13 Mar 2018
New In Store
1. Runway cosmic dress, £40, Next
Give your workwear wardrobe a colour splash courtesy of this splatter print shift.
2. Tropical squares print dress, £40, Oasis
Even if you weren't a maths whizz at school, you won't be in doubt that this geometric dress looks great at every angle as soon as you slip it on
3. Floral jumpsuit, £45, Topshop
Get on board with the all-in-one dressing trend and snap up this ditsy jumpsuit by Topshop.
4. Tribal print ruffle neck playsuit, £15, Boohoo
Do bargains come much better than this? We highly doubt it.
5. Buckle wedges, £70, Topshop
These wow-worthy wedges will add some edge to peg-leg trousers and nautical tops.
6. Horn button shorts, £32, Topshop
Bring a little 30s style sophistication to your picnic in the park look with these tailored shorties.
7. Sequin trim jumpsuit, £15, Boohoo
You'll be hard pushed not to look a little regal in this ethnic printed jumpsuit - just add some statement lobe candy.
8. Retro bow bikini and bottoms, £25 and £15, Topshop
Bright digital print blossoms will bring the flower power vibe to your beach look.
9. Cream spot bow wedge, £45, Miss Selfridge
These high, stacked espadrilles are given a little luxe touch from a cutesy polka-dot bow.
10. Floral spinning face watch, £24, Urban Outfitters
Spring o'clock has struck! So invest in this ornate daffodil watch. It has a nifty spinning face, that means you can pretty up your timepiece at the flick of a wrist by revealing the pressed flower motif, or switch to the more practical watch face when you think you might be late, late, late.
11. Vanessa Bruno Athe silk print skirt, £147, Urban Outfitters
Prepare for fanciful summer frolicks by getting this pretty skater skirt in your wardrobe. We're loving the painterly posy print.
12. Black suede coin sandal, £28, Miss Selfridge
Get the Sienna boho vibe in these coin embellished sandals by Miss Selfridge.
13. Light button through short, £28, Miss Selfridge
Button up high in these denim hotpants - great for a carefree festival look.
14. Shadow dip-dye top, £89, Reiss
Bring out the sun in this fresh hued dip-dye top by Reiss.
15. Polka dot playsuit, £45, Warehouse
Kooky denim doesn’t come much cooler than this festival fabulous playsuit. Pop it on with your wellies and a flower in your hair to rival Pixie Geldof in the style stakes.
16. Moritz dress, £85, 1971 Reiss
Go hippy chic in this breezy Reiss dress.
17. Seagull maxi, £99, Ted Baker
It might not be warm enough to start lounging around by the British sea just yet, but who’s complaining when you can bring the beach to you with this seagull print maxi.
18. Ticking stripe satchel, £15, Asos
X-body bags are our favourite shoulder candy of the season, and with a little nautical styling this Asos number is too cute to resist.
19. Birdcage print vest, £17.90, Mango at Asos
Give your downtime look a little lift with this caged bird tee by Mango.
20. Anchor stamp necklace, £14, Urban Outfitters
Prove you’re worthy of captain status with this anchor stamp necklace.
21. Luxe animal scarf, £26, Urban Outfitters
Adorn you neck with this stylish tribal print scarf to ward of those spring chills.
22. Leather tuck lock satchel, £70, Asos
If you’re yet to pick up your S/S satchel, then what are you waiting for? Get clicking and snap up this lovely leather, all-purpose Asos number.
23. All in one, £7.99, H&M
Oh my! £7.99 for a whole outfit, we’ll fight you for this bargainous onesie.
24. Embellished prom dress, £85, Warehouse
This light-reflecting dress is sure to make you shine this weekend, snap it up for a wedding and save on accessories thanks to the embellished collar.
25. Wood plate and stone choker, £16, Warehouse
Release your minimal instincts in this statement choker.
26. Peep toe bow sandals, £24.99, River Island
We predict that these ladylike cut-away sandals will barely be off your feet this season.
