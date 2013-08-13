Check out the latest hits from the high street and designer stores this week - all available to buy now!

Hot off the rails this week in our New In Store edit, there's everything from printed trousers to kaftans, elegant clutch bags to low-key trainers and summer sandals, not to mention lashings of hot accessories.

Boyfriend jeans are having a huge moment this summer and the options of how to style them are endless. Teaming them with killer stilettos and a sharp blazer is currently a favourite among fashionistas Jessica Alba and Olivia Palermo, but toning them down with trainers and statement T-shirts also makes for a cool off-duty look.

Just because the weather's getting warmer, there's no need to put aside your ankle boots. Style yours for the summer with pretty sundresses, maxi skirts and shorts.

And with wedding season still in full swing, we've also picked an array of super chic dresses that are perfect for all occasions.

Loose blouses and shirts are also a great investment at this time of year and are one of the easiest looks to transform from workwear to cocktail bar attire.

The best way to style up your outfit without breaking the band? The new season accessories drop of course. Add an instant update to your look with everything from tote bags to floral scarves.

With the latest offerings from H&M, Zara, Topshop and French Connection as well as updates from the designer stores you won’t be able to resist at least one update to your wardrobe this week…