13 Mar 2018
National TV Awards: Shop the dresses!
1. Shop the Look - National Television Awards - Fearne Cotton
Fearne Cotton's satin bow dress, £59, Fearne Cotton
Who better to promote Fearne Cotton’s own fashion range than Fearne herself? The Radio 1 presenter wore a purple satin dress with vampy nails, peep-toe heels and a snakeskin Angel Jackson clutch for her appearance at the National Television Awards.
And you won't have to take out a small loan to get a slice of Fearne’s rock-chick style in your life. Her dress is available online for £59. Wear with dark accessories for a glam-winter look or nude for a hint of spring.
BUY FEARNE COTTON’S DRESS HERE
2. Shop the Look - National Television Awards - Dannii Minogue
Dannii Minogue's vintage cocktail dress, £2,500, by Atelier Mayer
Dannii Minogue wowed at the National Television Awards in her gorgeous Atelier Mayer vintage cocktail dress. Dannii, as ever, looked incredible with her hair in a side-swept updo and bold red heels.
While Dannii’s dress is a one-off (lucky thing) we have found a similarly stunning dress that will give you all of Miss Minogue's X Factor without the hefty price tag. Wear with statement earrings and a stand-out clutch for a pretty, playful look.
GET DANNII’S RED CARPET LOOK HERE
3. Shop the Look - National Television Awards - Tess Daly
Tess Daly's wool crepe dress, £742.50, RM by Roland Mouret
Get Tess’s stunning red carpet look with Roland Mouret’s wool crepe dress. The fitting frock shows off Tess’s slim figure and with her blonde locks and on-trend metallic accessories
If you’ve got gorgeous blonde locks like Tess, wear with shiny metallic colours or, if you have dark hair, go for bold lips and sultry make-up for a super-glam look.
BUY TESS’S WHITE WONDER HERE
4. Shop the Look - National Television Awards - Davina McCall
Davina McCall’s silk-chiffon gown, £905, Notte by Marchesa
Davina McCall changed out of the standard black she normally wears on Big Brother and into an elegant navy number for the National Television Awards. The Channel 4 presenter teamed her Marchesa gown with a silver clutch and a relaxed hairdo.
We love Davina’s nude beauty look for a sophisticated way to wear navy.
BUY DAVINA’S STRAPLESS DRESS HERE
5. Shop the Look - National Television Awards - Sarah Brown
Sarah Brown’s butterfly silk print dress, £409.98, Issa
Sarah Brown went for a gorgeous black and white butterfly print dress to present an award at the National Television Awards this week. Sarah teamed the pretty frock with a relaxed hairdo, drop earrings and tights for a winning winter look.
This dress is perfect for a glitzy evening look or perhaps for a winter wedding. Team with simple accessories to let the dress wow on its own.
BUY SARAH BROWN’S BUTTERFLY DRESS HERE
6. Shop the Look - National Television Awards - Amanda Holden 2
Amanda Holden’s strapless gown, £2,860, Ralph and Russo
Amanda Holden went all out to wow in a custom designed white strapless gown to the National Television Awards. The Britain’s Got Talent judge opted to channel the new hot Spring 2010 trend in her structured Ralph and Russo gown with a folded bodice and a fishtail finish. We love Amanda’s flawless make-up and side bun hairstyle. Perfection.
We adore Amanda’s gown and think it would make a fantastic wedding dress.
BUY AMANDA’S STUNNING GOWN FROM RALPH & RUSSO on 0208 878 5399 or CONTACT THEM AT enquiries@ralphandrusso.com
7. Shop the Look - National Television Awards - Helen Flanagan
Helen Flanagan’s silk tunic, £495, Temperley
Helen Flanagan went for a Grecian goddess look at the National Television Awards. The Coronation Street actress wore her silk Temperley tunic with nude platform heels, gold earrings and a cream clutch.
For your own take on Helen’s red carpet look, wear with metallic heels and a gold clutch to match the gorgeous embellishment on the dress.
BUY HELEN’S EMBROIDERED DRESS HERE
8. Shop the Look - National Television Awards - Kara Tointon
Kara Tointon wearing a floor-length gown, £2,655, Alexander McQueen
Kara pulled off her red carpet look with panache at the National Television Awards with a little help from Alexander McQueen’s floor-length black gown. The Hollyoaks actress teamed the dress with a statement ring and box clutch.
Despite the hefty price tag, this dress is a head-turning stunner and is a timeless piece you’ll treasure forever. Wear with swept back locks and on-trend nude lips to shine all night long.
9. Shop the Look - National Television Awards - Zoe Lister
Zoe Lister’s two-tone dress, £815, Alexander McQueen
Hollyoaks actress Zoe Lister stood out on the red carpet at the National Television Awards for all the right reasons. We love her red and cobalt blue zig zag dress with padded shoulders and long sleeves. Zoe teamed the bold number with black heels and a small clutch.
This dress is perfect for any glitzy bash; team with simple shoes, a relaxed hairstyle and a slick of matching red lipstick will give you the wow factor.
BUY ZOE’S ZIG ZAG DRESS HERE
10. Shop the Look - National Television Awards - Joanna Lumley
Joanna Lumley’s spring dress, £715, Stella McCartney
Joanna Lumley looked Absolutely Fabulous at this year’s National Television Awards. The TV star chose Stella McCartney’s floral dress with leggings and black and red heels.
For Joanna’s sweet spring look wear this dress with bare legs and nude heels with matching lipstick.
BUY JOANNA LUMLEY’S FLORAL PRINT DRESS HERE
