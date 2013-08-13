Check out what's hot from your favourite high street and designer fashion stores this week with our New In Store fashion edit

Stuck in a new season style rut? Our New In Store fashion edit will answer all your trans-seasonal fashion dilemmas. From summer day dresses to chic evening outfits, these items will update your wardrobe in an instant.

Whether its party shoes or holiday clothes you're after, the rails at Zara, Topshop, Warehouse and H&M are packed to the brim with purse-friendly buys that will see you through this summer and beyond.

Summer 2013 is all about not being afraid to take risks – think bright neons and bold prints! If you're feeling brave, team them together to create an eye-catching outfit.

Jewellery is also a great way to add instant glamour to a simple outfit, why not transform last year's LBD with a statement necklace and colourful earrings.

Fringe bags or classic totes are also on our wish list, whether you're looking for something for the office or a festival, there is a bag to suit every occasion.

Looking for a wedding guest outfit? Karen Millen and Jaeger also have impressive occasion pieces in store this week, stock up now…