13 Mar 2018
1. Poppy printed playsuit, £38, Miss Selfridge
The mixture of blue and white polka dots and sweet poppy flowers somehow works perfectly on this short and sweet playsuit. Plus, we adore the waist tie and bow detail at the front.
2. Circular stud sweat, £35, Topshop
We love this cream studded jumper from Topshop. We get to stay warm and look ultra-cool in the process. Bonus.
3. Petites black high waist short, £30, Miss Selfridge
Check out the adorable heart buttons! Surely they’re reason enough to have these in our lives right now?
4. Spot bubble sleeve tee dress, £45, Topshop
This blue and cream spotty dress features a v-neck, on-trend ruched sleeves and a flattering synched waist and pleated bottom.
5. Silver sequin vest, £59.50, Banana Republic (020 77583550)
Go for all-out glitz in this silver sequin vest from Banana Republic. It can be layered for a cool-winter look or wear it solo for a sexy evening look. Either way you’re sure to shine.
6. Perfume print longline tee, £18, ASOS
We love this simple but oh-so-chic perfume bottle tee from ASOS. Team with a high-waisted skirt or skinny jeans for a super-cool daytime look.
7. He loves me necklace, £7, Miss Selfridge
We literally love this necklace that has taken the ‘he loves me, he loves me not’ phrase and applied it to a piece of silver jewellery. Genius.
8. Fluffy intarsia cardigan, £40, Miss Selfridge
We love this multi-coloured cardigan from Miss Selfridge. With a mixture of block colours you can team with a multitude of tees and still stay warm and stylish. Perfect.
9. Long swing mac, £70, ASOS
This lightweight cotton pastel blue mac features a double breasted front with a wide collar, swing bottom and twin epaulettes.
10. Indeer black clutch, £79, Ted Baker
You can never go wrong with a classic black clutch, and this soft leather bag with a cross design on the front is perfect.
11. Whiskey t-bar embossed wedges, £65, Topshop
If you’re not a heel fan or even if you are these gorgeous wedges are a definite must-have item. Featuring a peep-toe and cut out design plus an ankle strap they are a stylish alternative to sky-high heels.
12. Pelayo bright pink dress, £99, Ted Baker
Go from daytime glow to nighttime glam with this bright pink dress with a large bow at the neck and flattering pleated detailing.
13. Rose Mesh top dress, £20, New Look
This sweet monochrome dress is a bargain at only £20. A perfect party dress that will be a staple in any wardrobe.
14. Waterfall leather jacket, £100, New Look
Make a change from the classic black biker jacket with this gorgeous cream and beige leather number from New Look. Perfect for an on-trend spring look.
15. Black and white ruffle dress, £25, New Look
Need a dress with a bit more wow-factor? Then look no further than this stand-out black and white ruffle dress from New Look.
16. Rose and lace shirred top, £14, New Look
Cropped tops have come back with a vengeance this season and we just love this floral number in blush pinks, greys and creams.
17. Tutu skirt, £16, New Look
Think SJP in Sex and The City for inspiration on how to work this pretty pink tutu skirt.
18. Strawberry drop earrings, £5, Accessorize
Add a fruity touch to your jewellery collection with these adorable strawberry earrings.
19. Maggie short, £35, Monsoon Fusion
These loose fitting flared shorts are ideal alternative to figure-hugging skirts. With a patchwork floral design and back zip fastening they are stylish and flattering.
20. Beaded sash belt, £25, Accessorize
Stand out from the crowd with this intricately detailed beaded belt. The mix of colours will be sure to brighten even the dullest of days.
21. Spacek check shirt dress, £60, Monsoon Fusion
Monsoon have updated the classic check shirt with this blue and white number with embellished shoulders and three-quarter length sleeves.
22. Bollywood star earrings, £14, Accessorize
Go all out glam with these turquoise, green and pink beaded earrings.
23. Poppy denim dress, £50, Monsoon Fusion
This denim dress includes a frill bib detail with gold effect buttons and gorgeous ruched sleeves. Perfect to take from winter to spring by ditching tights to wear with bare legs.
