13 Mar 2018
Net-A-Porter Wedding Dresses
-
1. wedding dress 180210 Asymmetric silk-chiffon gown
Asymmetric silk-chiffon gown, £925, Notte by Marchesa
Channelling a slight Grecian vibe, this draped and pleated one-shouldered dress is the last word in elegance. A thick gold cuff would finish the Grecian look to perfection.
-
2. wedding dress 180210 Ostrich feather-trimmed georgette gown
Ostrich feather-trimmed georgette gown, £3,715, Lanvin
Feathers are totally on-trend for S/S 2010, and are also a classic look, recalling the glamour of the 20s, along with the drop-waist silhouette.
-
3. wedding dress 180210 Silk mousseline embellished gown
Silk mousseline embellished gown, £6,005, Lanvin
A floaty, fluid dress, Lanvin's pale-grey number will create a beautifully ethereal bridal look.
-
4. wedding dress 180210 Washed silk-satin jewelled gown
Washed silk-satin jewelled gown, £4,865, Lanvin
This silk-satin wedding gown channels an antique vibe, and its Swarovski crystal embellishments and chiffon flower applique detailing will ensure you stand out on your Big Day.
-
5. wedding dress 180210 Boned silk-satin halterdress
Boned silk-satin halterdress, £730, Philosophy Di Alberta Ferretti
Step out of the traditional wedding dress box and add black accessories for a modern, different finish. This white halterneck is super-sleek and sophisticated.
-
6. wedding dress 180210 Strapless silk-gazar beaded gown
Strapless silk-gazar beaded gown, £8,540, Lanvin
We're in love! (And not just with the groom-to-be). This off-white strapless number features beautiful sequin and bead adornments, and is glitzy yet understated. Stunning
-
7. Wedding dress 180210 Petal-layer silk-organza gown
Petal-layer silk-organza gown, £3,800, Temperley London
Tiered and oh-so-romantic, this sculptural, petal-detail dress is the perfect choice for a traditional church wedding.
-
8. wedding dress 180210 Embellished crepe silk wedding gown
Embellished crepe silk wedding gown, £2,500, Temperley London
Described as the epitome of 'bohemian luxe', this v-neck dress features beautiful cut-out silver and sequin detailing.
-
9. wedding dress 180210 Embroidered lace gown
Embroidered lace gown, £4,900, Temperley London
Think Sienna, think boho - this intricate floral-embroidered gown is pure romance, and just the thing for a country wedding.
-
10. wedding dress 180210 Strapless silk-charmeuse gown
Strapless silk-charmeuse gown, £1,600, Lanvin
Modern and contemporary, this simple yet striking column-cut dress features a perspex-detailed pompom: cute.
-
11. wedding dress 180210 Silk-charmeuse draped-back dress
Silk-charmeuse draped-back dress, £1,955, Lanvin
You don't always have to opt for a full-length gown. Lanvin's pretty petite bow-detail shift dress is the ideal alternative.
-
12. wedding dress 180210 Striped stretch wool dress
Striped stretch wool dress, £1,140, Fendi
Go uber-modern with this minimalist stretch dress by Fendi. Team with contrasting accessories for a striking bridal look.
-
13. wedding dress 180210 Lace minidress
Lace minidress, £1,065, Stella McCartney
Stella's pretty scallop-edged lace dress with a defined waist is the ultimate look for any fashion-forward bride.
-
14. wedding dress 180210 Lucy dress
Lucy dress, £9,460, One Vintage
The perfect classic bridal look, this high-necked dress is made from rare three-dimensional Victorian Irish lace (hence the price tag!). Gorgeous.
-
15. wedding dress 180210 Tweed and satin dress
Tweed and satin dress, £710, Alberta Ferretti
It might look like separates, but this is actually a very chic dress. We could imagine a star like Kate Bosworth donning this look. Its ideal city wedding chic.
-
16. wedding dress 180210 Halterneck jersey maxi dress
Halterneck jersey maxi dress, £195, T-Bags
This simple but stunning gown would make a perfect wedding dress. With haterneck straps, a cut-out bust and ruched waist this is the ultimate in elegance.
-
17. wedding dress 180210 Silk and linen-blend asymmetric dress
Silk and linen-blend asymmetric dress, £820, Bottega Veneta
One word: wow! We adore this trendy yet elegant one-shouldered look with a ruffled sleeve. All you need to add? Killer heels.
-
18. wedding dress 180210 Silk blend jersey dress
Silk blend jersey dress, £845, Chloé
If it's a stylish city wedding you're after, Chloé's braided brass chain halterneck gown is just the ticket.
-
19. wedding dress 180210 Amerie crochet dress
Amerie crochet dress, £230, Melissa Odabash
Sparkle on your wedding day in this crisp white crochet strapless dress. Perfect for a low-key wedding but with lashings of timeless style.
