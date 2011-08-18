From embellished collars, statement courts and silky dresses, we've got the hottest new in store pieces from Whistles, D&G, L.K.Bennett and more!
New In Store
1. Monsoon tunic - New In Store
2. Tabitha Simmons shoes - New In Store
Tabitha Simmons Alexa Point Toe Shoes, £455, Matches
3. L.K.Bennett blouse - New In Store
Cordua Blouse, £135, L.K.Bennett
4. Vero Moda skirt - New In Store
Vero Moda Retro Floral Skirt, £25, ASOS
5. Miss Selfridge dress - New In Store
Soft Print Prom Dress, £42, Miss Selfridge
6. Raoul bag - New In Store
Raoul Edie Nappa Leather Bag, £245, Matches
7. H&M boots - New In Store
Suede Boots, £39.99, H&M
8. Element jacket - New In Store
Element Hawksbury Jacket, £104.99, Surfdome.com
9. 2nd Day skirt - New In Store
2nd Day Sequin Embellished Skirt, £159, Matches
10. Peacocks dress - New In Store
Ladies Peter Pan Collar Dress, £20, Peacocks
11. Jaeger dress - New In Store
Silk Umbrella Shirt Dress, £199, Jaeger
12. Milly blouse - New In Store
Milly Shocking Pink Alizee Pleated Blouse, £288, My Wardrobe
13. L.K.Bennett shoes - New In Store
York Leopard Print Shoe, £175, L.K.Bennett
14. All Saints dress - New In Store
Embellished Python Dress, £295, All Saints
15. Oasis t-shirt - New In Store
Embellished Collar Tee, £38, Oasis
16. French Connection dress - New In Store
Berrie Jersey Frill Sleeve Dress, £67, French Connection
17. Dress Rail trousers - New In Store
High Waist Polka Dot Palazzo Trousers, £14.99, DressRail.com
18. All Saints cardigan - New In Store
Bryony Cardigan, £135, All Saints
19. Jaeger jeans - New In Store
Red Cord Jeans, £115, Jaeger
20. ASOS loafers - New In Store
Shelby Block Heel Loafter Shoes, £35, ASOS
21. H&M skirt - New In Store
Pencil Skirt, £19.99, H&M
22. ASOS dress - New In Store
Pussybow Dress with Gathered Cuffs, £55, ASOS
23. Kew dress - New In Store
Fabric Mix Dress, £95, Kew
24. D&G bag - New In Store
D&G Mary Lou Cross Body with Snap, £390, My Wardrobe
25. Kenneth Jay Lane bracelet - New In Store
Kenneth Jay Lane Stretch Pearl Bracelet, £80, My Wardrobe
26. New Look dress - New In Store
40s Collar Dress, £29.99, New Look
27. Mango belt - New In Store
Slim Belt with Stud Embellishments, £22.90, Mango
28. Zara skirt- New In Store
Sequinned Studio Skirt, £59.99, Zara
29. People Tree skirt - New In Store
People Tree A-Line Skirt, £55, Laura Ashley
30. A Wear skirt - New In Store
Sarah Embellished Stud Skirt, £30, A Wear
31. L.K.Bennett shoes - New In Store
Andie Shoe, £195, L.K.Bennett
32. All Saints dress - New In Store
Ellil Jumper Dress, £120, All Saints
33. Etro necklace - New In Store
Etro Geometric Brass Necklace, £425, Net-A-Porter
34. ASOS jacket - New In Store
Gestuz Croc Effect Leather Jacket, £220, AS0S
35. Hobbs bag - New In Store
NW3 Eddie Bag, £119, Hobbs
36. Jaeger sweater- New In Store
Fair Isle Matelot Sweater, £150, Jaeger
37. Zara bag - New In Store
Large Two-Tone Clutch Bag, £89.99, Zara
38. Zara trousers - New In Store
Metallic Trousers, £39.99, Zara
39. Warehouse dress - New In Store
Animal Sequin Cut Out Shoulder Dress, £90, Warehouse
40. Diane By Diane von Furstenberg iPad Case - New In Store
Diane By Diane von Furstenberg iPad Case, £112, Matches