24. I Love You pendant, £5, Accessorize
How cute is this I love you necklace from Accessorize? Perfect to add a simple but chic touch to your outfit.
25. Gretal broderie dress, £65, Monsoon Fusion
Monsoon has forgotten about winter and jumped straight into spring with their latest offerings. This feminine dress features intricate broderie detailing, capped frill sleeves and a rope detail around the waist.
26. Set of three rings, £16.95, TJC.co.uk
Do we ever need an excuse to buy some more gorgeous rings? We love this triple set of finger candy from TJC.
27. Grey dress with zip, £35, Marks and Spencer
Update your workwear wardrobe with this zip-front grey dress with capped sleeves.
28. Abigail collar necklace, £16, Accessorize
Go for the tribal princess look with these stunning statement collar necklace in bright pink, lime and silver beads.
29. Stripe crop cardigan, £18, New Look
Nautical looks are still a big hit so jump on the bandwagon and grab this sweet black and white crop cardigan with silver button detailing.
30. Litene cream blouse, £99, Ted Baker
This wear anywhere silk top features on-trend exaggerated shoulders and a gathered neckline with a bow back for a simple but stylish look day or night.
31. Cross strap bootie, £30, New Look
We love this pair of killer heels from New Look. They feature ankle high cross straps, a zip up the front and a platform sole. What more could you want?
32. Searchers tee, £35, All Saints
Another classic All Saints tee featuring a soldier illustration, capped sleeves and a round neck.
33. Floral printed Mary Jane pump, £15, Miss Selfridge
It will soon be time to say goodbye to winter boots and hello to spring shoes and these floral pumps are a great way to start.
34. Snowangel tee, £35, All Saints
We adore this longline T-shirt, featuring capped sleeves and the cutest picture of a baboon we have ever seen. Very Christopher Kane.
35. Leather biker jacket, £150, Boutique at Topshop.com
Leather jackets are still at the top of the winter must-have items so wait no longer before getting your hands on one. We love this biker jacket with chunky zips and angled pockets by Boutique at Topshop.
36. Nala sheepskin jacket, £750, All Saints
We feel warm just looking at this coat. Made from luxuriously soft Spanish sourced sheepskin, with a waterfall collar, peplum detail at the back and signature horn toggles to fasten, this coat is one super-stylish and cosy winter number.
37. Shadow rose crop top, £18, Topshop
Topshop has us hooked with their cute cropped tops. This black and white rose design tee is yet another stunner from the high street brand.
38. Bank cardigan, £75, All Saints
Keep your neck warm in this ribbed knit funnel neck cardigan with double breasted button fastenings and slit pockets.
39. Metal flower headband, £12, Topshop
Channel Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl with this gorgeous gold flower detail headband from Topshop.
40. Vada cardigan, £85, All Saints
This wool blend open front cardigan features a drawstring back to alter the length, full sleeves and is incredibly soft and warm.
41. Blondie tee, £25, French Connection
Unleash your inner rock chick with this oversized slash neck T-shirt with rolled up sleeve detail.
42. Patrol cotton dress, £115, French Connection
Look pretty in purple with this asymmetric dress with tear drop cut out detail and gathered waist.
43. Slash top, £110, Whistles
This is a definite ‘do not try this at home item’ but for fans of slash/ripped clothes with a stylish edge this screams buy me now.
44. LA story dress, £120, French Connection
Power dress your way to work in this double breasted short sleeve tailored dress with shoulder pads and gold edged buttons.
45. Lily lace dress, £95, French Connection
Another fab dress from French Connection. This sleeveless shift dress has an all over floral print with a concealed back zip and waist tabs.
46. Floral blazer, £55, ASOS
Stand out from the crowd in this three-quarter length sleeved floral blazer. Wear over a crisp white tee and skinny jeans for springtime glamour.
47. Floral dress, £38, Next
In need of a wedding guest dress that’s just in between winter and spring? Then this is the frock for you! With sheer sleeves, a mixture of orange, pink and green colours and sweet button detailing it’s a must-have buy.
