13 Mar 2018
New In Store
Foldover Shopper, £36, Warehouse
The perfect shopper, this bag is incredibly versatile. Fold over and carry across your body at the start of the day, then extend and hold by the grip handles when it starts to fill up.
Jessica’s Attic Lace Mesh Dress, £49.99, Republic
We love the touch of lace in this thigh-skimming doll dress. Team with black tights and wedges to play with proportions.
Fisherman Rib Tunic, £24.99, New Look
Either worn over leggings or a long pleated skirt, New Look’s fisherman rib long jumper will look fantastic. We love the pocket detail.
Aubin & Wills Sequin-embellished mini-skirt, £98, Net-A-Porter
Completely covered in sequins, this Aubin & Wills mini skirt is a party season staple. Team with bare legs and sky-high stilettos to party the night away.
Rose Printed Laser Cut Petal Skirt, £60, Oasis
The perfect example for the ladylike trend, Oasis’ rose print dress is just gorgeous. Stay prim with some kitten heels or add an edge with some shoe boots.
Eddie Borgo Block Pyramid Ring, £253.48, My Theresa
This black and gold crystal-encrusted block pyramid ring will add a touch of sparkle to any outfit. Keep other accessories minimal to really let it shine.
Premium Black Suede Panel Sweat Top, £45, Topshop
We all need to stock up on our jumpers and this one from Topshop will be a wardrobe staple. Simple but stylish, it has soft suede panels on the chest, arm patches and around the waist.
Century Coat, £135, All Saints
All Saints is famous for its undone-chic look, and this shawl style coat is a typical example of this. Pleated shoulders create volume and a long waist belt will cinch you in.
Noir Disco Ball Earrings, £75, Noir at NYLABoutique.com
Get in the disco spirit with Noir’s diamante encrusted disco ball drop earrings. Style your hair in an up-do to really show them off.
Yellow Print Blouse, £34.99, River Island
The beautiful colours in this gorgeous print will add some much needed warmth to all skin tones. Team with gold jewellery to maximise the effect.
Zimmerman Sapphire Copy Cat Silk Playsuit, £189, My Wardrobe
If you’re jetting off to warmer climes for Christmas this year then be sure to pack this fab playsuit. If you’re not, then buy it now and save it for the summer!
Chloe Strap-detailed Leather Boots, £615, Net-A-Porter
Whether you’re at the farmer’s market or shopping in Shoreditch, these heritage-inspired Chloe boots will be a big hit.
Pedro Garcia Giza Python Ballerinas, £296.86, My Theresa
Snakeskin was all over the SS11 catwalks so get ahead of the game and bag Pedro Garcia’s python optic leather ballerina pumps.
Plum Cocoon Coat, £149, Precis
Wrap up and brave the weather in Precis’ cosy cocoon coat. With a patent waist belt, you’ll keep your shape while keeping warm.
Twenty8Twelve Boston Dress, £322.28, My Theresa
Twenty8Twelve’s golden velvet dress is the true meaning of luxe. With a gorgeous cowl neck you’ll appear to be draped in gold.
House of Harlow 1960 Plated Medallion Locket Necklace, £86, My Wardrobe
Nicole Richie brings us a new modern classic in this gorgeous medallion locket. It’s 14kt yellow gold plated and the perfect length to wear outside of the on-trend Peter Pan collar.
Black Treggings, £79, Planet
We all wonder how we lived without them! The tregging is now a true wardrobe staple. With a nice buckle detail at the waist, these ones by Planet are great.
Cotton Trousers, £25.99, Zara
A simple shape and a gorgeous colour, wear these trousers with ballet pumps by day and stilettos by night.
Heart Tulle Suspender Tights, £8.50, Topshop
Suspender tights have been a mini trend bubbling under the surface for a while now. Get these mink ones from Topshop and flash the scallop tops from underneath your leather shorts.
Cut Out Back Sequin Maxi, £55, Topshop
Go long and luxurious with this cut out sequin maxi dress. With a hint of décolletage and a cinched in waist it’s fabulously flattering.
