13 Mar 2018
New In Store
Limited Edition Grecian one shoulder dress, £175, Topshop
Now this is what we call a party dress! Nude is still the ultimate shade for big events - understated, feminine and a great base for accessories.
Swallow print shirt, £55, Warehouse
A sheer ladylike blouse is an office must-have for fashion followers, and this Warehouse number features a cute Swallow print.
Eliza heels, £110, Kurt Geiger
These bow heels are the perfect partner for a stiff fit-and-flare dress and fine jewellery.
New wave jumpsuit, £75, Warehouse
Embrace the 70s trend and try out an all-in-one for size. Pair with sky-high courts to balance the side legs and groomed waves to add a little Charlie's Angels inspiration.
Libby lace top, £70, French Connection
The lace trend is still going strong, and this cute tee is perfect for adding a girlie edge to downtime ensembles.
Snake chain necklace, £90, Jaeger
This simple but stunning necklace by Jaeger would hang perfectly over a silk tee and pencil skirt.
Moschino Cheap & Chic Sleevless boucle gold button dress, £496, My Wardrobe
Pared-down shades aren't for everyone, this salmon 60s-style mini is a pretty and preppy option for party season.
Sequin dress, £160, Gant
Gant bring a little sparkle to the LBD with this ruche neck sequin number.
Houndstooth shoulder pad coat, £799, Jaeger
A tailored evening jacket is just as important as your party dress, this dogstooth jacket will look really slick slightly open with a skinny belt to cinch your waist.
Tabago lace and bow shoe boots, £45, Asos
Lace adds an instant evening edge to shoe boots. Pair with a Peter Pan collar dress for a flirty 60s look.
Asos Revive Rhinestone encrusted palm cuff, £30, Asos
Take a cue from Emma Watson and style up a really simple dress with a quirky piece of jewellery like this embellished arm cuff.
Black lace train dress, £80, Miss Selfridge
If you're a fan of burlesque queen Dita Von Teese, this dress is perfect for you.
Limited Edition Kimono style embroidered dress, £120, Topshop
Topshop's Limited Edition collection boasts some truly stunning party pieces. This sheer, layered kimono is the ultimate dress for boho girls.
Smooth manoeuvre dress, £130, French Connection
Tailored yet feminine, this dress is a great option for classic chic fans.
Dress, £99, COS (020 7478 0400 for stockists)
This shade of burgundy has been a huge hit on the red carpet of late and the draped shape of this COS dress is perfect for adding the illusion of curves.
Skirt, £14.99, H&M
At under £15 this lace overlay skirt is a party season must.
Joseph Navy basic V neck, £198, My Wardrobe
A fine knit is super versatile and practical. This Joseph number is ever-so soft and has just a hint of country charm with its lambskin elbow patches.
Leopard print dress, £69.99, Zara
A darker hued leopard print gives a retro feel to this cute fit-and-flare dress. Finish with red lips and patent courts for Jackie O glamour.
Quilted dress, £125, COS (020 7478 0400 for stockists)
A heavy dress full-sleeve dress is great for this cold winter weather and a trend-checker for this season's new simplicity aesthetic.
Pleated shorts, £40, Warehouse
These pretty culottes are a great alternative to skirts. Partner with shoe boots and a silk blouse a la Rachel Bilson.
Hollance heels, £95, Kurt Geiger
Bring out your inner 70s disco diva with these satin and glitter heels by Kurt Geiger.
Stripe button back jumper, £38, Warehouse
Every girl needs stripes in her wardrobe, and this Warehouse top features a button-up back for a dressy twist.
Embriodered bow sweat, £55, Whistles
Comfy sweaters can still be pretty, a nautical bow adds just a touch of girlieness to this otherwise simple sweat.
Leather sequinned dress, £79.99, Zara
Zara's new Evening Collection is brimming with sophisticated yet easy-to-wear frocks. This sequin mini is perfect for magpies and biker chicks alike.
Peter Pan collar dress, £40, Asos
The Peter Pan dress is a favourite with the likes of Carey Mulligan and Alexa Chung, and perfect for boyish figures.
Camel flannel button A-line skirt, £35, Topshop
Simple and chic, this camel A-line skirt is perfect for tucking into blouses or fine knits.
