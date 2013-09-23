Hot off the rails this week in our New In Store edit, there's everything from printed skirts to hot heels, elegant clutch bags to cool coats.

Luxe pencil skirts are having a huge moment and the options of how to style them are endless. Choose from killer stilettos and a sharp blazer or ankle boots and statement T-shirts for a cool off-duty look.

And with winter wedding season fast approaching, we've also picked an array of super chic dresses that are perfect for all occasions.

Loose blouses and shirts are also a great investment at this time of year and are one of the easiest looks to transform from workwear to cocktail bar attire.

The best way to style up your outfit without breaking the band? The new season accessories drop of course. Add an instant update to your look with everything from tote bags to printed scarves.

With the latest offerings from H&M, Zara, Topshop and Whistles as well as updates from your favourite designer stores, you won’t be able to resist at least one update to your wardrobe this week…