-
20. wedding dress 180210 Cotton maxidress
Cotton maxidress, £1,413, Chloé
This frill-detail maxidress would be the perfect frock for a sunny garden ceremony. Country wedding perfection.
-
21. wedding dress 180210 Lace crochet dress
Lace crochet dress, £395, Diane Von Furstenberg
For a hot summer wedding this white lace crochet dress couldn’t be more perfect. Match the ultra-feminine cut with chunky sandals or add a splash of colour with a bright clutch.
-
22. wedding dress 180210 Silk-crepe beaded dress
Silk-crepe beaded dress, £325, Single
This white silk-crepe dress is not your ordinary wedding dress, nonetheless, the wide sleeves, cut-out back and beaded empire line all make for a breezy and beautiful bridal look.
-
23. wedding dress 180210 Plissé double layer silk maxidress
Plissé double layer silk maxidress, £672, Halston Heritage
Sarah Jessica Parker loves Halston - and so do we! Be a gorgeous 70s-style bride in this stunning pleated, waisted maxi. We're drooling!
-
24. wedding dress 180210 Cady full-length crepe dress
Cady full-length crepe dress, £1,235, Miu Miu
Take a modern approach to classic Grecian chic in this full-length halterneck dress. The gorgeous gown has cross over straps and an asymmetric ruffle down the front for a feminine finish.
-
25. wedding dress 180210 Tiered silk-gazar dress
Tiered silk-gazar dress, £2,740, Lanvin
Go for contemporary chic in Lanvin’s strapless ivory silk-gazar dress. We love the tiered layered ruffles and the silk waist tie detail that will make you stand out for all the right reasons.
-
26. wedding dress 180210 Magnolia appliqué asymmetric dress
Magnolia appliqué asymmetric dress, £290, Tibi
Hit an elegant note with Tibi’s stunning white crepe dress. The flower-appliquéd cut-out shoulder and flattering fit make this sleek and simple wedding day dress.
-
27. wedding dress 180210 One-shouldered silk dress
One-shouldered silk dress, £355, Tibi
Add a splash of colour to your wedding with Tibi’s cream silk and intricate bead embellishment dress. Team with colour co-ordinating accessories for bohemian bridal beauty.
-
28. wedding dress 180210 Corseted metallic-weave dress
Corseted metallic-weave dress, £1,195, Matthew Williamson
If white isn’t right then this gold number just may be. The corseted gold metallic weave bustier dress screams high-end glamour and will guarantee you shine all night long.
-
29. wedding dress 180210 Embellished asymmetric linen dress
Embellished asymmetric linen dress, £4,480, Lanvin
Team your summery sun-kissed skin with Lanvin’s one-shouldered ivory washed linen asymmetric dress. Covered in clusters of white and transparent glass beads this one will be hard to pass up.
-
30. wedding dress 180210 Draped satin-jersey dress
Draped satin-jersey dress, £620, Roberto Cavalli
Slip into Roberto Cavalli’s draped satin-jersey dress and team with matching silver accessories and metallic heels for a show-stopping bridal look this summer.
-
31. wedding dress 180210 Lace shift dress
Lace shift dress, £730, 3.1 Phillip Lim
This short and sweet cream lace minidress is an ideal option for a warm summer wedding. Wear with statement earrings and metallic heels for just the right amount of wedding glam.
-
32. wedding dress 180210 Sequined silk dress
Sequined silk dress, £620, 3.1 Phillip Lim
Phillip Lim manages to mix and match the stunning ivory silk dress over a gold sequined tank underlay for the perfect combination of edgy glamour.
-
33. wedding dress 180210 V-neck bandage dress
V-neck bandage dress, £987, Hervé Léger
No one does bodycon quite like Hervé Léger. For a figure hugging and luxurious wedding number opt for this off-white stretch bandage dress and finish off with chunky sandals and statement accessories.
-
34. wedding dress 180210 Sequined silk-georgette mini dress
Sequined silk-georgette mini dress, £670, Ashish
Want an on-trend wedding dress? Then this is it. The all-over sequin detailing is a hot summer trend and will give you bridal beauty with endless sparkle.
-
35. wedding dress 180210 Spiral-embellished silk-crepe dress
Spiral-embellished silk-crepe dress, £562, Willow
Get an elegant ethereal look on your wedding day in this white draped silk-crepe dress. We love the pleated spiral embellishment and oversized sheer sleeves. Work gold accessories and matching sandals with the dress for a low-key wedding ensemble.
-
36. wedding dress 180210 Fountain cotton-jersey dress
Fountain cotton-jersey dress, £225, Preen Line
Add texture and shape to your wedding dress with Preen Line’s sheer white cotton-jersey ruffle-skirt dress. This gorgeous number will feel light and breezy on a warm summer's day and with nude or metallic accessories will give you fresh and feminine beauty all day long.
