fab with high wasted shorts, black tights and ankle boots!
Vikki Long Length Multi Layer Necklace, £8, Boohoo.com
Everyone needs a staple gold necklace for party season and we love this imitation gold piece from boohoo.com. A bargain at just £8, team with black high wasted trousers, matching blazer and heels for subtle elegance.
Marni Multi-chain floral-embellished necklace, £330, Net-a-Porter
This is the perfect necklace for this seasons metallic trend with its gold-tone brass chain, ribbon and Swarovski embellishment! Team this party piece with high wasted trousers, towering heals and a blazor for a classic evening look!
Cut Out Platform Heel, £29.99, New Look
Towering heels are a party season staple and this is the perfect pair to look great with either a dress or trousers! For an edgy look team with black skinny jeans, a sequined vest and smokey eyes!
Black Feather Shoe Boot, £69, Miss Selfridge
If you like to go bold with footwear why not splash out on this black feather adorned boot from Miss Selfridge. Team with black tights and a long-sleeved mini dress to get an on-trend 70’s look!
Grey Angora Turban Hat, £16.99, River Island
The turban has returned to our winter-wardrobe wishlist once again and this time its all about wool! Get Kylies winter look with this fluffy angora number from River Island, a bargain at £16.99.
Faux Lizzard Skin Box Bag, £30, Topshop
The perfect pouch to complete any evening look this cream lizard skin box bag is a steal at £30. Wear with skinny jeans, a playsuit, a dress or shorts, this bag suits all!
Nicole Fendel Sterling Silver Twist Cocktail Ring, £148, My Wardrobe
If you’re into silver rather than gold this Christmas why not treat yourself to this stunning turqoise ring from Nicole Fendel. Give this beautiful piece reminiscent of Arabian treasure a modern edge by wearing on your index finger!
Lurex snood, £18.00, Warehouse
A snood is the perfect way to keep warm this winter without sacrificing on style. We love this woolly grey number from warehouse which would look great with a leather jacket and jeans!
Sequin and Crystal Dress, £295, Reiss
For the perfect cocktail dress look no further than this rose and copper sequin and crystal-embellished number from Reiss. This gorgeous piece is very 1920’s but you can keep the look modern with ankle boots and pulled back hair!
Swarovski crystal chain cuff, £225, Net-a-Porter
This bracelet is the perfect way to give a modern edge to your look without losing glamour. This tough-luxe gold tone brass piece with Swarofski crystal embellishment is a party must-have and a sparkly addition to our Christmas wish list!
Petite Knitted Jacquard Cardi, £45, Topshop
As the weeks get colder what better excuse to fill your wardrobe with great knitwear. We love this retro print cream and charcoal grey jacquard cardi from Topshop and it’s a bargain too at just £45!
Roberto Cavallli Thigh-high Lace Leather Boots, £665, Net-a-Porter
If you’re not afraid to go bold with style then these are the boots for you. Lace is a must have this winter and these thigh highs will keep you from catching a chill Avoid looking trashy by teaming with a long sleeved cocktail dress in icey grey and keep the hair pinned up! Hot!
Basic Button Through Shirt, £18, Topshop
This sleeveless white shirt is adorable and an all year round staple. Team with skinny black jeans and towering peep-toe boot wedges for an on-trend look this winter!
Spikes Stretch Bracelet, £14.99, River Island
This bracelet perfectly evokes high fashion but without the designer price-tag. This Dominique Jones-esque spike stretch bracelet is an absolute steal at £14.99 from River Island and is the perfect way to give your LBD a modern edge!
Premium Black Diamante Beaded One Shoulder Playsuit, £75, Topshop
This black play-suit with beaded detail is the perfect alternative to the LBD and the asymmetric style is bang on trend! Team with black tights and ankle boots to complete the look!
Black Silk and Jersey Dress, £195, Reiss
For pure sophistication go for a floor length dress in classic black. We love this slinky v-neck number from Reiss where the asymmetrical seams are right on-trend! Finish with an up do’ and glittering drop earrings to complete this glamorous look.
Oyster Star Beaded Tapered Trousers, £65, Topshop
We love these Tapered trousers in on-trend oyster and is great glam alternative to the classic party dress. Team with Jimmy Choos and a black vest for understated evening glamour.
Marchesa Embellished silk dress, £3,480, Net-a-Porter
Throw yourself into the party season with this exquisite tassel-trimmed dress from Marchesa. This stunning piece embellished with sequins and beads is pure glamour. Don’t be afraid to go metallic with shoes and accessories to nail that red carpet look!
Marc by Marc Jacobs Framed Leather Shoulder Bag, £310, Net-a-Porter
InStyle are just in love with this gloriously chic Marc by Marc Jacobs handbag. With the gold chain-link shoulder strap and pleated stone leather frame you simply can’t go wrong!
Sequin Mesh Top, £24.99, New Look
This sequin top is the perfect piece to glam up a pair of high wasted shorts and is a bargain at just £24.99. Glitter in sequins this winter without paying designer prices!
DKNY Ivory Paisley Mirrored Embroidered Dress, £422, My Wardrobe
Whit dresses are big this winter and this patterned frock fromDKNY is the perfect number to take you right on through to Spring. Team with leg lengthening heals and an up do’ for an understated but striking evening look.