ASOS Premium Embellished Cable Jumper, £50, ASOS
ASOS has added a little bit of sparkle to the knit of the season, the cable jumper. Keep accessories minimal and hair simple for an effortless look.
Christopher Kane Printed Sheer Silk Dress, £280, The Outnet
We thought it was heavenly when it first hit the shops, and now at 65% off, it’s even more so. Snap up Christopher Kane’s printed silk up from The Outnet before it’s gone for good.
A|Wear Crinkle Satin Shift Dress, £35, ASOS
Oh so pretty crinkled ruffles sit along the hem of this beautifully billowing dress. Team with black tights and a statement ring to pull the look together.
Gerry Cardigan, £115, Myne at NYLABoutique.com
A cardigan with a blazer’s edge, wear Myne’s Gerry cardigan over a gown to get the black tie boyfriend jacket look.
Black Sophie Fan, £595, Lulu Guinness
A clutch is the ultimate party necessity so why not splash out on one you’ll keep forever. We love Lulu Guinness’ fan bags, particularly this one named after Sophie Dahl.
Patch Pocket T-shirt, £38, Warehouse
This patch pocket T-shirt can be dressed up with some bold accessories and skinny black trousers, or dressed down by pairing it with your favourite pair of jeans.
Beige Chelsea Girl Vintage Satchel, £79.99, River Island
Get carried away with the vintage look and make your bag of choice this stylish satchel.
Cut Out Beaten Cuff, £10, Freedom at Topshop
Accessorise like Emma Watson this season and team your outfit with some unusual jewellery. We love this cut-out cuff from Freedom at Topshop.
ASOS Pleat Jersey Palazzo Pants, £26, ASOS
Is it a skirt or is it a pair of trousers? we hear you ask. They’re Palazzo Pants and a huge trend for SS11. A great alternative to the maxi skirt, snap yours up now to be ahead of the crowd.
Frenchie Diamante Court High Heels, £70, Schuh
These stilettos are the perfect combination of a classic shape and a hint of sparkle. With a 13cm heel, however, they should be worn with caution!
Jessica’s Attic Scallop Shrug, £49.99, Republic
Get a vintage feel with this delicate sequined shrug. With an Art Deco scallop pattern in gold sequins, it will sit beautifully on top of a black silk maxi dress.
Combination Leopard Scarf, £19.99, Zara
We all love stripes so it’s a big yes please to leopard print stripes. This scarf will add a chic twist to an all-black outfit.
ASOS Pussybow Blouse With Pocket, £30, ASOS
ASOS brings us the pussybow blouse in a warm vintage hue that will go with everything. Tuck into a high-waisted A line skirt to channel the ladylike look.
Moschino Cheap & Chic Gold Cable Knit Contrast Cardigan, £396, My Wardrobe
Add a touch of class to your outfit with Moschino Cheap & Chic’s modern metallic twist on a classic contrast cardigan.
Fendi Detailed Ankle Boots, £506.11, My Theresa
Kick away all of this snow in style with Fendi’s rubber-capped ankle boots. Team with some super skinny black trousers and a cable knit jumper to stay warm but stylish.
Roxy Dress, £56.25, All Saints
All Saints have channelled some Mark Fast into their knitwear with this brilliant bandage dress. Team with tousled hair and super simple make-up.
Irregular Block Stripe Knit, £69, Planet
Not too thick and not too thin, this knitted jumper is great for staying warm on the go. And all in stylish stripes!
See By Chloe Wool-blend Geometric Sweater Dress, £114.75, The Outnet
Cosy yet oh so cool, Chloe’s sweater dress is perfect for these colder days. Team with some chunky shoe boots to complete the look.
Best of British – Heritage Piped Blazer, £185, Topshop
The Heritage look is hot at the moment so tie your outfit together with this piped blazer. It’s even got the real brown leather elbow patches.
Open Work Knit Dress, £25.99, Zara
This dress would look equally good in the office, teamed with stilettos, as it would on a country walk with wellies.
