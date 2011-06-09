It's that time of the week again! Shop our pick of the best fashion pieces that have hit the shops this week...
1. New In Store: French Sole croc ballerinas
2. New In Store: J.Crew striped dress
J. Crew Nelly Striped Cotton Dress, £70, Net-A-Porter
3. New In Store: Hobbs white sandals
Helier Multi Strap Sandal, £110, Hobbs
4. New In Store: River Island satchel
Beige Leather Padlock Satchel, £59.99, River Island
5. New In Store: The Only Son pintuck blouse
The Only Son Silk Pintuck Blouse, £170, exclusively at ASOS
6. New In Store: Cos sleeveless dress
Dress, £89, Cos
7. New In Store: Jaeger collar dress
Contrast Collar Dress, £160, Jaeger
8. New In Store: Laura Ashley print trousers
Leaf Silhouette Print Trousers, £62, Laura Ashley
9. New In Store: Storm Watch
Storm Watch, £89.99, Storm Watches
10. New In Store: DKNY beaded jacket
DKNY Beaded Heavy Jersey Jacket, £186, The Outnet
11. New In Store: Oasis oriental jacket
Oriental Soft Printed Jacket, £35, Oasis
12. New In Store: Love Art Wear Art sandal
Pamba Sandal, £147, Love Art Wear Art
13. New In Store: Peacocks printed shorts
Ladies Hippy Shorts, £12, Peacocks
14. New In Store: Jacques Vert jacket
Zirconia Dart Front Jacket, £159, Jacques Vert
15. New In Store: Disaya blue and white silk dress
Disaya Blue and White Silk Tie Dress, £250, fifiwilson.com
16. New In Store: H&M printed blouse
Blouse, £14.99, H&M
17. New In Store: Dolce & Gabbana heart earrings
Dolce & Gabbana Gold Plated Hearts Earrings, £126.83, Luisviaroma.com
18. New In Store: ASOS peg trousers
Asymmentric Pleat Peg Trousers, £35, ASOS
19. New In Store: Fat Face beach bag
Fat Face Striped Beach Bag, £39.99, Surfdome.com
20. New In Store: MaxMara sleeveless dress
MaxMara Pinoforte Sleeveless Silk Dress, £510, Matches Fashion
21. New In Store: New Look sheer shirt
Double Pocket Sheer Shirt, £19.99, New Look
22. New In Store: Hobbs evening bag
Belinda Bag, £99, Hobbs
23. New In Store: All Saints leather shorts
Marcelle Leather Shorts, £125, All Saints
24. New In Store: ASOS kimono jacket
Fan Floral Print Kimono Jacket, £35, ASOS
25. New In Store: French Connection gilet
Afghan Embroidery Gillet, £77, French Connection
26. New In Store: Joseph blouse dress
Joseph Macau Contrast Blouse Dress, £295, My Wardrobe
27. New In Store: L.K.Bennett gold sandals
Amalfi Sandal, £225, L.K.Bennett
28. New In Store: Mulberry polly push bag
Polly Push Lock Pumpkin Shiny Grain, £850, Mulberry
29. New In Store: Fashion Union frill blouse
Nude Max C Frill Shoulder Top, £35, Fashion Union
30. New In Store: Marc by Marc Jacobs leather boots
Marc by Marc Jacobs Buckled Leather Ankle Boots, £345, Net-A-Porter
31. New In Store: Disaya silk tie dress
Disaya Silk Tie Dress, £270, fifiwilson.com
32. New In Store: DKNY pleated maxi skirt
DKNY Black Pleated Maxi Skirt, £282, My Wardrobe
33. New In Store: Jarlo maxi dress
Jarlo Frill Front Maxi Dress, £70, House of Fraser
34. New In Store: H&M stripe espadrilles
Stripe Espadrilles, £12.99, H&M
35. New In Store: All Saints embellished t-shirt
Embellished Spine Tee, £75, All Saints
36. New In Store: Joy 50s sundress
Louche Bonita 50s Sundress, £49, Joy
37. New In Store: Jaeger prom dress
Prom Dress, £180, Jaeger
38. New In Store: Armani pink sandals
Armani Jeans Saldana Pink Sandal, £219, VivalaDiva.com
39. New In Store: New Look lace dress
John Zack Lace Dress, £39.99, New Look
40. New In Store: River Island spotted shorts
Light Blue Spotted Denim Shorts with Belt, £26.99, River Island
41. New In Store: Armor.Lux Breton stripe jumper
Armor.Lux Fitted Wool Breton Sailor Jumper with Button Shoulder, £90, ASOS
42. New In Store: Kurt Geiger bright wedges
Jimbo Wedge, £130, Kurt Geiger
43. New In Store: Phase Eight drop earrings
Ornate Drop Earrings, £20, Phase Eight
44. New In Store: Cos blouse
Women's Top, £29, Cos
45. New In Store: MaxMara sequin cardigan
MaxMara Sequin Front Cardigan, £308, Matches Fashion
46. New In Store: Gap white dress
Gathered Waist Dress, £45.95, Gap
47. New In Store: Love Label flare skirt
Love Label Fit and Flare Skirt, £28, Very.co.uk
48. New In Store: Be&D peony bag
Be&D Peony Bag, £785, Harvey Nichols (020 7235 5000)
49. New In Store: Coast lace dress
Tori Lace Dress, £145, Coast
50. New In Store: Oasis spot playsuit
Spot Print Playsuit, £50, Oasis
51. New In Store: Karen Millen colourblock shorts
Colourblock Shorts, £95, Karen Millen
52. New In Store: Nine West sandals
Nine West Metrix Sandal, £90, Kurt Geiger
53. New In Store: Coast wide leg trousers
Larissa Wide Leg Trouser, £95, Coast
54. New In Store: Wallis cream jumpsuit
Cream Frill Jumpsuit, £65, Wallis
55. New In Store: Topshop pink wellies
Dazzle Fluorescent Pink Wellies, £25, Topshop
56. New In Store: Whistles collar dress
Izzy Mini Collar Dress, £175, Whistles
57. New In Store: Wallis embellished jacket
Blue Embellished Floral Jacket, £45, Wallis
58. New In Store: Monsoon colourblock dress
Orange Capri Dress, £50, Monsoon
59. New In Store: Dorothy Perkins tan sandals
Tan Block Heel Sandals, £33, Dorothy Perkins
60. New In Store: Mango white jacket
Suit Jacket Smoke, £79.90, Mango
61. New In Store: Jigsaw stripe sweater
Fine Cotton Wide Stripe Sweater, £49, Jigsaw
62. New In Store: River Island pleated midi skirt
Brown Pleated Midi Skirt, £29.99, River Island
63. New In Store: Reiss playsuit
Jezabel Fluid Rouched Playsuit, £120, Reiss
64. New In Store: Inara crystal bracelet
Inara Gold-Plated Crystal Bracelet, £50, John Lewis
65. New In Store: Marni pink shorts
Marni Twill Shorts, £74, The Outnet
66. New In Store: Miu Miu suede pumps
Miu Miu Suede Pumps, £345, Net-A-Porter
67. New In Store: Karen Millen black maxi dress
Macrame Maxi Dress, £175, Karen Millen
68. New In Store: Topshop bird scarf
White Vintage Bird Print Scarf, £16, Topshop
69. New In Store: French Connection jumpsuit
Pella Drape Jumpsuit, £135, French Connection
70. New In Store: Topshop grey sweater
Grey Marl Slubby Long Sleeve Sweat Top, £26, Topshop
