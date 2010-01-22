Fearne Cotton's satin bow dress, £59, Fearne Cotton



Who better to promote Fearne Cotton’s own fashion range than Fearne herself? The Radio 1 presenter wore a purple satin dress with vampy nails, peep-toe heels and a snakeskin Angel Jackson clutch for her appearance at the National Television Awards.



And you won't have to take out a small loan to get a slice of Fearne’s rock-chick style in your life. Her dress is available online for £59. Wear with dark accessories for a glam-winter look or nude for a hint of spring.



BUY FEARNE COTTON’S DRESS HERE

BUY FEARNE'S CLUTCH HERE