27. Beaded fabric collar, £14.99, River Island
Your new season style fix needn’t break the bank. Brightly beaded accessories will pep-up plain spring combos a treat.
28. Print bodycon dress, £24.99, River Island
Steal-the-show digital prints were hot on the Prada and Alexander McQueen catwalks for this season, and this figure-hugging River Island mini certainly packs a lot of wow-factor for its £24.99 price tag.
29. Flight of fancy bracelet, £16, By Kate and Nicola Garey
This sweet charm bracelet with a vintage-look chain will make the perfect new week treat, or if you’re feeling generous, a great gift too.
30. Hawaiin print dress, £24.99, River Island
Bring some tropical temptation to your look with this sun, sea and sand print frock from River Island.
31. Panther bikini top and bottoms, £12 and £7, New Look
It'll be jungle fever on the beach when you step out in this sizzling hot bikini.
32. Denim halter neck dress, £45, Next
Max it out in this floaty denim Next frock.
33. Jules dress, £250, All Saints
The LBD gets a shake up at All Saints in breezy draped jersey and with some glitzy-glam ethnic beading.
34. Grey sling back clogs, £45, Next
Next have given this season’s most coveted shoe a bit of a tough girl makeover with some stud action and roughed up suede. Pair them with a double denim combo for a luxe cowgirl look.
35. Softest tee, £10, Gap
Gap has long been our basics haven, and they’ve come up trumps again with these timeless tees. In 11 vintage colours you’ll want to snap them all up for a crisp finishing touch to all your spring outfits.
36. Jungle print swimsuit, £20, New Look
Say 'Aloha' to tropical temperatures in this sun-goddess worthy one piece.
37. Delphi dress, £70, Monsoon Fusion
Sometimes taking centre-stage is a must, and you’re sure to steal the show in this bedazzled chiffon frock by Monsoon Fusion.
38. Aztec dress, £35, Monsoon
Stash this chic beach cover-up away for your summer holiday, and be the envy of those on any beach.
39. Fusion orion playsuit, £50, Monsoon Fusion
You’ll feel pretty as can be in this silky regal blue playsuit, with buttons for a little added sophistication.
40. Ash, £130, Carvela
Carvela has treated us to some very classy clogs this week in a springy fresh cream.
41. Jada, £160, Kurt Geiger
Hard wood heels are given a soft touch with some tactile nude straps. Pragmatism and style don't usually go hand-in-hand but were convinced they can thanks to these KG beauties.
42. Freida fringed bag, £32, Accessorize
Shoulder stowaways don’t always have to be sensible, which is why we're loving this fiesta-fabulous fringed affair from Accessorize, it’s bags of fun!
43. Pansy print maxi, £160, Monsoon
This oh-so-pretty maxi will add instant glamour for any big event in your diary.
44. Denim shirt, £14.99, H&M
Feminine ruffles are given a dress-down make-over with this light denim shirt by H&M.
45. Secret garden necklace, £18, By Kate and Nicola Garey
This ornate longline necklace by up-and-coming jewellery designers Kate and Nicola Garey will bring a pretty lift to your next ensemble.
46. Leather envelope bag, £129, Gant
The perfect colour pop in one handy clutch.
47. Sculptured panel dress, £50, Lipsy
Lipsys sculpted frock will make a great wedding guest dress fix. The muted greys add some evening sophistication to the daytime perfect soft nude hue, so its uber versatile.
48. Regatta pendant, £45, Hobbs NW3
Ahoy there sailor! If you can't afford a yacht just yet then we're sure you can stretch to this diddy sailboat necklace.
49. Laser cut leather shorts, £50, Asos
Leather lends itself perfectly to this season's vogue for streamlined silhouettes, so snap up these sleek shorts to perfect your smart summer wardrobe.
50. New Vesta watch, £89, Storm
Bring some zing to your wrist-candy courtesy of this sporty timepiece.