Burberry Crinkled-satin trench coat, £695, Net-a-Porter
Burberry’s classic trench gets a white satin makeover. We’re sure we’ll be seeing Emma Watson in this soon!
Closed Cashmere Pullover Dress, £210.54, MyTheresa.com
You’ll never want to take this dress off! In the softest cashmere, it’s the perfect winter version of the T-shirt dress.
Pins and Needles Fur Trim Cardi, £68, Urban Outfitters
With trad covered buttons and a faux fur collar, this cardi will be wonderful all winter. Do dressed-down chic and wear it open over an LBD.
Corey Court Shoe, £55, Oasis
Get the ladylike look with these gorgeous bowed courts. The moderate heel will take you from day to night with ease.
Just a Scarf Scarf, £40, French Connnection
It admits to being ‘just a scarf’, and it is, but it’s a super super-soft scarf. Thick knit and gorgeous in grey, it will go with every outfit.
Leather Backpack, £88, Urban Outfitters
They’ve been the east London essential accessory for years and now they’ve hit the high street. Get your lovely leather backpack from Urban Outfitters.
Catherine Malandrino Leather and Jersey Mini Skirt, £495, Net-a-Porter
We’ve been loving leather all year long and it’s here to stay for SS11. With a criss-cross of embossed leather on the front and a jersey back, this dusty pink Catherine Malandrino skirt is the prettiest way to wear leather.
Mock Sheepskin Coat, £120, Oasis
Wrap up warm in a shearling coat this winter. Team this fab coat with big sunglasses to complete the look.
Gingham shirt, £32.50, Gap
There’s just a hint of cowboy in this shirt, but not too much. Roll up the sleeves and pile on the bangles to prove that you’re a city girl.
Drape Pocket Soft Jacket, £50, Oasis
We love the modern twist on a classic blazer in this jacket from Oasis. Draped pockets and cropped sleeves will give you a more relaxed look.
Upson Downs Mix Tank, £42, Urban Outfitters
Marl, mesh and satin panels make up this textured tank top. Wear with skinny black trousers and keep make-up simple for a modern look.
Shirred blouse, £35, Gap
With a gathered mock-neck and cuffed sleeves, this shirt would look just as great tucked into black trousers as it would over jeans.
Issa Silk-chiffon gown, £620, Net-a-Porter
It’s Kate Middleton’s label of choice at the moment, and with dresses like this we can see why. Black silk pleats drape over gorgeous navy chiffon. Beautiful!
Lions Head Stretch Belt, £16, Urban Outfitters
The perfect waist-cincher, this gold lion belt will look great over an LBD or a buttoned-up cardi.
Erikson Beamon Smoke and Mirrors Swarovski crystal drop earrings, £350, Net-a-Porter
Swarovski crystals have been covered with lace to give these beautiful drop earrings a smokey effect. Style your hair in an up-do to really show them off.
40’s Maxi Dress, £80, Warehouse
Get some 40s-style glamour with this stunning dress from Warehouse. With caped sleeves and a nipped in waist, it will flatter every figure.
Titanium Court Pewter Leather, £85, Office
With a Charlotte Olympia style wedge, these metallic courts are fab. Wear with an A-line skirt for a toughened up ladylike look.
Kenneth Jay Lane Long gold pebble necklace, £70, My Wardrobe
Put the Midas touch on your outfit with this gorgeous necklace. Strung with mini gold pebbles, it’s the perfect length to wear with a low V-neck or an open shirt.
Sheer Sleeve Shift Dress, £60, Oasis
A gorgeous shift shape with a Miu Miu-esque feel, this dress is a must. Try styling your hair in a chignon to really show off the ruffled collar.
Two Tone Oversize Clutch, £28, Warehouse
In muted beige and grey, this slouchy clutch would look fab with an all-black outfit and it’s big enough to fit everything you could possibly need on night out.
How to Marry a Millionaire set, £106, Gilda & Pearl
As christmas creeps closer it seems silly not to indulge in a present for yourself, and we can't think of a better treat than this silk and lace set by Gilda & Pearl.
Myne dress, £135, Nyla Boutique
This cute ruffle-skirt mini is perfect weekendwear.