41. Whistles skirt - New In Store
Carrie Pleat Midi Skirt, £125, Whistles
42. Wallis dress - New In Store
Black Lace Full Skirt Dress, £70, Wallis
43. Zara courts - New In Store
Pointed Buckshin Court, £49.99, Zara
44. River Island dress - New In Store
Brown Chelsea Girl Belted Knitted Dress, £40, River Island
45. Warehouse skirt - New In Store
Pencil Skirt, £18, Warehouse
46. Kurt Geiger sandals - New In Store
Gen Bronze Sandal, £210, Kurt Geiger
47. Oasis top - New In Store
Mini Deco Shell Top, £30, Oasis
48. Coast coat - New In Store
Hedda Coat, £220, Coast
49. Hobbs boots - New In Store
NW3 Willow Chelsea Ankle Boot, £179, Hobbs
50. Coast dress - New In Store
Stephanie Dress, £140, Coast
51. Moschino blouse - New In Store
Moschino Printed Silk Blouse, £218.75, The Outnet
52. Wallis top - New In Store
Rust Embellished Collar Top, £35, Wallis
53. Whistles skirt - New In Store
Leopard Suede Pencil Skirt, £225, Whistles
54. Dorothy Perkins coat - New In Store
Red Collarless Minimal Coat, £69, Dorothy Perkins
55. Mango pumps - New In Store
Leather Pumps, £59.90, Mango
56. Monsoon dress - New In Store
Ali Shirt Dress, £55, Monsoon
57. Dorothy Perkins dress - New In Store
Burgundy Bandeau Maxi Dress, £39, Dorothy Perkins
58. River Island loafers - New In Store
Navy Loafers, £30, River Island
59. Dorothy Perkins blouse - New In Store
Orange Batwing Sleeve Blouse, £24, Dorothy Perkins
60. River Island dress - New In Store
Navy Colour Block Shift Dress, £25, River Island
61. Reiss trilby - New In Store
Ava Wide Brim Trilby Hat, £55, Reiss
62. Moschino pants - New In Store
Moschino Metallic Boucle Cropped Pants, £615, Net-A-Porter
63. River Island bag - New In Store
Purple Polka Dot Cross Body Bag, £20, River Island
64. Mother jeans - New In Store
Mother The Looker Low-Rise Corduroy Skinny Jeans, £215, Net-A-Porter
65. Alice + Olivia dress - New In Store
Alice + Olivia Asymmetric Sequined Dress, £530, Net-A-Porter
66. Anya Hindmarch bag - New In Store
Anya Hindmarch Valorie Snakeskin Clutch, £295, Net-A-Porter
67. Diane Von Furstenberg dress - New In Store
Diane Von Furstenberg Printed Dress, £340, Selfridges
68. A.P.C blazer - New In Store
A.P.C Wool Tweed Blazer, £400, Net-A-Porter
69. Ascher Studio scarf - New In Store
Henry Moore Scarf, £185, Ascher Studio
70. Karen Millen dress - New In Store
Orchid Corsage Dress, £190, Karen Millen
71. French Connection top - New In Store
Vaity Lace Xrew Top, £52, French Connection
72. Miss Selfridge cardigan - New In Store
Faux Fur Trim Zip Cardi, £45, Miss Selfridge
73. Uniqlo cardigan - New In Store
Soft Lambswool Crew Neck Cropped Cardigan, £29.90, Uniqlo
74. Cacharel silk dress - New In Store
Cacharel Printed Silk-Blend Dress, £495, Browns
75. French Connection dress - New In Store
Checked Charlie Shirt Dress, £67, French Connection
76. Karen Millen trousers - New In Store
Texture Tailoring Trouser, £115, Karen Millen
77. Uniqlo sweater - New In Store
Lambswool Round Neck Cropped Sweater, £19.90, Uniqlo
78. Karen Millen dress - New In Store
Peplum Knit Dress, £125, Karen Millen
79. Karen Millen jacket - New In Store
Texture Tailoring Jacket, £190, Karen Millen
80. Miharayasuhiro skirt - New In Store
Miharayasuhiro Mini Skirt, £475, Browns
