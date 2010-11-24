13 Mar 2018
New In Store
Sweetness Crochet Lace Dress, £195, Reiss
Made from delicate crochet lace this vintage inspired dress would look great teamed with red heels and red lips.
Leopard Print Laptop Case, £20, Topshop
Who said your laptop couldn’t be an accessory? Carry it in style with this fab leopard print case.
Cooperative Princess Coat, £155, Urban Outfitters
You really will look like a princess in this coat but the collar is detachable if you’re not feeling the fur every day.
Jem Leather Deluxe Mini Skirt, £407, Zadig&Voltaire
The leather mini is bang on trend now but we reckon it will be hot for seasons to come, so invest in this luxe one by Zadig&Votaire.
Camel Contrast Piping Short Sleeve Tee, £28, Topshop
This versatile woven t-shirt will look just as good with a leather mini as it will with jeans.
Valmi Jacket, £380.50, Zadig&Votaire
A cardi-coat is just what we need to keep us warm on these cold evenings.
Sparkle & Fade Lurex Intarsia Cardigan, £85, Urban Outfitters
Metallic thread and all-out pattern make this a real statement cardigan. Keep it simple underneath to maximize its impact.
Knitted Black Sequin Tunic, £120, Topshop
Woven with sequins this dress is a simple shape but with maximum impact.
Pieces Faux Fur Collar, £18, Asos.com
Make two coats from one by adding this faux fur collar to your favourite winter cover-up.
J. Crew Teenie Glitter Leather Belt, £15, Net-a-Porter.com
Add a bit of glitz to your daytime silhouette by cinching in your waist over a chunky knit.
Chloe Rubber Boots, £330.34, MyTheresa.com
As perfect a style statement as they are perfect for the wet weather to come, we love these Chloe boots.
Karl Donoghue rabbit and leather earmuffs, £85, Net-a-Porter.com
These gorgeous rabbit and leather earmuffs are exclusive to Net-a-Porter. A must for the Christmas list!
Stone Square Studs, £8.50, Freedom at Topshop
We all love a touch of sparkle in our outfit and these earrings will do just the trick.
Erdem Aurelia Long T Dress, £778, Matches.com
Erdem’s exclusive collection for Matches has hit the stores and is available to buy online. We love the simple shape of this dress and, of course, the typically Erdem exquisite print.
Cable Knit Sweater, £39.50, Gap
A slim feminine silhouette keeps this winter warmer modern and we love the colour.
Lulu Guinness Platinum Sparkle Leather Leona Bow Clutch, £250, mywardrobe.com
This Lulu Guinness clutch is the perfect mix of playful and practical with a shoulder strap hiding inside.
Animal Print Dress, £50, Oasis
Team this leopard print dress with some chunky boots to really make a statement.
Sonia Ornamental Bodice Dress, £195, Reiss
This is the failsafe dress for the party season with a beautiful structured bodice and a frill skirt.
Bonded aviator, £85, Oasis
A shearling aviator will be your cosiest winter investment. If you haven't already got yours, then grab Oasis super-soft chocolate-brown number while you can.
Sonia by Sonia Rykiel Velour Jogging Trousers, £184, mywardrobe.com
They call themselves jogging trousers but they’re far too cool to be consigned to the gym. Team them with shoe-boots and you certainly won’t be mistaken for being on the treadmill.
Kain Lennon Striped Jersey Sweater, £100, Net-a-Porter.com
The classic stripe gets an urban update with Kain’s slouchy monochrome sweater with rolled up cuffs.
Paperbag Waist Belted Skirt, £34, Topshop
In cherry or tan this skirt will cheer up your winter wardrobe.
BDG Velveteen Shorts, £45, Urban Outfitters
These printed velveteen shorts from Urban Outfitters prove that shorts aren’t just for summer.
Chain Clutch, £49.99, Zara
When you’ve already got a lot going on in your outfit there’s nothing like a cute black clutch to tie everything together.
Bird ring, £57, EC One
This little sparrow charm ring is all you'll need to cheer up a wintry outfit.
Embellished one shoulder dress, £50, Warehouse
Jersey is so easy-to-wear but hugs in all the right places. Pick up this Warehouse dress for an easy evening out look.
Sequin skirt, £65, Banana Republic
Banana Republic's holiday collection is brimming with glitzy delights that are perfect for evenings out or for dressing up daytime layers.
Collarless coat, £100, Warehouse
The collarless coat is perfect for evening as it'll keep your look streamlined and won't interfere with a fussy updo!
Drop waist bow dress, £70, Warehouse
60s chic is taking over the high street, and a drop waist style like this is perfect for boyish figures. Team with Mary Janes for an understated evening look, or slip it on with some courts and opaques for the office
Satin ruffle heels, £44.99, New Look
These shapely heels are our ultimate shoe crush for party season.
Galaxy sequin jersey dress, £60, French Connection
The LBD is the ultimate failsafe, and this sequin embellished number ups the ante with a little extra glitz for the perfect party season frock.
Nettle dress, £325, By Roksanda Ilinic at Whistles
Roksanda Ilinic new collection for Whistles has finally hit stores, and the slouchy, wearable, yet super-feminine styles are set to become our go-to party dresses this season.
Paperbag shorts, £35, Warehouse
Change up your look and give sleek separates a whirl for party season rather than a dress. Pair with a sheer blouse for a flirty tomboy look.
Black print jumpsuit, £55, Miss Selfridge
The 70s are back in a big way, so if you're bored of same-old shifts, then a flowy all-in-one could be the perfect party number.
Henbane dress, £350, By Roksanda Ilinic at Whistles
Roksanda Ilinic new collection for Whistles features perfect statement party dresses in flattering fits. This ruffle-shoulder number has really caught our eye.
Jitterbug heels, £100, KG by Kurt Geiger
These satin heels are very Dita Von Teese, a little old school Hollywood but with a touch of vampy attitude from the spider embellishment.
Red cape, £85, Tara Starlet
We can see Leighton Meester wearing this cosy cape about theUpper East Side. Finish with full-length gloves and kitten heels for ladylike luxe.
Slinky knot dress, £32, Topshop
Release your inner vamp with one of Topshop's slinky dresses from their latest trend drop - New Puritan.
Tailored embellished playsuit, £75, Asos
Playsuits aren't just for summer, this loose flapper-style number is perfect for girl's nights out.
Veluntino dress, £250, All Saints
We can see Cheryl Cole in this intricate sequin drape dress. Just finish with courts and bare legs for the ultimate party girl look.
Idris shoe, £155, All Saints
Keep it classic, but give a subtle nod to your inner disco diva with these statement heel courts.
Dominic Jones Stag Beetle 22-karat Gold-plated Ring, £295, Net-a-Porter.com
Add an instant edge to an understated outfit with this Dominic Jones ring. Alice Dellal’s a massive fan.
Large flower corsage dress, £55, Oasis
This corsage drape dress is the ultimate notice-me style in the perfect sophisticated shade of scarlet.
Embellished crop top, £60, Asos
This Heavily embellishmed top will give simple skirts or shorts an instant dressy make-over.
